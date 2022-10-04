ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Horizon Blockchain Games secured $40 mn in series A funding

The creator of the Skyweaver game, Horizon Blockchain Games, announced on October 4 that it had secured $40 million in Series A funding. Brevan Howard Digital and Morgan Creek Digital served as the round’s lead investors. Other investors included Polygon, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget, Sky Mavis, and Axie Infinity co-founder Aleks Larsen.
Coda Labs survey reveals Web 3.0 is yet to come into mainstream

Blockchain entertainment provider, Coda Labs recently conducted a survey on the market sentiment of Web 3.0 games. Though blockchain games are rapidly gaining popularity in the gaming community, the report shows that it is still far away from entering the mainstream. Blockchain and NFTs have transformed the gaming industry forever....
I think you’ll see NFTs back again: Katie Haun

Bloomberg recently tweeted, “I suspect you’ll see NFTs back again.”. Katie Haun explains to @emilychangtv why she still believes that NFTs are the future. It is hardly surprising that Katie Haun strongly supports non-fungible tokens. The formidable crypto practice of Andreessen Horowitz is co-led by a former federal...
Unstoppable domains integrate with 1inch to promote DeFi

The 1inch Network is excited to announce a partnership with Unstoppable Domains, an NFT domain name provider and digital identity platform, to promote the widespread adoption of DeFi technologies. As a result, users of 1inch Wallet will benefit from a new feature that allows them to enter human-readable domain names when purchasing or sending cryptocurrency because of the cooperation, making transactions simpler.
Zenledger validates its partnership with BitPay crypto exchange

ZenLedger, a provider of blockchain analytics and bitcoin tax software, has chosen the cryptocurrency exchange platform BitPay to accept cryptocurrency as payment for its goods. ZenLedger hopes to give crypto traders access to a wide range of functions by making the change. The business will be able to reduce transaction...
NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date

Earlier this year, Today NFT News reported that NFT trademark applications filed in the United States have surpassed 4,000. With the total applications counting to 4,049, the report concluded that each day, about 27 new trademarks were filed with the maximum applications submitted in the month of March. In September...
