Florida deputy fatally shot while serving warrant in Polk County: 'He was eager, he was brilliant'

By Ledger staff
 2 days ago

POLK CITY, Fla. — A 21-year-old deputy was fatally shot while serving a warrant early Tuesday when fellow deputies opened fire after a suspect pointed a weapon at them inside a mobile home.

"Words can't adequately express the amount of grief we feel," Sheriff Grady Judd said at an afternoon news conference.

Blane Lane was one of four deputies sent to serve a warrant around 3 a.m. Tuesday for Cheryl Williams, 46, in a rural area of Polk County, Judd said.

Williams had a warrant for failure to appear on a felony methamphetamine charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrw98_0iM3foQ800
Law enforcement officials place the body of Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Blane Lane, 21, into an ambulance at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center on Tuesday to be transported to the medical examiner's office. Lane was killed early Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in Polk City. October 4, 2022. Michael Wilson, Ledger correspondent

Three officers were allowed into the mobile home after confirming Williams was inside, and Lane took a concealed "tactical position" outside in case Williams tried to flee via a door or window, Judd said.

“He’s where people inside can’t see him," Judd said.

While the deputies were searching the house, Judd said Williams stepped into view with a silver handgun and pointed it at the deputies. Two deputies fired six bullets, striking Williams twice.

At that time, Lane reported he'd been hit outside the mobile home, and officials at first thought he was shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital , where it was determined the bullet that hit him in the arm also entered his chest through the side. He died at the hospital.

Williams' weapon turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun, and a bullet from one of the deputies struck Lane , Judd said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343vef_0iM3foQ800
Deputy Blane Lane, right, with Sheriff Grady Judd in a sheriff's department photo. Lane, 21, was killed early Tuesday while serving a warrant. Polk County Sheriff's Office

Williams was also hospitalized and listed in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

During an emotional statement at Tuesday's press conference, Judd said Williams "created a violent environment" that led to Lane's death.

“I’m convinced – it’s early in the investigation at this point – she wanted to force the deputies to shoot her," Judd said. “Unfortunately, we had a deputy right in the line of fire."

Of Lane, Judd added, "He was eager, he was brilliant. He learned, he absorbed information like a sponge. And he was careful when he did his job."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Of1IG_0iM3foQ800
Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Blane Lane, 21, is placed in an ambulance at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center on Tuesday as law officials and family mourn. Lane was killed early Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in Polk City. October 4, 2022. Michael Wilson, Ledger correspondent

Williams will be charged with felony second-degree murder and will likely face additional charges, Judd said.

She had already served over nine years in a Florida state prison for drug-related charged and been arrested on previous felonies, Judd said.

About 8:30 a.m., a procession of police cars and a sheriff's helicopter escorted Lane's body from the hospital to the local medical examiner's office.

The sheriff’s office plans to hold a line-of-duty death funeral for Lane with full law enforcement honors next week.

Contributing: Claire Thornton, USA TODAY; Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Florida deputy fatally shot while serving warrant in Polk County: 'He was eager, he was brilliant'

Evelyn Tucker
2d ago

How extremely tragic and sad this is. He is just a baby. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and fellow law enforcement members😔

