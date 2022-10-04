Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Elling: Detroit must prepare for further flooding | Opinion
Flooding can happen anytime from the spring through fall — and even in the winter if warmer temperatures cause rainfall rather than snowfall. Flooding is not a new concept to Detroit residents, and it is something that must be addressed collaboratively to prevent future incidents like that of June 2021.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Preservationist who helped save Detroit's theater district dies at 92
Charles Alexander Forbes, a visionary and driving force to protect and preserve Detroit’s unique architectural profile and social and cultural scene, died Sept. 29. He was 92. Forbes was born to Scottish immigrants in Highland Park and attended Detroit Public Schools. He graduated as class president in 1948 from Henry Ford Trade School and, after two years of military service, attended Wayne State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business while working at Ford Motor Co. ...
Detroit News
Coalition wants Nessel to weigh in on compensation for overtaxed Detroit homeowners
A coalition of grassroots organizations aiming to stop inflated property taxes in Detroit joined legislators online Thursday to formally request Attorney General Dana Nessel weigh in on whether overtaxed residents qualify for compensation under Michigan law. The Coalition for Property Tax Justice hosted the virtual press conference Thursday and was...
Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund
The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
Detroit News
Bragg: Peer into the past of Detroit's United Artists Theatre before it's gone
Detroit — The United Artists Theatre was already in ruins in the late 1970s, when engineers from London Records toured several auditoriums in Detroit, scouting for the best acoustics in the city. They tried the Ford Auditorium and old Orchestra Hall. They tried another abandoned movie theater that was...
DBusiness Daily Update: Realtor Association Promotes First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Realtor Association Promotes First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Amazon looks to fill 2,600 seasonal workers in metro Detroit
E-commerce giant Amazon is looking to fill 2,600 both part-time and full-time seasonal positions in metro Detroit as the retailer prepares for the holiday shopping season. That's more than double what Amazon hired for in the region last year. Across Michigan, there are 3,500 open positions available, for a variety of roles including...
Lawyer: Porter Burks' family will sue Detroit police officers
Attorneys for the family of Porter Burks, the Detroit man killed by police Sunday during a mental health crisis, announced Thursday at a news conference they will be filing a lawsuit against the officers who shot 38 rounds in three seconds. “We have what I consider to be an intolerable situation that occurred...
Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel
DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."
Black Builders Honored for Work on Detroit Landmarks
Thirty African American builders will be honored for their contributions to creating the many historic icons and landmarks of Detroit. The post Black Builders Honored for Work on Detroit Landmarks appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes
Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
New Detroit homeowner hit with $5,200 bill for water she didn’t use
For a city hemorrhaging its population, this is a strange way to welcome a new resident.
Detroit News
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23
Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
Vacant school building in Detroit set for demolition
(CBS DETROIT) A vacant school building in Southwest Detroit that's become quite the eyesore after two fires and vandalism is coming down.The shell and charred remains of Frank Beard Elementary are, to this neighborhood, sad reminders of what was once a bustling center of learning.Neighbors say it didn't take long for it to deteriorate."You had people going in originally, maybe with drugs, doing drugs, and then it's just downhill from there, and people cared less and less about the structure," Abel Jones, a resident, said. In late July, it caught fire, then again two weeks later in what the city calls...
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Life of a Detroit Hip Hop Artist: SHAH33D
Life of a Detroit Hip Hop Artist: SHAH33D from what he eats to get him going in the morning to his afternoon shopping. The post Life of a Detroit Hip Hop Artist: SHAH33D appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
Detroit News
Suspected shooter in Dearborn hotel standoff in custody; clerk dead, police say
Dearborn — Police took a suspected gunman into custody Thursday night after a standoff at a hotel in which the suspect allegedly opened fire after a dispute with staff, killing one man, a hotel clerk. The arrest of the 38-year-old suspect came after a nearly seven-hour standoff at the...
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Thanks to the 7 Mile Bloods, the 48205 zip code on Detroit’s east side became a ‘no-go zone’ – a place terrorized by gang violence. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.
