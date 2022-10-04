ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

POPSUGAR

Cardi B Pairs Her Butt-Baring Dress With a Deep French Manicure

Cardi B recently bared (almost) all in an extreme backless dress that showed off some of her best assets, including her colorful butt tattoo. But although her outfit brought the shock factor, she kept her nails simple and trendy with a deep french manicure. The look is a slightly more modern take on classic french tips, involving thicker smile lines that typically start closer to the middle of the nail rather than the edge. In Cardi B's case, she opted for length, rocking long square acrylics, which she displayed on her husband Offset's chest. The final look didn't pull any attention away from her black nylon dress (not that it would stand much of a chance) yet still looked glamorous.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall

Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#New York Fashion Week#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Gold Body Paint#The Say So
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show

Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Cone-Bra Gown Plunges Down to Her Waistline

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week, stepping out most recently on Sept. 29 for Daniel Roseberry's Schiaparelli SS23 RTW presentation in a plunging, royal-blue velvet gown. The 25-year-old beauty mogul and mom of two coordinated the formfitting, floor-length number with a thick choker necklace affixed to an oversize heart pendant, further complementing the textural mood with an ornate purse that featured gold hardware and the brand's teeth-stud earrings. Jenner wore shiny black patent pumps, and Jesus Guerrero set her dark hair into a swirling updo. Her makeup, by Ariel Tejada, included brown, smoky shadow, a sweeping cat eye, a cherry-red lip, and pink blush. She finished the moment with a nude supermodel nails so as not to distract from the rest of her standout accoutrements.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

