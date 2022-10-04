Read full article on original website
Chicago and Psalm West Show Off Their Singing Skills in Kim Kardashian's Latest Instagram
The next generation of the Kardashian family are already showing off their musical talents. In a new Instagram post by Kim Kardashian on Sunday, Oct. 9, Psalm and Chicago break into an impromptu rendition of their dad Kanye West's duet with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In true big-sister fashion, 4-year-old Chicago helps her 3-year-old little brother when he mixes up one of the lyrics — and then proceeds to show him how it's done.
Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram Accounts Have Been Locked
Just one day after Kanye West's account was suspended by Instagram, the rapper's Twitter account has been locked as well. On Friday, Oct. 7, West pivoted to Twitter to continue his social media rants. At first, his return to Twitter was praised by Elon Musk, who is in the process of purchasing the company, but by Sunday, his account had been locked due to what many have called out as an anti-Semitic tweet.
Post Malone Appears to Get His Daughter's Initials Tattooed on His Face
Post Malone's latest face tattoo may be his most significant one yet. The "Circles" rapper just got the initials "DDP" inked on his forehead in a thick, old-English-style font, situated next to a tattoo of two overlapping playing cards and above the cursive phrase "Stay Away." Though Malone himself hasn't confirmed the design's meaning yet, many fans believe the letters stand for the name of his baby daughter, whom he welcomed with his mystery fiancée sometime this summer and whose name he's yet to reveal.
JoJo Siwa Explains Her "Gay Awakening" and How She Realized "Women Are My Gig"
There's more to JoJo Siwa than rainbows and glitter, and in a recent TikTok, she opened up about her identity and how she first realized she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Always a storyteller, Siwa posted a video on Oct. 5 following the viral "One thing about me . . . " TikTok trend, in which users start with the iconic Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl" lyrics and proceed to tell an anecdote from their own lives set to the track's beat. Siwa's, which she labeled "My gay awakening story time," starts with none other than Demi Lovato.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Sleeps With Her "Mini Me" Almost Every Night
Kourtney Kardashian Barker hopes to grow her family with Travis Barker — and it's clear from her relationship with her three children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, that she loves being a mom. In a recent interview on the podcast "Not Skinny but Not Fat," the Lemme founder opened up about her loving bond with her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, revealing that they've coslept for years.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Would "Absolutely" Do a "Freaky Friday" Sequel With Pal Lindsay Lohan
Could everyone, like, chill for a sec? On Oct. 4, Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about the possibility of making a "Freaky Friday" sequel alongside original costar Lindsay Lohan, and spoiler alert, she is definitely on board. At a "Halloween Ends" press tour event in Mexico City, Curtis admitted that she would "absolutely" want to do a follow-up film, via a video captured by a fan. "Lindsay Lohan and I are friends," Curtis explained to the crowd after she was asked whether she would ever be open to a sequel. "She texted me the other day — she's in Ireland making [her upcoming Netflix movie 'Irish Wish']," Curtis said, joking about the security questions she asked to make sure it was really her former costar.
Khloé Kardashian Responds to Kanye West's Claim That Kim Keeps Him From Their Children: "STOP"
The Kardashian-Jenners have, mostly, kept quiet throughout the past year as Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West has used his social media platform to levy allegations, claims, and comments about his former family — but Khloé Kardashian has apparently had enough. On Oct. 5, the mom of two commented on her former brother-in-law's Instagram post about an ongoing situation with fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, in which West also doubled down on previous claims that the Kardashians "keep me from seeing my daughter" and his other three children with Kim. West has before claimed publicly that he didn't know where his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party was in January, though he was ultimately pictured there, People reported at the time.
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged: "That Is My Fiancé"
Surprise — Kate Walsh is engaged! The actor shared the news during an Instagram Live conversation with Amy Brenneman on Oct. 5 in celebration of their show "Private Practice"'s 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat. That is my fiancé," 55-year-old Walsh said at one point, per People, to...
Nina Dobrev's Supermodel Nails Complete Her Old Hollywood Glam
Nina Dobrev is the latest celebrity to hop on the minimalist beauty wave sweeping Hollywood. While enjoying a night out with friend Maggie Rogers, the actor's '90s-supermodel nails could be spotted wrapped around her drink, adding an elegant touch to her timeless beauty look. Dobrev's nails were shaped into short...
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Totally See-Through Gown Covered in Sparkles
Florence Pugh is on a flawless red carpet run, promoting her movies "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in grand style. On Sept. 5, she brought sartorial drama to the Venice Film Festival, wearing a Valentino Haute Couture sequin sheer gown with a bold front slit. In October, she graced the London Film Festival in a peach, feather-trimmed cutout gown from the French fashion house. Her most recent look fits right in with her red carpet aesthetic, embracing both the sheer and embellished trends she's been wearing as of late.
Willow Smith Delivers a TV-Smashing Performance in Her Solo "Saturday Night Live" Debut
Willow Smith brought a dash of metal defiance to her hard-rocking solo "Saturday Night Live" debut performance on the Oct. 8 episode hosted by Brendan Gleeson. Smith previously appeared alongside Camila Cabello for a performance of "Psychofreak" in an April episode of the long-running NBC series, but this marked her first time taking on the musical guest gig on her own. The end result was an electrifying two-song set that culminated in the 21-year-old putting her guitar through a TV screen.
Gigi Hadid Calls Kanye West "a Bully and a Joke" Following Instagram Posts Targeting Editor
Gigi Hadid won't put up with bullies, no matter how famous they are. On Oct. 3, fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson caught Kanye West's attention for criticizing the "White Lives Matter" apparel he debuted at his Yeezy presentation during Paris Fashion Week. "The t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence. There is no excuse, there is no art here," Karefa-Johnson wrote on her Instagram Story after the show. In retaliation, West posted several photos of Karefa-Johnson directly on his Instagram page (most of which have since been deleted), mocking her fashion and writing that he feels she is not someone to be taken seriously.
Twitter Is Not Happy About "Saturday Night Live"'s Try Guys Sketch
"Saturday Night Live" is facing backlash due to a Try Guys parody sketch that aired during the Oct. 8 episode hosted by Brendan Gleeson. The skit skewered a recent video the guys — Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger — released explaining their decision to fire their fourth member, Ned Fulmer, after it was revealed that he had a workplace affair. While the sketch makes light of the trio's response to their friend and coworker's infidelity, Twitter users are calling out the NBC series for taking aim at the remaining Try Guys rather than Fulmer. (POPSUGAR reached out to the Try Guys' representatives for comment on the sketch but did not receive an immediate response.)
Sophie Turner Brings the "Siren Eyes" Makeup Trend to Paris
If you've been keeping up with Paris Fashion Week, you know that there has been quite the display of beauty inspiration — from Doja Cat's many avant-garde makeup creations to Bella Hadid's spiky grunge hairstyle and Nicola Peltz Beckham's barely there bleached eyebrows. Not one to fade into the background, Sophie Turner arrived at the Louis Vuitton womenswear spring/summer show on Oct. 4 along with husband Joe Jonas wearing the "siren eyes" trend — with a twist.
Dua Lipa Confirms She's Single Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors
Dua Lipa is embracing the single life. The "Future Nostalgia" singer spoke about her current relationship status in a new episode of her podcast, "Dua Lipa: At Your Service," released on Oct. 7. While interviewing Charli XCX for the iHeartRadio original series, Lipa revealed, "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time."
Elyse Myers Gets Tired of Her Face Sometimes
Sometimes, Elyse Myers just needs to take a break from her face. Not in a bad way, but when you spend hours filming and editing videos of yourself, like the comedian does for her TikTok account of 5.6 million followers, staring at your face for that long can start to feel "really unnatural," Myers tells POPSUGAR. "For a human being to have that much information about what they look like from every angle . . . your brain's not meant for it!"
Olivia Culpo Recalls an Ex Who Did "Really Horrible, Horrible Things" to Her in "The Culpo Sisters" Trailer
The Culpo sisters are getting their own reality-TV series! On Oct. 6, TLC released the first trailer for Olivia, Sophia, and Aurora Culpo's new show, fittingly titled "The Culpo Sisters." "I moved to LA but my sisters couldn't stand to be away from me, so they moved, too," Olivia says in the clip.
Does Taylor Swift's Newest "Midnights" Track Confirm the "Karma" Album Theory?
As a Swiftie, it's easy to find a too-good-to-be-true Taylor Swift fan theory nearly every day. Because Swift is such a lover (get it?) of dropping Easter eggs, fans have always had a lot of questions for the singer. What do her emoji mean? Did she stage a public interaction to hint at a song release? Does Swift have an entire unreleased album that she scrapped after her Kanye West feud in 2016 called "Karma" that we'll get to hear soon?
Serena Williams Shares Olympia Confusing a Tampon For a Cat Toy: "Who Am I to Steal Her Joy?"
Olympia Ohanian is ready for her close-up. Serena Williams, who often shares glimpses of her 5-year-old daughter's lovable antics on TikTok, posted a video on Oct. 5 of Ohanian confusing a tampon for a cat toy. In the video, Ohanian unwrapped the tampon and removed the cotton from the applicator, prompting Williams to ask, "What's that?" As the 5-year-old ripped the cotton apart, she explained it was a "cat toy for Karma," the family's cat.
