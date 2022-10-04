Read full article on original website
Related
Brandi Carlile Touts Wynonna Judd—“One of the Strongest Most Soulful People I’ve Ever Met”
Brandi Carlile recently performed with Wynonna Judd and the Judds over the weekend in Toledo, Ohio, and touted the experience on social media, sharing thoughts, photos, and warm feelings. The collaboration came just a few months after the Judd family lost their matriarch, Naomi, earlier this year after she took...
How the logo for SF's House of Prime Rib ended up on a customer's leg
"To me, it's a silly tattoo. But I genuinely just love the House of Prime Rib."
American crooner Richard Marx opens up about the difficulties of working with Aussie country star Keith Urban - despite the pair writing a number of hit songs together
American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit. Marx, 59, who has written top-selling records for Barbara Streisand and U.S. boy band NSYNC, says that the Aussie superstar has trouble making up his mind when it comes to choosing which songs to record.
The Bay Area's one-of-a-kind Black Star Pirate BBQ to close, reemerge as pop-up
"At first, of course, it was devastating and heartbreaking to hear the news. We were super sad for like a week. My employees were crying ... But all we're doing is bringing the party somewhere else."
RELATED PEOPLE
CMT
WATCH: The vulnerable trailer for "THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER – FEATURING BRANDI CARLILE" is out now
When Brandi Carlile heard that Tanya Tucker hadn't made an album in about a decade, she realized the potent influence the "Delta Dawn" singer had on women who sing country music. "I wondered why the world has forgotten," Carlile said. "I wondered why I had forgotten." Carlile and Tucker teamed...
Lost for decades, a relic from the Beatles’ last official concert in SF has been unearthed
It was rediscovered this year after it was thought to have been lost for decades.
Taylor Swift Explains New Song, ‘Lavender Haze’, From ‘Mad Men’ Origin to Relationship-Protecting Theme
Taylor Swift kept the “Midnights” oil going once again with the late-night revelation of yet another new song, with an explanation of its subject matter to match. But this time, indications are that she may keep going into the wee hours and not just call it a night at 12:02 a.m. The new song Swift revealed and talked about as the clock struck 12 on the east coast is “Lavender Haze.” About the song, Swift said in a video message on Instagram: “Track 1 on ‘Midnights’ is ‘Lavender Haze,’ and I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was...
Penthouse apartment in iconic Bay Area flatiron building hits the market at $1.5 million
The historic building played a central role in an acclaimed 2018 movie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Kaiser Wilderness, a hidden gem of the Sierra, is ideal for a weekend journey
A short hike or backpack leads to stunning lakes and a peak with dazzling views.
NME
Watch Beabadoobee deliver a grungy cover of Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles’
Beabadoobee recently stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where the singer-songwriter delivered a grungy rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit ‘A Thousand Miles’. Beatrice Laus’ take amplifies the energy of the original piano-led ballad, with crunchy, overdriven guitars and propulsive drums coming courtesy of her bandmates. In addition to ‘A Thousand Miles’, Beabadoobee also performed a stripped-back acoustic version of ‘The Perfect Pair’, lifted from July’s ‘Beatopia’. Watch both performances below:
The 5 Best Assisted Living Communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco, assisted living facilities run the gamut from luxurious high-rise buildings to quaint, historic mansions with close-knit groups of residents. While no community is perfect for everyone - we highly recommend you tour multiple options - you're sure to find some solid choices from our rundown of the best assisted...
Dead and Company Announce Dates and On-Sale Times for Final Tour Next Summer
Shortly after announcing that next summer’s tour would be the last one for Dead and Company, the group has announced the full schedule of dates for that farewell outing, with tickets set to go on sale a week from Friday. The tour will begin with a two-night stand at...
Comments / 0