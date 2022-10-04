ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
The Infatuation

The Best Italian Restaurants In Seattle

Seattle is not as much a destination for Italian food as it is for cuisines like seafood, Vietnamese, and Filipino. Even to this day, we can't quite find a classic chicken parm that hits right. But there are certainly plenty of excellent options to go out of your way for—from a Capitol Hill spot serving exceptional Piedmontese tajarin to a Beacon Hill standby cranking out crunchy fried suppli al telefono. Whether you're on a quest for a bowl of cacio e pepe chased by a spritz at the bar or want to book a special occasion meal weeks in advance, there's a restaurant full of semolina and tomato-based products for you. These are our favorite Italian restaurants in town.
SEATTLE, WA
airwaysmag.com

Air Tahiti Nui Debuts Papeete-Seattle Pacific Route

DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (TN) has inaugurated its service between Papeete’s Fa’a’ā International Airport (PPT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This new route will operate twice weekly, with flights departing from Seattle on Wednesday and Sunday and from Papeete on Tuesday and Saturday. With...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Outdoor retailer REI will always close on Black Friday, company announces

SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer calls "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.

birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA

The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
RENTON, WA
KING-5

Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
SNOHOMISH, WA
seattlemedium.com

New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin

The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds’ Main Street Commons on track to open mid-2023

The construction work at 6th and Main has been hard to miss. The place has been a beehive of activity with workers busy doing everything from electrical to framing to finish carpentry. But two big questions are on everyone’s mind: When will it open and what will be there?
EDMONDS, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Downsizing and Vacancy Rates Increase as Tech Companies Embrace Work from Home and Hybrid Work

Commercial real estate brokerage, Broderick Group, recently published their Q3 2022 Eastside Office Market Overview. This included current news and trends, Eastside’s new development forecast, office market history, and more. In July 2022, Amazon announced that they would be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue....
BELLEVUE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3

Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KING 5

2 teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood

SEATTLE — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), multiple people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots on the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived, they found two males, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, who had both been shot in the leg.
SEATTLE, WA

