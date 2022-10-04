ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 5?

One whole month is done and dusted for the NFL for this year, and there's going to be plenty of action available for Aussie viewers in Week 5. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of...
NFL
Boxing Scene

Taylah Robertson Inks Agreement With Lee Baxter Promotions

Fresh off a dominant stoppage victory over Yoselin Fernandez, super flyweight contender Taylah Robertson appears ready to take on the world. A Commonwealth Games bronze medalist in 2018, Robertson (6-1, 2 KOs) has established herself as one of the best 115-pounders in the world already, and is now taking it global. Robertson has signed a multi-year, multi-fight agreement with top Canadian promoter Lee Baxter Promotions, which will also see her appear on future events globally on DAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brody Mihocek
Person
Billy Frampton
Person
Brayden Fiorini
Person
Graham Wright
Boxing Scene

Moloney Twins Thrilled To Once Again Share The Stage In Melbourne

Jason and Andrew Moloney couldn’t envision their latest respective title runs any other way than alongside one another. The Australian twins will each enter the ring for the 27th time, all but six of which have come on the same show. That trend continues with the two making separate appearances on the October 16 show (Saturday, October 15 for U.S. viewers) at Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne. Jason Moloney will face Thailanda’s Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46KOs; b/k/a Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai) in a WBC title eliminator, while Andrew meets former title challenger Norbelto Jimenez in a ten-round battle.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sporting News

Who should the Dolphins target now after missing Cameron Munster?

After months of speculation, Cameron Munster has officially put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with the Storm. The 28-year-old had been heavily linked to a move away from the club, with expansion club the Dolphins seemingly in the box-seat to acquire his services for season 2024 and beyond.
RUGBY
Sporting News

Why did Ryan Matterson choose to serve a suspension rather than pay a fine?

Parramatta forward Ryan Matterson has explained his reasoning behind why he elected to accept a three-match suspension rather than pay a $4,000 fine, after he was the only player cited for foul play in last weekend’s grand final. The 27-year-old was given the option of pleading guilty and receiving...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unrestricted Free Agent#Adelaide#The Aia Centre#The Brisbane Lions
Sporting News

'History is on our side': Can the Black Ferns lift to the Red Roses' level?

The Black Ferns may have demolished their opposition so far this International season, but just how close they are to competing with the northern giants of England and France is still a relative mystery. The Ferns suffered the four biggest losses in the team’s history on their northern tour last...
RUGBY
ng-sportingnews.com

Western Australian young gun Teague Wyllie creates history with Sheffield Shield century

Western Australian young gun Teague Wyllie has created history on Tuesday, becoming the youngest batsman since Ricky Ponting to score a Sheffield Shield century. The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting young prospects in world cricket, representing the Australian U19s and making his first-class debut for WA earlier this year.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy