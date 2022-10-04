Read full article on original website
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
WITN
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he led officials on a chase into Wake County. Deputies say it happened on Thursday around 2:00 a.m. when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division tried to make a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on U.S. 64 westbound for a traffic violation.
NC man jumps off bridge, throws gun in river while evading deputies after 100 mph chase, authorities say
After getting up from the fall, deputies said Hardison "ran down a path and was seen throwing a handgun into the Tar River."
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Early morning robbery is brought to a swift conclusion with an outstanding law enforcement response
Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, Deputy Ethan Johnson was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Speedway Convenience Store located at the intersection of Thelma and Boiling Roads in Roanoke Rapids. It was reported that two black males with masks and hoodies had entered the store with a firearm demanding money. Deputy Johnson was able to quickly obtain useful suspect information from the store associate and communicated this to other responding deputies. While responding to the crime scene Deputy M. Wilkins noticed a black Nissan partially parked on Thelma Road with two individuals standing near the car. As soon as the two individuals saw Deputy Wilkins, they took off running towards a wooded area. Corporal R. Chin and his K9 partner Duri arrived and were assisted by Sgt. E. Richardson, and Roanoke Rapids Police Department’s Lt. A Salmon, Officer T. Acree, and Officer C. Majette in a search for the two suspects. Duri tracked straight to the suspects who were hiding in the woods near Wood Store Road. Law enforcement took James Moody (18) from Enfield and Jaquarious Williams (23) of Roanoke Rapids into custody. After capturing the suspects, Duri was able to successfully locate the cash register drawer with all of the money accounted for.
Suspect in death of Greenville store clerk turns himself in, facing murder charge
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in the death of a store clerk last week has turned himself in and was being booked by Greenville police. In a statement from Greenville police Thursday afternoon, officials said Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center to be processed. […]
Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ North Carolina man after chase in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies say they're looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man who led them on a chase after a crash Monday.
WITN
Elizabeth City man charged with murder
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man was arrested Wednesday for murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says James Felton, Jr., 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Police say Felton was given no bond...
WITN
State can seek death penalty against suspect in Cannon Hinnant’s murder
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County court decided Thursday that the state can seek the death penalty against the suspect in the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in August of 2020. WRAL reports that Hinnant was riding his bike in front of his dad’s home on Archers Road on...
Arrest made after bathroom set on fire in Suffolk 7-Eleven
SUFFOLK, Va. — A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire in the bathroom of a Suffolk 7-Eleven store on Wednesday morning. Christopher Sharon, 44, of Gates County, was charged with destruction of property and is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. The fire...
WITN
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
wcti12.com
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WITN
KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals. The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.
WITN
Greenville social districts start this evening
Teen wanted for murder of Greenville store clerk in custody. Kitty Hawk officer who killed dog on the job for just over two months. Kitty Hawk officer who killed dog on the job for just over two months. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mark Johnson...
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Man sought in Sunday crash; domestic disturbance
Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a man who fled from the scene of a Sunday morning crash which caused $10,000 in damages to a house at the intersection of Seventh and Charlotte streets. Chief Bobby Martin said a man who has been identified as James Bailey, 33, of Roanoke...
Washington Co. woman almost threw away $200,000 prize
RALEIGH, N.C. – After nearly tossing her $5 scratch-off ticket in the trash, Jacqueline Leigh of Roper decided to check her ticket one more time and found a $200,000 prize waiting for her. “I really was about to throw it away,” she said. “But I went back and looked at it again and that’s when […]
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
publicradioeast.org
Work begins on 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. Where...
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
