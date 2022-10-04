Read full article on original website
WBOY
Matthews and Stevenson reunite at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From Washington to West Virginia, things have come full circle for Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Erik Stevenson. They grew up about 30 minutes away from each other. Their paths first cross elementary school and then they became teammates through high school. Matthews went to Woodrow Wilson...
WBOY
“A new style, a new system”: Plitzuweit recruits team to buy-in
Plitzuweit: "I'm certainly aware" that change is tough on student-athletes. One of the first orders of business for a new coach is to set up a new recruiting network. Dawn Plitzuweit had a similar task when she arrived in Morgantown, but her first recruiting trip kept her within the walls of her new facility. Seven of her players return to WVU women’s hoops for her first season at the helm, but she had to recruit all 13 of her players from the moment she was announced as coach.
WBOY
Late equalizer for WVU salvages draw with No. 10 TCU
WVU's third Big 12 draw preserves unbeaten league record after four games. West Virginia women’s soccer will return to Morgantown with another point after a late own goal by No. 10 TCU forced a 1-1 draw at the Horned Frogs’ Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium on Thursday. Although they would...
WBOY
Baylor at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football returns home in search of its first Big 12 win when it hosts Baylor in its first prime-time game in Morgantown since 2018. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Baylor game information. Time: 7 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium...
WBOY
Mountaineer memories led Emmitt Matthews back to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Bob Huggins reminded Emmitt Matthews Jr. of that during his exit interview after the 2020-21 season. More than a year later, Matthews said that sentence is something he takes literally. He played the first three seasons...
WDTV
Stepping into the path to success
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We talk about football week in and week out, but this time we’re directing the camera to those on the sidelines. Lincoln cheerleader Emalee Brown has been cheering ever since she was three years old, with her mom by her side as a coach every step of the way.
WBOY
Vote for your Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
West Virginia football took a tough loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but there were plenty of Mountaineers that had strong showing in Austin. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
voiceofmotown.com
The Silence From Shane Lyons is Deafening
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the entire world of West Virginia athletics is swirling with rumors and speculation surrounding the potential firing of head coach Neal Brown, the director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has remained mum. Lyons, who has been unconditionally supportive of Brown over the past three seasons,...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Fan Offers Idea for New Look of Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
To take a brief pause from all of the “sky is falling” talk surrounding the West Virginia football program, a fan offered an interesting idea for a new inverted look for the Mountaineers’ field. A Twitter user who refers to himself as “Mountaineer Messiah” tweeted a video...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Brown gives injury updates, looks ahead to bye week
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown was the only man to take the podium at WVU’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. The Mountaineers look to lick their wounds before hosting Baylor for the first prime time game in Morgantown of the Neal Brown era. Here’s what the head...
WBOY
WVU volleyball opens homestand against Kansas State
The West Virginia University volleyball team opens a two-match homestand against Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 5. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
Day one of state golf championship closes
WHEELING, W.Va – The WVSSAC high school golf state championships got underway today in Wheeling as West Virginia’s best took on the Jones course at Oglebay. In Class AAA, it was a solid day for Morgantown as the Mohigans finished fifth out of the eight teams but 19 strokes back of first place Wheeling Park. […]
Morgantown ranked best West Virginia city to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study ranked the best small American cities to live in and gave Morgantown a top-50 score in the nation for quality of life. Five West Virginia cities were included in the Wallethub ranking: Morgantown, Parkersburg, Charleston, Wheeling and Huntington. A total of 1,319 American cities were ranked based on […]
WDTV
Fairmont State professor named ASCE WV Educator of the Year
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont State University Professor of Engineering Technology has been named the American Society of Civil Engineers WV Section Educator of the Year. Professor Tia Como has won the prestigious award, one that is given annually to an ASCE member and educator who has positively impacted the lives of their students inside and outside the classroom.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
West Virginia is rich with history, from the Civil War to inventing some world-changing things. But there are also things about West Virginia that are just pretty cool. Here are a few you can throw out at your next dinner party or tailgate.
Morgantown woman admits to role in Michigan to West Virginia drug ring
A Morgantown woman has admitted to her role in a drug ring that trafficked large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine from Detroit, Michigan to West Virginia.
WDTV
Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and alcohol addictions. The center includes 15 beds for people to stay overnight and get the help they need. Women and men will be separated on different sides. It is located...
East-West Stadium undergoing upgrades and renovations
Upgrades and renovations are being made to East-West Stadium in Fairmont.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend for fall break
Fall break is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for the long weekend, start planning out the fun now. Whether it's trying new foods, listening to live music or getting into the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of options within a short walk of WVU’s downtown campus.
Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
