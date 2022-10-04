ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raleigh News & Observer

‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe

After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
SEATTLE, WA
purplePTSD.com

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Vikings Becoming Increasingly Likely

During Week 3, Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury that, to many people, looked very much like a concussion. He hit his head on the turf, got up, stumbled around for a bit, and slowly made his way to the bench. Then, somehow someway, he came back into the game and started on Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs

View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Albert Okwuegbunam in Doghouse with Greg Dulcich Set to Come off IR

When the Denver Broncos traded away Noah Fant as part of the package for Russell Wilson, it was because they believed in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Throughout the offseason, Okwuegbunam was hyped up for all the progress he was making, even as the team signed Eric Tomlinson, brought back Eric Saubert, and drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Boston

Hurley's Week 5 NFL Picks: Harbaugh lost in analytics weeds

BOSTON -- Analytics conversations can be tough. For a lot of reasons.There are people who believe that anyone who doesn't robotically follow a computer calculation to make football decisions is an idiot. Those people? They're rough. They live in their own reality.Then there are people who believe the word "analytics" is in and of itself a dirty word, and that anything involving percentages and historical data is hooey. Baloney. BALDERDASH! They are, likewise, rough.So when John Harbaugh makes an objectively bad decision in a football game and then throws the A-word around in his postgame press conference, the conversation and analysis...
Raleigh News & Observer

Pizza shop worker gets a shot at the NFL, signs with New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have dipped into a North Dakota pizza parlor to sign a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle to their practice squad. Sebastian Gutierrez, a 24-year-old free agent who played for the Minot State University Beavers was added to the Pats practice squad on Wednesday, Oct. 5. During his...
MINOT, ND
FanSided

John Harbaugh’s comment on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury is very ironic

After Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion vs the Bengals in week 4, Ravens HC John Harbaugh had some scathing yet ironic comments about the situation. The national media and other NFL Head Coaches (coincidentally the ones Miami has beaten this year) have strongly commented on the Tua Tagovailoa injury, the situation beforehand, and how it was handled.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Becoming Ravens Arch Nemesis

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he loves playing the Ravens. He put up monster numbers against them last season and will get a chance to shine again in a Week 5 prime-time matchup. But Burrow likes to face the Ravens for a different reason. "I love playing the Ravens because...
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?

The Indianapolis Colts offense is dead last in the NFL in points scored at 14.3 points per game. This is not the production the Colts envisioned when they made the trade for Matt Ryan in the spring. Ryan for his part has been hot and cold like the rest of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Brady, Bundchen Have Hired Divorce Attorneys

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have retained divorce lawyers as they explore options for their marriage moving forward. “Unfortunately, it looks as if maybe this marriage could be coming to an end, and that, yes they have hired divorce attorneys and they are exploring their options right now,” CNN’s Chloe Melas reported on the network’s New Day on Wednesday.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota’s Rough Day

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
ATLANTA, GA

