Sporting News
A-League Men free-to-air: Which matches can I watch without paying this weekend?
The A-League Men competition has returned for the 2022-23 season with more games on free-to-air than ever before. This campaign will see two matches per round on Network 10's 10 Bold channel, with no ads during play. The Sporting News breaks down how to watch every match from round one...
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 5?
One whole month is done and dusted for the NFL for this year, and there's going to be plenty of action available for Aussie viewers in Week 5. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of...
NFL・
Boxing Scene
Taylah Robertson Inks Agreement With Lee Baxter Promotions
Fresh off a dominant stoppage victory over Yoselin Fernandez, super flyweight contender Taylah Robertson appears ready to take on the world. A Commonwealth Games bronze medalist in 2018, Robertson (6-1, 2 KOs) has established herself as one of the best 115-pounders in the world already, and is now taking it global. Robertson has signed a multi-year, multi-fight agreement with top Canadian promoter Lee Baxter Promotions, which will also see her appear on future events globally on DAZN.
Sporting News
Caulfield Guineas 2022: Tips, odds, field, barriers, prize money, how to watch, tickets
Group 1 racing returns to Caulfield on Saturday October 8th, with the running of the $3 million Caulfield Guineas. The Guineas is a three-year-old set-weights race contested over 1600m, and has been classified as a G1 event since 1979. The winning connections will take home $1.8 million, with Anamoe taking...
Boxing Scene
Moloney Twins Thrilled To Once Again Share The Stage In Melbourne
Jason and Andrew Moloney couldn’t envision their latest respective title runs any other way than alongside one another. The Australian twins will each enter the ring for the 27th time, all but six of which have come on the same show. That trend continues with the two making separate appearances on the October 16 show (Saturday, October 15 for U.S. viewers) at Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne. Jason Moloney will face Thailanda’s Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46KOs; b/k/a Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai) in a WBC title eliminator, while Andrew meets former title challenger Norbelto Jimenez in a ten-round battle.
Sporting News
Who should the Dolphins target now after missing Cameron Munster?
After months of speculation, Cameron Munster has officially put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with the Storm. The 28-year-old had been heavily linked to a move away from the club, with expansion club the Dolphins seemingly in the box-seat to acquire his services for season 2024 and beyond.
Sporting News
Why did Ryan Matterson choose to serve a suspension rather than pay a fine?
Parramatta forward Ryan Matterson has explained his reasoning behind why he elected to accept a three-match suspension rather than pay a $4,000 fine, after he was the only player cited for foul play in last weekend’s grand final. The 27-year-old was given the option of pleading guilty and receiving...
SkySports
Jonny Bairstow and Nat Sciver named PCA Players of the Year as Harry Brook and Freya Kemp also honoured
Bairstow scored four centuries in six Tests for the England men's side this summer, amassing 681 runs at an average of 75.66 with a strike rate of 96.59 as he played a major part in his country's red-ball revival under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. The Yorkshireman...
Sporting News
'History is on our side': Can the Black Ferns lift to the Red Roses' level?
The Black Ferns may have demolished their opposition so far this International season, but just how close they are to competing with the northern giants of England and France is still a relative mystery. The Ferns suffered the four biggest losses in the team’s history on their northern tour last...
Soccer-England women to join U.S. in show of support for NWSL players
Oct 6 (Reuters) - England and the United States will come together to show their support for the victims of the abuse scandal that has rocked the U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) when the countries meet in a friendly on Friday, Lionesses forward Beth Mead said.
ng-sportingnews.com
Western Australian young gun Teague Wyllie creates history with Sheffield Shield century
Western Australian young gun Teague Wyllie has created history on Tuesday, becoming the youngest batsman since Ricky Ponting to score a Sheffield Shield century. The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting young prospects in world cricket, representing the Australian U19s and making his first-class debut for WA earlier this year.
The Ring Magazine
Liam Davies takes on Ionut Baluta on Nov. 19 with the Euro junior featherweight belt at stake
Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta will contest the vacant European junior featherweight championship at the Telford International Centre on Saturday November 19, exclusively live on BT Sport. The bumper Telford card includes David Avanesyan defending his European welterweight title for a sixth time against his mandatory challenger Jon Miguez from...
