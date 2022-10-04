ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Lauren Anderson: A Trailblazer in Dance

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Famed ballet dancer, Lauren Anderson, joins us to discuss with us her early dancing career, how she became the first African...
Port Arthur News

Local boy, 10, battling unknown illness at Texas Children’s Hospital

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of a local child that is battling a painful unknown illness at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Branson Shaw, 10, is the son of longtime radio personality Brandin Shaw and his wife Stephanie, who works as a secretary at a local church.
CW33

Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
thekatynews.com

Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community

Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
forwardtimes.com

Black Heritage Fest to Host Two-Day Festival Featuring Eric Benet and Elle Varner

The Black Heritage Fest is back and better than ever!. Black Heritage Fest founder Richard Andrews is excited to continue with the mission to produce a quality recreational, cultural, educational, family-oriented celebration. The two day-long festival, which draw thousands each year, will be held on October 8-9, 2022, from 4-10...
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue Chicken

We understand why barbecue lovers treat a good brisket like a sculpture by Rodin. Smoking a brisket is arduous and takes skill. Ruin it and you’re left with a useless block of stone. But, we’d argue it’s at least as an impressive feat of culinary art when the humble chicken is elevated to masterpiece status. If the Mona Lisa was a chicken, it would be lovingly housed at Gatlin’s BBQ for art aficionados everywhere to enjoy.
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Enchiladas

There are enchiladas on every menu of every Tex-Mex restaurant in town and they generally lean toward the “Mex” side of the hyphen. You’ve eaten them, you’re familiar with them. At Candente, the restaurant skews “Tex,” and the prime example is the Museum District eatery’s brisket enchilada plate. One of the signature dishes on the restaurant’s smoke-heavy menu, these rolled beauties are filled with chopped, smoked brisket from the restaurant’s sister establishment, The Pit Room. The USDA prime beef is accentuated lovingly with cheddar cheese, tangy pickled red onion and barbecue sauce. Yes, you read that right – barbecue sauce drizzled lightly over enchiladas rather than a customary gravy.
Click2Houston.com

First-ever multi-level 3D printed home is being built in Houston

HOUSTON – The first-ever multi-story 3D printed home is being built in Houston. The project in progress in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood focuses on how to integrate 3D printing more efficiently, with the rest of conventional building trends. Leslie Lok is co-founder of HANNAH and assistant professor at...
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Never skip dessert at these Houston restaurants

Did you save room for dessert? At some Houston restaurants you definitely will want to. In this month's installment of The Full Menu, our food writers talk about some local establishments that have particularly noteworthy desserts. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan...
HOUSTON, TX

