Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: Biden’s got it right on cannabis – now it’s Britain’s turn
This week, the US president Joe Biden made a monumental announcement: he’s pardoning all prior federal offenses of “simple marijuana possession”.In the UK, this so-called simple act could land you up to five years in prison – yes, even if you’re one of the estimated 1.3 million people who currently use cannabis bought from the illicit market as medicine.As Biden said himself in a tweet, classifying cannabis at the same level as heroin (and more serious than fentanyl) makes no sense.As it stands, cannabis is a schedule 1, class B drug in the UK. This means, officially, it has...
This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?
Here's why investors should consider adding C3.ai to their portfolios.
As US pardons cannabis convictions Tories call for it to be classified the same as heroin
Tory police chiefs have called for cannabis to be classified the same as heroin – the same week US president Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of possessing the drug.While the US has led the way in legalising cannabis the UK has cracked down harder than ever, with penalties of five years in prison on the books for simple possession.But Conservative police and crime commissioners this week urged the government to go further and reclassify cannabis as a 'Class A' drug."There are so many crimes linked to drugs that, actually, by addressing this, by giving us this clarity, it...
todaynftnews.com
AppLovin launches NFT marketplace to allow app developers monetize mobile gaming
AppLovin to launch its very first NFT market for mobile game developers. Mobile game makers can now generate revenue for their projects through web3. The project belongs to OpenVessel, AppLovin’s Web3-based subsidiary. AppLovin has announced its very first non-fungible market with an intent to release in app stores via...
IN THIS ARTICLE
todaynftnews.com
Coda Labs survey reveals Web 3.0 is yet to come into mainstream
Blockchain entertainment provider, Coda Labs recently conducted a survey on the market sentiment of Web 3.0 games. Though blockchain games are rapidly gaining popularity in the gaming community, the report shows that it is still far away from entering the mainstream. Blockchain and NFTs have transformed the gaming industry forever....
todaynftnews.com
Unstoppable domains integrate with 1inch to promote DeFi
The 1inch Network is excited to announce a partnership with Unstoppable Domains, an NFT domain name provider and digital identity platform, to promote the widespread adoption of DeFi technologies. As a result, users of 1inch Wallet will benefit from a new feature that allows them to enter human-readable domain names when purchasing or sending cryptocurrency because of the cooperation, making transactions simpler.
todaynftnews.com
NFTs soar high! 6366 U.S. trademark applications for NFTs filed in 2022 till date
Earlier this year, Today NFT News reported that NFT trademark applications filed in the United States have surpassed 4,000. With the total applications counting to 4,049, the report concluded that each day, about 27 new trademarks were filed with the maximum applications submitted in the month of March. In September...
todaynftnews.com
Brian Trunzo of Polygon says, “JPEGs are not the future of Web3 and NFTs” at Chainlink SmartCon 2022
In a recent interview held at the Chainlink SmartCon 2022 conference, the Metaverse lead at Polygon Studios, Brian Trunzo, said that we must consider that the crypto industry has achieved mainstream adoption of NFT and Web3 technology by the time we stop saying it. He meant when NFTs and Web3 would no longer be in use, then only it will be considered mainstream.
Comments / 0