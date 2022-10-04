ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

American crooner Richard Marx opens up about the difficulties of working with Aussie country star Keith Urban - despite the pair writing a number of hit songs together

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit. Marx, 59, who has written top-selling records for Barbara Streisand and U.S. boy band NSYNC, says that the Aussie superstar has trouble making up his mind when it comes to choosing which songs to record.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rza
Person
Brandi Carlile
Variety

Taylor Swift Explains New Song, ‘Lavender Haze’, From ‘Mad Men’ Origin to Relationship-Protecting Theme

Taylor Swift kept the “Midnights” oil going once again with the late-night revelation of yet another new song, with an explanation of its subject matter to match. But this time, indications are that she may keep going into the wee hours and not just call it a night at 12:02 a.m. The new song Swift revealed and talked about as the clock struck 12 on the east coast is “Lavender Haze.” About the song, Swift said in a video message on Instagram: “Track 1 on ‘Midnights’ is ‘Lavender Haze,’ and I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The North Face#H Mart#Rock And Roll#Business Industry#Linus Business#Japanese
NME

Watch Beabadoobee deliver a grungy cover of Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles’

Beabadoobee recently stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where the singer-songwriter delivered a grungy rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit ‘A Thousand Miles’. Beatrice Laus’ take amplifies the energy of the original piano-led ballad, with crunchy, overdriven guitars and propulsive drums coming courtesy of her bandmates. In addition to ‘A Thousand Miles’, Beabadoobee also performed a stripped-back acoustic version of ‘The Perfect Pair’, lifted from July’s ‘Beatopia’. Watch both performances below:
MUSIC
SFGate

The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age.  In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy