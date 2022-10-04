Read full article on original website
Andrade El Idolo Sent Home After Backstage Altercation With Sammy Guevara Before AEW Dynamite
Andrade El Idolo was already frustrated with AEW prior to his scheduled mask versus career match on Rampage this week. Tony Khan called off the match after El Idolo and Sammy Guevara got into a brawl, and one of them was sent home. Guevara and El Idolo reportedly got in...
411mania.com
Update On When Konosuke Takeshita Is Expected To Return To AEW
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on when Konosuke Takeshita will return to AEW after a run there earlier this year. According to the report, Takeshita is expected back ‘in a couple of weeks.’. He left the company in August at the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 10.4.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: What is Inoki-ism?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Teases Return To WWE NXT
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
411mania.com
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
411mania.com
Various News: More Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Next Impact Plus Show, Johnny Rodz Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that the Knockouts Championship contract signing featuring Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Their title match is scheduled for Bound for GLory tomorrow on pay-per-view. Also, tonight’s show will be dedicated to the late Antonio Inoki.
411mania.com
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
ewrestlingnews.com
Opening Match For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
MJF announced on Twitter that his match against Wheeler Yuta would open this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the anniversary edition of the weekly television show that started in 2019. He wrote the following to promote the match:. “I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in...
411mania.com
Xavier Woods Delivers Street Fighter 6 Challenge to Kenny Omega
– It looks like WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and suspended AEW star Kenny Omega are looking to compete in the video game realm once again. Woods tweeted yesterday, “See you soon @KennyOmegamanX” You can check out his tweet below. Omega and Woods have faced each other in the...
411mania.com
WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere
A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE may be making some changes to the RAW announce team for the season premiere this Monday. The current team includes Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. However, Saxton was included on the NXT team this past Tuesday. It was also noted...
411mania.com
AEW News: Tony Khan Set For TSN Appearance, Pre-Sale Code For Upcoming Indianapolis Taping, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite
– AEW CEO Tony Khan will appear on TSN later today (12:30 PM ET) to hype AEW’s upcoming debut in Toronto for next week’s Dynamite. – Tickets for the November 30 episode of Dynamite are now available in a pre-sale with the code 2XJCRT. Tickets go on sale for the general public tomorrow.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 10/5/22
AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 1,038,000 viewers, up from the show last week that did 990,000. They drew a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.34. Dynamite ranked #2 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 10/10 (Taped On 10/5)
AEW taped the October 10 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on October 5 ahead of AEW Dynamite. Full spoilers (courtesy of PW Insider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/10) Tony Nese & Josh Woods (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) defeated Action Andretti & Myles Hawkins. Nyla Rose defeated Jordan Blade. Dalton...
411mania.com
WWE Revealing New Look For Tonight’s NXT
WWE NXT is going to have a new look starting tonight, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the revamped setup for NXT will be revealed tonight with the return to live episodes. The site notes that the venue will have a revamped ringside area for more space around...
wrestlinginc.com
'Forbidden Door' Match And More Announced For NJPW's Showdown In Hollywood
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is bringing "strong style" to Hollywood once again. NJPW has confirmed the card for its upcoming "NJPW Strong" taping, entitled Showdown In Hollywood, which will be recorded at The Vermont in Hollywood, California on October 16. The taping will be notable not only because of the presence of "The Ace" Hiroshi Tanahashi but also as a cross-promotional battle of old rivals. NJPW's Rocky Romero will open the "forbidden door" to face AEW star, Christopher Daniels. The two men have stood across the ring from each other eleven times throughout their careers in Ring of Honor, NJPW, and other promotions, with this match being their twelfth confrontation. They also teamed once in NJPW when Daniels was wrestling under his humorous Curry Man persona.
