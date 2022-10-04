Read full article on original website
Cardi B Pairs Her Butt-Baring Dress With a Deep French Manicure
Cardi B recently bared (almost) all in an extreme backless dress that showed off some of her best assets, including her colorful butt tattoo. But although her outfit brought the shock factor, she kept her nails simple and trendy with a deep french manicure. The look is a slightly more modern take on classic french tips, involving thicker smile lines that typically start closer to the middle of the nail rather than the edge. In Cardi B's case, she opted for length, rocking long square acrylics, which she displayed on her husband Offset's chest. The final look didn't pull any attention away from her black nylon dress (not that it would stand much of a chance) yet still looked glamorous.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted onto her body in captivating fashion show appearance
Walking onto the runway solely wearing underwear and heels, Bella Hadid made a striking statement as a dress was spray-painted on her silhouette. Walking in Coperni's show for its spring-summer 2023 line on Friday, Sept. 30, the 25-year-old model publicly posed as three men with paint canisters sprayed a white slip dress onto her body.
Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear
Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'
Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall
Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
Mila Kunis Just Showed Off Her Toned Physique In A Wet Suit While Surfing In Santa Barbara
Mila Kunis is one of ultra-stylish celebs who happens to not post her every look on Instagram—or any social media. The notoriously private actress always looks amazing on the red carpet, when she gets fully glam. She also looks amazing when she’s out and about, ultra-casual and comfy. But...
Kylie Jenner's Cone-Bra Gown Plunges Down to Her Waistline
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week, stepping out most recently on Sept. 29 for Daniel Roseberry's Schiaparelli SS23 RTW presentation in a plunging, royal-blue velvet gown. The 25-year-old beauty mogul and mom of two coordinated the formfitting, floor-length number with a thick choker necklace affixed to an oversize heart pendant, further complementing the textural mood with an ornate purse that featured gold hardware and the brand's teeth-stud earrings. Jenner wore shiny black patent pumps, and Jesus Guerrero set her dark hair into a swirling updo. Her makeup, by Ariel Tejada, included brown, smoky shadow, a sweeping cat eye, a cherry-red lip, and pink blush. She finished the moment with a nude supermodel nails so as not to distract from the rest of her standout accoutrements.
Gwen Stefani Pink Stuns In A Pink Corset Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover
Gwen Stefani is continuing to make bold fashion statements ahead of her highly-anticipated return to The Voice – and the seductive outfit she wore when she graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s October 2022 issue is one of the raciest and most daring ensembles of them all!. For...
