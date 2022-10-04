Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
This Restaurant Serves The Tastiest Chicken Wings In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
KUOW
Kirkland is the 3rd best city to live in the USA (and Sammamish ain't too shabby either)
Money Magazine says Kirkland is the third best place to live in the United States. The personal finance magazine looked at nine factors to come up with its list of the nation's top 50 cities, including things like the cost of living, education, and economic opportunities along with the local housing market and quality of life.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
KING-5
From Baltimore to Tacoma: Chicken and waffles and a great big smile
TACOMA, Wash. — "It's hard to explain," Buddy Brown says in a busy kitchen where chicken is frying and waffles are browning. "But this is literally my dream come true. It's weird to see it happen like this." With Buddy's Chicken & Waffles, Buddy Brown has created a sensation...
The Best Italian Restaurants In Seattle
Seattle is not as much a destination for Italian food as it is for cuisines like seafood, Vietnamese, and Filipino. Even to this day, we can't quite find a classic chicken parm that hits right. But there are certainly plenty of excellent options to go out of your way for—from a Capitol Hill spot serving exceptional Piedmontese tajarin to a Beacon Hill standby cranking out crunchy fried suppli al telefono. Whether you're on a quest for a bowl of cacio e pepe chased by a spritz at the bar or want to book a special occasion meal weeks in advance, there's a restaurant full of semolina and tomato-based products for you. These are our favorite Italian restaurants in town.
thecentersquare.com
Seattle has fastest cooling housing market in U.S., according to Redfin
(The Center Square) – Blame high mortgage rates for why Seattle has the fastest cooling housing market among all U.S. cities, according to a new report from the realty Redfin. Home prices in Seattle were selling for 2% less in August than in July and about 34% fewer homes...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious cinnamon rolls in every state.
airwaysmag.com
Air Tahiti Nui Debuts Papeete-Seattle Pacific Route
DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (TN) has inaugurated its service between Papeete’s Fa’a’ā International Airport (PPT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This new route will operate twice weekly, with flights departing from Seattle on Wednesday and Sunday and from Papeete on Tuesday and Saturday. With...
KING-5
Outdoor retailer REI will always close on Black Friday, company announces
SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer calls "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
KING-5
Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
seattlemedium.com
New Chess Park Erected In Honor of Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin
The community recently celebrated the grand opening of the Detective Cookie Chess Park in Southeast Seattle. The park name after Seattle Police Detective Denise Bouldin, affectionately known throughout the city as “Detective Cookie”, is a symbol of Bouldin’s work with youth and a continuation of efforts towards racial equity, youth opportunities, and anti-violence.
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds’ Main Street Commons on track to open mid-2023
The construction work at 6th and Main has been hard to miss. The place has been a beehive of activity with workers busy doing everything from electrical to framing to finish carpentry. But two big questions are on everyone’s mind: When will it open and what will be there?
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Downsizing and Vacancy Rates Increase as Tech Companies Embrace Work from Home and Hybrid Work
Commercial real estate brokerage, Broderick Group, recently published their Q3 2022 Eastside Office Market Overview. This included current news and trends, Eastside’s new development forecast, office market history, and more. In July 2022, Amazon announced that they would be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue....
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
2 teens shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood
SEATTLE — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), multiple people called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots on the 200 block of Yesler Way. When officers arrived, they found two males, an 18-year-old and a 13-year-old, who had both been shot in the leg.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s how first lady Jill Biden’s WA visit will impact your commute and travels
First lady Jill Biden is coming to the Seattle and Tacoma area on Friday and may impact your morning commute or travel plans. Biden will land at King County International Airport on Friday at approximately 3:15 p.m, and then attend an event at Bates Technical College Tacoma campus at 4:15 p.m, according to a White House press release.
