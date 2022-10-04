Read full article on original website
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lauren Anderson: A Trailblazer in Dance
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Famed ballet dancer, Lauren Anderson, joins us to discuss with us her early dancing career, how she became the first African...
50th annual Bayou City Art Festival welcomes brand-new food experience
Houston's top talent will participate in the weekend festivities with the first-ever Chef's Table.
Eater
LA’s Trap Kitchen Is Bringing Cali Flavor and Loaded Pineapple Bowls to Houston
Trap Kitchen, Los Angeles’s restaurant group, pop-up, and food truck empire, is bringing California-Cajun cuisine and its celebration of Instagram chefs to Houston this fall through its latest restaurant, Cali. The restaurant, which will replace the former Brick House Tavern + Tap outpost at 12910 Northwest Freeway, plans to...
Port Arthur News
Local boy, 10, battling unknown illness at Texas Children’s Hospital
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of a local child that is battling a painful unknown illness at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Branson Shaw, 10, is the son of longtime radio personality Brandin Shaw and his wife Stephanie, who works as a secretary at a local church.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Nonprofit buys 19 billboards throughout Houston area in support of police, firefighters
Drivers throughout Houston will soon notice billboards dedicated to police and firefighters along the interstates and major highways. There will be 19 billboards to thank law enforcement and first responders. Various business and community leaders came together to form Support Our Red and Blue, a nonprofit that began this year.
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: $4M Woodlands property checks so many boxes, from that stunning pool you always wanted to an enviable wine cellar
HOUSTON – A Woodlands home on the market for $4,295,000 has a number of attractive features that caught our eye, from its array of gardens to its fountains and impressive pool. For the kids and adults, there are game rooms, a home theater and a home gym, not to...
forwardtimes.com
Black Heritage Fest to Host Two-Day Festival Featuring Eric Benet and Elle Varner
The Black Heritage Fest is back and better than ever!. Black Heritage Fest founder Richard Andrews is excited to continue with the mission to produce a quality recreational, cultural, educational, family-oriented celebration. The two day-long festival, which draw thousands each year, will be held on October 8-9, 2022, from 4-10...
Hidden Gem: Black's Bodega in Houston's Warehouse District
HOUSTON — In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, two women wanted to help a Houston neighborhood stay afloat. Together, they created a unique space where you can spend a lot of time and a lot of cash – if you’re not careful!. "‘What a cute store!’ We...
Before Pappas there was Luther's BBQ, a restaurant with very '90s TV ads
Acquisition of the '90s-classic chain allowed Pappas to expand its barbecue business across Houston.
Horrific: Houston, Texas Nursing Home Videoed Abusing Elderly Man
A nursing home in Houston, Texas is now facing anger from one resident's family a recently released surveillance video seemed to prove their accusations of abuse true. KHOU 11 has the story and video. The family first learned of the suspected abuse when the 87-year-old grandfather told them staff was...
Click2Houston.com
Parents, students upset after Pearland High School limits capacity for homecoming dance
PEARLAND – Parents are expressing their frustration with Pearland High School for limiting the capacity of this year’s homecoming dance, which they said leaves a large part of the student population feeling excluded. “Why don’t you plan an event where everyone from the school is welcome to come?”...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue Chicken
We understand why barbecue lovers treat a good brisket like a sculpture by Rodin. Smoking a brisket is arduous and takes skill. Ruin it and you’re left with a useless block of stone. But, we’d argue it’s at least as an impressive feat of culinary art when the humble chicken is elevated to masterpiece status. If the Mona Lisa was a chicken, it would be lovingly housed at Gatlin’s BBQ for art aficionados everywhere to enjoy.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Enchiladas
There are enchiladas on every menu of every Tex-Mex restaurant in town and they generally lean toward the “Mex” side of the hyphen. You’ve eaten them, you’re familiar with them. At Candente, the restaurant skews “Tex,” and the prime example is the Museum District eatery’s brisket enchilada plate. One of the signature dishes on the restaurant’s smoke-heavy menu, these rolled beauties are filled with chopped, smoked brisket from the restaurant’s sister establishment, The Pit Room. The USDA prime beef is accentuated lovingly with cheddar cheese, tangy pickled red onion and barbecue sauce. Yes, you read that right – barbecue sauce drizzled lightly over enchiladas rather than a customary gravy.
Click2Houston.com
First-ever multi-level 3D printed home is being built in Houston
HOUSTON – The first-ever multi-story 3D printed home is being built in Houston. The project in progress in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood focuses on how to integrate 3D printing more efficiently, with the rest of conventional building trends. Leslie Lok is co-founder of HANNAH and assistant professor at...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Never skip dessert at these Houston restaurants
Did you save room for dessert? At some Houston restaurants you definitely will want to. In this month's installment of The Full Menu, our food writers talk about some local establishments that have particularly noteworthy desserts. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan...
