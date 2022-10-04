ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in Central California

By CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

Family of four kidnapped in Merced County 00:27

MERCED -- A Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped at gunpoint from their gas station in central California by a man who destroyed evidence to cover his tracks, authorities and a community organization said Tuesday.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the suspect took the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child's mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday.

"We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone," Warnke said in a briefing posted on the department's Facebook page.

Warnke said the kidnapper took the family from a business in the city of Merced, but that he has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind.

Warnke wouldn't identify the type of business the family was taken from but Naindeep Singh, executive director of Jakara Movement, a Punjabi Sikh community organization in central California, said their family told him they were taken from their gas station and convenience store.

"They were in shock and worried about the family and the baby. They are in a lot of grief," Singh said.

Singh said the family has asked for privacy.

The sheriff's department released two still images from surveillance footage of a possible suspect and asked for the public's help in identifying the man. He's seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts and a light blue disposable face mask.

The sheriff said detectives believe the suspect destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks.

Merced is a city of 86,000 people about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco in the San Joaquin Valley

CBS San Francisco

'Worst fears...confirmed'; Kidnapped Merced County family found dead

MERCED -- A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business, police said."Our worst fears have been confirmed," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said at a Wednesday night news conference. Warnke did not release any information about how and when police believe they were killed. He said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker in a remote area. The grim announcement came after authorities earlier Wednesday released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Merced kidnapping: Officials trying to determine motive after family of 4 found dead

Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four -- including an 8-month-old baby -- as the bodies were recovered Wednesday in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week by an armed man at their business.A farm worker initially found the bodies of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri in an orchard in Merced County, California, in the same vicinity as her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, authorities said.The child's uncle, Amandeep Singh, was also found near them, and the worker notified authorities around 5:30 p.m local time Wednesday."A whole family wiped...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search continues for abducted Central California family as officials release new timeline on their disappearance

The search for a family of four kidnapped in California continues Wednesday after authorities took a person of interest into custody and released new details about the case Tuesday.Authorities revealed a short timeline surrounding the kidnapping of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh and the child's uncle Amandeep Singh in Merced, California.According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began Monday at 11:39 a.m., when the California Highway Patrol responded to a 2020 Dodge Ram that was on fire and asked the Merced Police Department to help track down the vehicle's owner.Roughly an hour later, at 12:35...
MERCED, CA
San Francisco, CA
Merced County, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

4 family members kidnapped from California business found dead, sheriff says

Four family members, including an infant, who were kidnapped Monday morning from a business in Central California's Merced County have been found dead, authorities announced Wednesday night. The victims were discovered in a remote farm area of Merced County. In a news briefing, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said the bodies of the four victims were discovered at about 5:30 p.m. local time by a farm worker "during the course of his job duties." The victims were found "relatively close together," Warnke added. He did not disclose if investigators had determined their causes of death. The sheriff emphasized that the...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Surveillance footage shows armed man kidnapping California family that remains missing

The four members of a California family who were kidnapped earlier this week were led out of a business by an armed man before they disappeared, according to surveillance footage released Wednesday by local officials. A person of interest is in custody, but has been hospitalized in critical condition after attempting to die by suicide, preventing any communication thus far, authorities said.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Jasdeep Singh
CBS LA

Sheriff pleads for help finding 4 kidnapped family members and their abductor

Authorities in Merced County in Central California are searching for four family members they say were kidnapped Monday morning from a local business. A manhunt is on for their abductor.The sheriff's office says detectives are trying to find 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh. The office says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is urging members of the public not to approach him and instead to call 911 if they think they've spotted him.No motive for the kidnapping was known.In a video released Monday night, Sheriff Vernon Warnke pleaded for the public's help."No contact has been made, nor ransom demands. Nothing from the suspect in this," Warnke said."We need your help. We've got detectives out canvassing. We've got aircraft out looking for evidence. People are gonna be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this."We're asking for your help. We need your help. And we've gotta bring this family home safely."Warnke also released photos of a possible suspect:
MERCED COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stanislaus County deputy arrested for alleged domestic violence incident in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – A deputy with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has been placed on leave after he was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend. Deputy Chad Lewis was arrested in Placer County, the sheriff's office says. Stanislaus Sheriff Jeff Dirkse says Lewis was placed on leave immediately after the department learned of the arrest. Dirkse says the Roseville Police Department is handling the investigation. Further, the sheriff's office says they also know of an active lawsuit where Lewis has been named as a defendant. Lewis remains on paid administrative leave, pending the internal investigation. 
ROSEVILLE, CA
#Central California#Sikh#Merced County Sheriff#Jakara Movement
CBS Sacramento

Newman middle school teacher arrested after child exploitation investigation

NEWMAN — A person who works as a middle school teacher in Newman has been arrested after an investigation into child exploitation. Newman police say, on Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at 28-year-old Austin Mendonca's Newman home. Mendonca was subsequently arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of possession of sexually explicit images of children. Mendonca works as a teacher at Yolo Middle School, police say. The Newman Crows Landing Unified School District was immediately notified after his arrest. Detectives say their investigation into Mendonca is still ongoing. 
NEWMAN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested after San Joaquin Sheriff's vehicle struck by gunfire

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Sheriff's deputies arrested a 60-year-old man near Stockton over the weekend after he allegedly shot at a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol unit vehicle. Charles Pinkston was identified by deputies as the suspect and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.Deputies said shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, a patrol sergeant in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue reported that the windshield of her fully marked patrol unit had been struck by what appeared to be gunfire. The sergeant wasn't injured in the shooting.Pinkston was located at his residence, where he surrendered without incident at 9:30 p.m. The weapon used for the shooting was a high-powered pellet rifle, according to deputies. The shooting may not have been an isolated incident and deputies said the suspect may have shot at other vehicles in the past. Anyone who has had their property damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington Street and Horner Avenue is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400. 
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 71, on life support after being beaten with bat in Modesto

MODESTO – Deputies say they have arrested a suspect after an elderly man was severely beaten with a baseball bat in Modesto over the weekend. The incident happened Sunday afternoon at a trailer park along S. 7th Street. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a 71-year-old man was found unresponsive with life-threatening head and neck injuries; deputies say he had been beaten with a baseball bat. Eyewitnesses helped deputies identify the suspect as 28-year-old Marcos Canal. Detectives soon searched Canal's mobile home and evidence was seized. He was then arrested and booked on charges of attempted murder. Exactly what led up to the assault is unclear, but detectives say both men had prior history. Deputies say the elderly man remains on life-support as of Monday. 
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church

MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
MODESTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
