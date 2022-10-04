ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Isley Brothers ft. 2 Chainz “The Plugs,” Lloyd Banks “Socialize” & More | Daily Visuals

By O
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHaTS_0iM3e1LH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaIo9_0iM3e1LH00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve been blessed with some true R&B music as the genre’s been relegated to booty twerkin’ grooves. But fear not for some OGs of the baby makin’ music era have returned and they brought some rhythm and blues to get y’all all in your feelings.

Linking up with 2 Chainz for the visuals to “The Plug,” The Isley Brothers lay it down in the studio as only they can before Chainz swings through to drop his verse to compliment the track. This track gonna start a family or add to one somewhere out there, b.

Speaking of OG’s, G-Unit capo turned solo artist, Lloyd Banks returns to the rap scene, and in his clip for “Socialize” takes to the streets on the dolo tip and stomps through the streets of Queens like the gorilla he’s been known to be.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Jagged Edge, Sada Baby, and more.

THE ISLEY BROTHERS FT. 2CHAINZ – “THE PLUG”

LLOYD BANKS – “SOCIALIZE”

JAGGED EDGE – “INSEPERABLE”

SADA BABY – “KHIXO”

LOUGOTCASH & BOBBY SHMURDA – “FOREIGN SH*T”

KENNY MUNEY – “NOBODY”

OHGEESY – “KNOCK KNOCK”

TOKYO JETZ – “JUST RIDE”

KENZO B – “NO TWEAKIN”

The post The Isley Brothers ft. 2 Chainz “The Plugs,” Lloyd Banks “Socialize” & More | Daily Visuals 10.3.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

The Isley Brothers Drop Their New Album With Beyonce, Snoop Dogg & More

After spending the past year teasing the project, The Isley Brothers return with their new album. On Friday, September 30, Ronald Isley and the gang released their latest studio album Make Me Say It Again, Girl. The 14-track LP contains new songs like "Last Time" and "Right Way." It also holds rare collaborations like the title track featuring Beyoncé, "They’ll Never Be" featuring El DeBarge and Earth, Wind & Fire, "The Great Escape" featuring Trey Songz and other joint efforts with 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Quavo and Takeoff.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments

Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Taps D-ROK For “Military” Single & Music Video

Just days after announcing that he’s officially a father of 10 at just 22 years old, Louisana-born rapper NBA YoungBoy has returned with more new music, this time around teaming up with D-ROK to collaborate on his “Military” single and music video. “Look, come from the hood,...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West, NBA Youngboy, Drake & More Appear In Lil Wayne Birthday Tribute

Kanye West declared Lil Wayne “the GOAT” in a video montage for the Weezy’s 40th birthday. It’s Weezy F. Baby’s birthday but ahead of the actual day he was born, the Louisiana rapper hosted a dinner with some of his closest friends. Those that weren’t able to attend still managed to show some love in the form of a tribute video.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
2 Chainz
Person
Bobby Shmurda
Person
Lloyd Banks
BET

2022 Was Good to Moneybagg Yo

Rapper Doechii fueled her meteoric rise with TikTok hits and a self-funded EP, so it's no surprise she's landed a Best Hip Hop Breakthrough Artist nomination and a spot on Obama's playlist. Get to know Lyricist of the Year nominee Benny the Butcher ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards...
CELEBRITIES
The Breakfast Club

Diddy Joins The Breakfast Club & Talks Mase, New Music, Kanye West & More!

The Breakfast Club had the living legend Diddy in the building this morning and nothing was off limits!. We discussed his ShortyWop, Mase, Kanye West "White Lives Matter" shirts and so much more! Diddy and his son Christian Combs are the first “Father and Son” to chart top 10 on the Billboard Charts! Even with this groundbreaking moment, this does turns up the friendly competition in their house! You know we had to bring up Diddy’s relationship status and Yung Miami. In this interview you learn the importance of taking your time to date; his thoughts if R&B is really dead ?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Isley Brothers#Grooves#G Unit Capo#Jagged Edge#Isley Brothers Ft
hotnewhiphop.com

Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”

Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million

Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ty Dolla $ign Teams Up With Lil Durk On “My Friends”

Fresh off of his appearance on Kid Cudi’s new Netflix movie, Entergalactic, Ty Dolla $ign is back in the cut with new music. The California singer-songwriter shared his latest single, “My Friends” ft. Lil Durk this morning. The triumphant single boasts production from Mustard, alongside FNZ, Nic Nac, Tom Levesque, Waterboy, and Ty Dolla $ign, as well. Ty dives into a more hip-hop centric on this one, playing with different cadences with infectious melodies. Meanwhile, Durk sprinkles his own sauce on the horn-laden record where he details loyalty among his gang.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

Fabolous “Ups & Downs Freestyle,” Cordae “Unaceptable” & More | Daily Visuals 10.4.22

After taking a lengthy break from the game, Fabolous has been dropping off new work and visuals as of late to show and prove he’s still one of the game’s illest lyricist, and today he continues to make that case even stronger. Coming through with some new visuals to “Ups & Downs Freestyle,” Fab takes […] The post Fabolous “Ups & Downs Freestyle,” Cordae “Unaceptable” & More | Daily Visuals 10.4.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeezy & DJ Drama Announce New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape “SNOFALL”

The “Trap Or Die” collaborators join forces for a new entry in the “Gangsta Grillz” series. Jeezy is reuniting with DJ Drama and Don Cannon for another installment in the iconic Gangsta Grillz series. On Tuesday, Drama and Jeezy announced their forthcoming mixtape, SNOFALL, due out on October 21st. The two haven’t unveiled any details surrounding the tracklist but they took over a commercial slot during the BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night to announce the project.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Shares More Info About Lengthy New Album ‘It’s Only Me’

Lil Baby has finally turned in his upcoming album It’s Only Me to his label, and he’s shared some crucial details about what fans can expect. On Monday (October 3), the 4PF boss took to his Twitter to announce his album had been submitted while letting fans know it will have 23 tracks along with a total of seven guest features.
MUSIC
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Big Tigger and 'Rap City' Makes Encore Return with Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and More

The longest-running rap show, Rap City’ 22 with the legendary Big Tigger, returned for the second year in a row following an extended hiatus. The long-time host, accompanied by DJ Blue Diamonds on the ones and twos, sat down with some of the industry’s most significant influences and tomorrow’s rising stars for a discussion surrounding everything hip hop music and culture.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour

Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Mannie Fresh Ponders The Future Of Hip-Hop

Mannie Fresh says that artists need to change the rules for hip-hop to evolve. Mannie Fresh reflected on the state of hip-hop and where he believes the genre is headed during a recent interview with Vibe. Speaking with the outlet, the veteran musician explained that he feels artists need to understand the roots of the genre to move it forward.
MUSIC
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy