Raleigh News & Observer
‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe
After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
‘We know what kind of team they are’: How Joe Burrow is preparing for showdown with Ravens
Get used to seeing this game in primetime. With quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in the prime of their careers, this AFC North rivalry has entertainment written all over it. That’s why NBC picked it to be their Week 5 “Sunday Night Football” contest. The Cincinnati...
Teddy Bridgewater vs. Vikings Becoming Increasingly Likely
During Week 3, Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury that, to many people, looked very much like a concussion. He hit his head on the turf, got up, stumbled around for a bit, and slowly made his way to the bench. Then, somehow someway, he came back into the game and started on Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
FOX Sports
Nick believes Lamar Jackson will bounce back against AFC North rival Bengals | What's Wright?
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back after blowing back-to-back leads against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are eyeing their third straight win. Watch as Nick Wright breaks down the AFC North showdown and the keys for Lamar Jackson to succeed, including why he believes the Ravens will bounce back.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs
View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
Raleigh News & Observer
Albert Okwuegbunam in Doghouse with Greg Dulcich Set to Come off IR
When the Denver Broncos traded away Noah Fant as part of the package for Russell Wilson, it was because they believed in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Throughout the offseason, Okwuegbunam was hyped up for all the progress he was making, even as the team signed Eric Tomlinson, brought back Eric Saubert, and drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round.
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots BREAKING: QB Brian Hoyer to IR; Rookie Bailey Zappe ‘Comfortable’ as Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp.
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
Hurley's Week 5 NFL Picks: Harbaugh lost in analytics weeds
BOSTON -- Analytics conversations can be tough. For a lot of reasons.There are people who believe that anyone who doesn't robotically follow a computer calculation to make football decisions is an idiot. Those people? They're rough. They live in their own reality.Then there are people who believe the word "analytics" is in and of itself a dirty word, and that anything involving percentages and historical data is hooey. Baloney. BALDERDASH! They are, likewise, rough.So when John Harbaugh makes an objectively bad decision in a football game and then throws the A-word around in his postgame press conference, the conversation and analysis...
Raleigh News & Observer
Pizza shop worker gets a shot at the NFL, signs with New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have dipped into a North Dakota pizza parlor to sign a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle to their practice squad. Sebastian Gutierrez, a 24-year-old free agent who played for the Minot State University Beavers was added to the Pats practice squad on Wednesday, Oct. 5. During his...
Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT
The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.
Bridgewater Feeling Blessed, Ready to Apply Lesson He Learned in New Orleans
Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is vowing to stay himself as he prepares for his first start for the Miami Dolphins
NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2022
Whether "Thursday Night Football" (TNF) is tonight or you're looking ahead to see who's playing, here's our quick and easy 2022 schedule, including time and channel.
John Harbaugh’s comment on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury is very ironic
After Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion vs the Bengals in week 4, Ravens HC John Harbaugh had some scathing yet ironic comments about the situation. The national media and other NFL Head Coaches (coincidentally the ones Miami has beaten this year) have strongly commented on the Tua Tagovailoa injury, the situation beforehand, and how it was handled.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow Becoming Ravens Arch Nemesis
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he loves playing the Ravens. He put up monster numbers against them last season and will get a chance to shine again in a Week 5 prime-time matchup. But Burrow likes to face the Ravens for a different reason. "I love playing the Ravens because...
Raleigh News & Observer
How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?
The Indianapolis Colts offense is dead last in the NFL in points scored at 14.3 points per game. This is not the production the Colts envisioned when they made the trade for Matt Ryan in the spring. Ryan for his part has been hot and cold like the rest of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Brady, Bundchen Have Hired Divorce Attorneys
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have retained divorce lawyers as they explore options for their marriage moving forward. “Unfortunately, it looks as if maybe this marriage could be coming to an end, and that, yes they have hired divorce attorneys and they are exploring their options right now,” CNN’s Chloe Melas reported on the network’s New Day on Wednesday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota’s Rough Day
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
Joe Burrow on the Ravens secondary, his respect for Lamar Jackson : Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow spoke to reporters on Wednesday to preview the game on Sunday night against Baltimore. The Bengals swept the Ravens last year with Burrow putting up gaudy numbers in both games. Burrow set a new franchise single-game passing record in the 41-21 last December with 525 passing yards.
