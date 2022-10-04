ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruise for free once a year: Margaritaville at Sea is expanding 'Heroes Sail Free' program

By Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
First responders in need of a vacation have a new, free option.

Margaritaville at Sea is expanding its "Heroes Sail Free" program – which offers free three-day Bahamas cruises to current and former U.S. military members, fire, police, and EMS personnel, educators and nurses – allowing them to sail free on any voyage once a year if they are with a paying guest, beginning Oct. 12. The program, offered in partnership with e-commerce site GovX, was initially limited to sailings through Dec. 29, 2023.

"Within weeks of the launch, we were pleasantly surprised to see more than 30,000 Heroes and their guests rush to book their free cruise, but that filled nearly all available staterooms in the program through 2023," Kevin Sheehan, Jr., Margaritaville at Sea's president and CEO, said in a news release. "Now we’re able to continue supporting our Heroes, which is more deserved than ever, by welcoming them to always sail for free when traveling with a paying guest."

Added "Heroes-only sailings will be offered at a later date," Sheehan, Jr., said.

Four Seasons Yachts expected to set sail in 2025 'delivering unmatched quality and excellence'

A trip with an eclipse (literally):Watch a solar eclipse from the sea on this Ponant cruise

What are the terms of the 'Heroes Sail Free' program?

The offer applies to interior cabins on voyages to Grand Bahama Island on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship, though guests can upgrade to an ocean view room or suite for a small fee. The free rate and does not include taxes, fees or gratuities, according to the cruise line's website, and the offer also has blackout dates on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Eligible travelers need to be a "verified member" through the GovX ID platform, and the deal only applies to those passengers on a reservation. Guests can book their trip by visiting the cruise line's website.

