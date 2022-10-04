ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Elling: Detroit must prepare for further flooding | Opinion

Flooding can happen anytime from the spring through fall — and even in the winter if warmer temperatures cause rainfall rather than snowfall. Flooding is not a new concept to Detroit residents, and it is something that must be addressed collaboratively to prevent future incidents like that of June 2021.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Preservationist who helped save Detroit's theater district dies at 92

Charles Alexander Forbes, a visionary and driving force to protect and preserve Detroit’s unique architectural profile and social and cultural scene, died Sept. 29. He was 92. Forbes was born to Scottish immigrants in Highland Park and attended Detroit Public Schools. He graduated as class president in 1948 from Henry Ford Trade School and, after two years of military service, attended Wayne State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business while working at Ford Motor Co. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Coalition wants Nessel to weigh in on compensation for overtaxed Detroit homeowners

A coalition of grassroots organizations aiming to stop inflated property taxes in Detroit joined legislators online Thursday to formally request Attorney General Dana Nessel weigh in on whether overtaxed residents qualify for compensation under Michigan law. The Coalition for Property Tax Justice hosted the virtual press conference Thursday and was...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund

The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Realtor Association Promotes First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Realtor Association Promotes First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Mike Duggan
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel

DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes

Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Vacant school building in Detroit set for demolition

(CBS DETROIT) A vacant school building in Southwest Detroit that's become quite the eyesore after two fires and vandalism is coming down.The shell and charred remains of Frank Beard Elementary are, to this neighborhood, sad reminders of what was once a bustling center of learning.Neighbors say it didn't take long for it to deteriorate."You had people going in originally, maybe with drugs, doing drugs, and then it's just downhill from there, and people cared less and less about the structure," Abel Jones, a resident, said. In late July, it caught fire, then again two weeks later in what the city calls...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI

Community Policy