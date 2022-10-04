Jason and Andrew Moloney couldn’t envision their latest respective title runs any other way than alongside one another. The Australian twins will each enter the ring for the 27th time, all but six of which have come on the same show. That trend continues with the two making separate appearances on the October 16 show (Saturday, October 15 for U.S. viewers) at Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne. Jason Moloney will face Thailanda’s Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46KOs; b/k/a Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai) in a WBC title eliminator, while Andrew meets former title challenger Norbelto Jimenez in a ten-round battle.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO