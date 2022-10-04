Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, Deputy Ethan Johnson was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Speedway Convenience Store located at the intersection of Thelma and Boiling Roads in Roanoke Rapids. It was reported that two black males with masks and hoodies had entered the store with a firearm demanding money. Deputy Johnson was able to quickly obtain useful suspect information from the store associate and communicated this to other responding deputies. While responding to the crime scene Deputy M. Wilkins noticed a black Nissan partially parked on Thelma Road with two individuals standing near the car. As soon as the two individuals saw Deputy Wilkins, they took off running towards a wooded area. Corporal R. Chin and his K9 partner Duri arrived and were assisted by Sgt. E. Richardson, and Roanoke Rapids Police Department’s Lt. A Salmon, Officer T. Acree, and Officer C. Majette in a search for the two suspects. Duri tracked straight to the suspects who were hiding in the woods near Wood Store Road. Law enforcement took James Moody (18) from Enfield and Jaquarious Williams (23) of Roanoke Rapids into custody. After capturing the suspects, Duri was able to successfully locate the cash register drawer with all of the money accounted for.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO