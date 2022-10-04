Kevin Wallace

Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
JEFF KOENIG
Memorial service for 39-year-old Jeff Koenig, of Salisbury, who died September 28, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 22 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow. There will be no visitation. Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service in Glasgow is in charge of arrangements.
kmmo.com
LYRA ANNE RUPPRECHT
Lyra Anne Rupprecht, 88, of Sedalia, went to meet her Savior on Monday, October 3, 2022. Lyra was born in St. Mary’s, PA on January 5, 1934, a daughter of the late Ambrose J. and Cleopha M. Siecker Auman. She graduated from Central High School in St. Mary’s, PA in 1951.
kmmo.com
SFCC PLANS INAUGURATION FOR SIXTH PRESIDENT
State Fair Community College is scheduled to hold a public inauguration for the college’s sixth president, Dr. Brent Bates, at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 23, in the Stauffacher Center for the Fine Arts Theatre on the Sedalia campus. A reception is planned immediately after the ceremony. The community is invited to attend.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man was charged with two felonies in Johnson County on Tuesday, October 4. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence hall on the campus of the University of Central Missouri. Authorities observed a large broken mirror in the hallway near a room and also observed blood on the floor and on the door into the room. The officer asked the victim of the incident who had broken the mirror and the victim stated that Tylan Carter had allegedly broken it. The victim also stated that Carter had allegedly attacked her while there.
kmmo.com
THE SALISBURY BOARD OF EDUCATION SELECTS NEW SUPERINTENDENT
The Salisbury Board of Education selected Jared Wallace as the next superintendent of the district. Wallace is the superintendent of the Wheatland Missouri School District. He has sixteen years of educational experience including three years as a building level administrator and two years in the role of superintendent of schools.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE MAN SCHEDULED TO BE SENTENCED IN COOPER COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
A Boonville man charged with attempted murder in January of 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced. According to a Boonville Police report, on January 3, 2021, officers were dispatched to a residence to a report of shots fired. A woman told authorities Kalynn Dean Hendren pointed a rifle at her, and while wrestling over the rifle, Hendren fired one round. Officers found the spent shell casing, and the bullet fragment was located in the wall of the living room.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
kmmo.com
CITY OF SLATER RECEIVING SEVERAL GRANTS
The Slater City Council announced that the city received several grants during its meeting on Tuesday, October 5. City Administrator Gene Griffith said the city was awarded a Tap Grant in the amount of $205,426, totaling 65 percent of the sidewalk project in west Slater. The city also received notice from Rural Development on grant applications that were submitted to replace some of the city’s older equipment. Griffith announced that the city will be reimbursed $274,250, or 55 percent of the equipment cost, over the next two years.
kmmo.com
RESURFACING PROJECTS TO BEGIN IN AREA COUNTIES
As part of Governor Mike Parson’s Rural Road program, the Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted a company to resurface 20 routes, more than 148 lane miles, in Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Monroe, and Randolph counties. The contractor plans to begin asphalt resurfacing this week on Howard County Route CC and Randolph County Route P. Resurfacing on these two routes is anticipated to be completed by early October. See exact locations below:
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES DESIGNATION OF ARPA FUNDS TO YMCA PROJECT
The Carrollton Town Council discussed the designation of ARPA funds for the YMCA project during its meeting on Monday, October 3. Administrative Assistant Terry Bell said the council obligated $50,000 to the YMCA for the project. The council approved the motion.
kmmo.com
VILLAGE OF ARROW ROCK CELEBRATING 54TH ANNUAL ARROW ROCK HERITAGE FESTIVAL
The village of Arrow Rock is set to host the 54th annual Arrow Rock Heritage Festival. More than 60 artisans, artists, musicians, entertainers, and purveyors of remarkable goods will gather from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday October 9, in the streets and parks all around town. Soaps and candles, fibre arts and hand-made jewelry, leather and iron works share the streets of the National Historic Landmark village of Arrow Rock for two days of fun, festivity-and food.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT
The Sedalia City Council considered an ordinance authorizing a school resource officer cooperative agreement during its meeting on Monday, October 3. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw says the council authorized the cooperative agreement between the Sedalia School District 200 and the Sedalia Police Department. In other news from the meeting, the...
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ASSISTS IN APPREHENSION OF SEDALIA MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT IN COLORADO
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Denver Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms with the service of an arrest warrant on a Sedalia man in the 200 block of East 32nd Street on Tuesday, October 4. Authorities made contact with 49-year-old Jason Groshart and...
kmmo.com
KNOB NOSTER MAN INJURED IN MULTI-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Knob Noster man was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, October 3. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 35-year-old Justin Howard struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Richell Hostetler of Knob Noster, causing Hostetler’s vehicle to strike the rear of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Ownes, also of Knob Noster. Both Hostetler and Ownes were stopped to make a left turn. Howard then crossed the center of the roadway striking a truck driven by Jeffrey Biggs of Sedalia head on.
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER DECA ATTENDS FALL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
Students from the Saline County Career Center traveled with their Advisor, Kerry Henley to the Missouri DECA Fall Leadership Conference held October 2-3 in Branson. Students participated in leadership and educational workshops, competitive event practice programs, and learned skills to develop their own leadership potential. This year Holly Huston and Bailey Kueker as a part of the Missouri State Action Team presented on “Connecting with the Community” for three workshop sessions as well as helping with the opening/closing sessions.
kmmo.com
CARROLL COUNTY ROUTE Z NARROWING FOR RESURFACING PROJECT
Carroll County Route Z will narrow to one for a resurfacing project. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted a company to resurface several routes in Carroll, Linn, Livingston and Grundy counties, including Route Z. The contractor, who is also working on U.S. Route 24 between Carrollton and DeWitt, plans...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN MAN FATALLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Holden man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Thursday, October 6. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 23-year-old Rayne Shields failed to negotiate a curve, skidded sideways, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Shields was pronounced deceased...
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY CLERK PROVIDES INFORMATION ABOUT ABSENTEE VOTING
Saline County Clerk Debbie Russell provided information on absentee voting for the November 8 election in Saline County. Russell says absentee voting actually began on September 27. Absentee applications are available at the Saline County Clerk’s website, as well other election resources to inform voters on the process prior to...
kmmo.com
SLATER MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR ASSAULT
A Slater man was charged with a felony for assault after an incident on Sunday, October 2. According to a probably causes statement, a Saline County Sheriff deputy was dispatched to a Slater residence in regard to a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the victim, who reportedly had a swollen face with a large lump on her forehead. Authorities also stated the woman had bruising and was bleeding.
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON TOWN COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE REGARDING DRIVEWAYS ON PROPERTY
The Carrollton Town Council approved an ordinance amending the city code in regard to driveways and entrances on private property during its meeting on Monday, October 3. The council also approved a contract for demolition of two houses, authorizing all acts necessary to carry out the terms the contract.
