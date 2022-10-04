Read full article on original website
Related
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
Business Insider
It sure doesn't feel like a recession is coming. That's upping the odds of a nasty 2023 downturn.
Friday's jobs report puts the Fed in a position where its best course of action will lead to more economic pain.
todaynftnews.com
Binance Smart Chain attack: Hackers get away with $100 million, Binance CEO CZ apologizes
Due to a flaw in its cross-chain bridge, the BSC Token Hub, and Binance Smart Chain transactions were halted. The hacker allegedly tricked the Binance Bridge into moving 1 million BNB tokens, according to Sam Sun, head of security at Paradigm. For instance, only this year, cross-chain bridge hacking led...
Elon Musk Owns Dogecoin: Should You?
Elon Musk is Dogecoin's biggest cheerleader. But you should think twice before following his lead.
RELATED PEOPLE
This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?
Here's why investors should consider adding C3.ai to their portfolios.
todaynftnews.com
Horizon Blockchain Games secured $40 mn in series A funding
The creator of the Skyweaver game, Horizon Blockchain Games, announced on October 4 that it had secured $40 million in Series A funding. Brevan Howard Digital and Morgan Creek Digital served as the round’s lead investors. Other investors included Polygon, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget, Sky Mavis, and Axie Infinity co-founder Aleks Larsen.
todaynftnews.com
Coda Labs survey reveals Web 3.0 is yet to come into mainstream
Blockchain entertainment provider, Coda Labs recently conducted a survey on the market sentiment of Web 3.0 games. Though blockchain games are rapidly gaining popularity in the gaming community, the report shows that it is still far away from entering the mainstream. Blockchain and NFTs have transformed the gaming industry forever....
todaynftnews.com
I think you’ll see NFTs back again: Katie Haun
Bloomberg recently tweeted, “I suspect you’ll see NFTs back again.”. Katie Haun explains to @emilychangtv why she still believes that NFTs are the future. It is hardly surprising that Katie Haun strongly supports non-fungible tokens. The formidable crypto practice of Andreessen Horowitz is co-led by a former federal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
todaynftnews.com
Unstoppable domains integrate with 1inch to promote DeFi
The 1inch Network is excited to announce a partnership with Unstoppable Domains, an NFT domain name provider and digital identity platform, to promote the widespread adoption of DeFi technologies. As a result, users of 1inch Wallet will benefit from a new feature that allows them to enter human-readable domain names when purchasing or sending cryptocurrency because of the cooperation, making transactions simpler.
todaynftnews.com
Zenledger validates its partnership with BitPay crypto exchange
ZenLedger, a provider of blockchain analytics and bitcoin tax software, has chosen the cryptocurrency exchange platform BitPay to accept cryptocurrency as payment for its goods. ZenLedger hopes to give crypto traders access to a wide range of functions by making the change. The business will be able to reduce transaction...
todaynftnews.com
NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date
Earlier this year, Today NFT News reported that NFT trademark applications filed in the United States have surpassed 4,000. With the total applications counting to 4,049, the report concluded that each day, about 27 new trademarks were filed with the maximum applications submitted in the month of March. In September...
Comments / 0