Temple offers grants to local non-profit agencies within the city

The City of Temple will be offering grants to local non-profit agencies that provide services or programs within the city.

Organizations that wish to qualify for grant funds must offer specific objectives "that align with the City of Temple’s goals." The application is available on the city's website and must be submitted by Tuesday, November 1 at 5 p.m.

“The City of Temple recognizes that public service organizations play a critical role in improving the quality of life for residents. It is our mission to make Temple a great place to call home, and to further that mission, we are providing additional funding for these agencies,” said Director of the Housing and Community Development Department Nancy Glover.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the city will be hosting a workshop for anyone interested in the grant funding at the Historic Post Office, located at 101 North Main Street.

The City of Temple is now offering community enhancement grants to non-profit agencies that provide services or programs within the City of Temple.