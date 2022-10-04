Read full article on original website
Manufacturing growing in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Puskarich accounting and the Business Development Corporation played host to a luncheon for manufacturing industries in the Northern Panhandle in celebration of National Manufacturing Week on Thursday. “Manufacturing Week is a way to educate the community on the different manufacturing companies we have, the products...
Legislation could allow Pittsburgh to fine residents, businesses for excess trash, uncut lawns
Legislation introduced to City Council Tuesday would allow Pittsburgh to fine residents or businesses for quality of life violations, like an accumulation of garbage, tall weeds or improperly stored garbage cans. The measure, sponsored by Councilman Bruce Kraus, aims to tackle issues surrounding properties that are not properly maintained. Such...
Reynolds Memorial Hospital will build 5 new operating rooms
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital officials unveiled their plans to build five new state-of-the-art operating rooms. The $20 million project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.They began with a frank appraisal of how far the hospital has come since it was acquired by WVU Medicine. “In […]
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Steubenville City Schools STEM Building
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Steubenville City Schools STEM Building has many excited about the future of the program. "For somebody like me who’s born and raised in Steubenville, went to Big Red, graduated from Big Red, I'd like to say this is a dream come true," School Board President William Hendricks said.
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians are known for giving back to their community. That is what Dr. David Hess told 5′s Ian Roth when he sat down and talked with him about coming back to his boyhood home and running one of the premiere hospitals in the region.
Wheeling Health Right’s Health Fair will have you “Falling For Health”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right is hosting their 3rd Annual ‘Falling for Health’ Health Fair on Friday, October 7. Wheeling Health Right has 42 confirmed vendors for their Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is the most vendors they have had yet,...
Districts still dealing with teacher shortages
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is teacher appreciation day around the area. It comes in the midst of a major state-wide teaching shortage. Some counties, like Mon County, are still dealing with it. Mon County Superintendent Eddie Campbell says they are coming up short with substitute teachers and other staff...
Could you be Buckeye Local’s next superintendent?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — They’re a financial planner, a day-to-day manager, and above anything else, a leader. A school superintendent doesn’t have an easy set of tasks, but they help lift generations of students up to their potential. Buckeye Local’s superintendent search is about more than a job posting. The Jefferson County Educational Service […]
Local music teacher recognized by West Virginia governor for outstanding presentation
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local teacher was just surprised by the governor of West Virginia, thanking her for making the Mountain State *sound* wonderful! Glen Dale Elementary Music Teacher Kathleen Fox says she was not expecting such prestigious recognition during the first competition in the West Virginia Governor’s Cup Marching Band series. She […]
Two homes in Marietta are a total loss after a fire
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10/6/2022 4:57 P.M. The Marietta Fire Department Chief says these two houses are total losses. The State Fire Marshal says the fire is undetermined. One house was vacant and no one was home at the other one when the fire happened. The one house caught on fire and it spread to the one beside it.
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will have a “Party in the Barn” in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s the best of both worlds. Great jazz music in a beautiful rural setting. That’s what you can look forward to next week when the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s “Party in the Barn” returns to the Feisley Tree Farm in Belmont, Ohio.
Fire breaks out in Pottery Addition, Jefferson County
UPDATE: Fire officials say two garages, a tailor, and a pile of tires were the reason for the large fire and smoke presence in Jefferson County, Currently, Kingsdale Rd is blocked off. Tires are all petroleum based, so you have a lot of heavy black smoke and actually that causes difficulty in extinguishing the fire to. We […]
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
East-West Stadium undergoing upgrades and renovations
Upgrades and renovations are being made to East-West Stadium in Fairmont.
PSC considers $297 million rate adjustment by power companies
West Virginia’s Public Service Commission heard a full day of back-and-forth over whether two power companies need and can justify a $297 million annual rate adjustment request. The companies, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, say they have been running behind by millions of dollars on recouping costs while also...
Steubenville Chief adjusting well in new role
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Chief Ken Anderson has been in his new role for a little more than two weeks. He says he can’t believe the amount of support that he has gotten throughout the whole transition. He says they are going through a period of adjustment but it’s been pretty smooth. Chief Anderson says they […]
History of the Town of Barnesville, Which Recently Celebrated its 275th Anniversary
The Town of Barnesville recently celebrated its 275th anniversary on October 2nd with a celebration that was to originally include a morning fun run and afternoon parade, but cancelled all planned outdoor activities. The celebration, however, continued indoors with a Barnesville history exhibit and pot luck dinner. Located at the top of a ridge with views of Sugarloaf Mountain to the north and the Catoctin Mountain and Blue Ridge ranges to the west, Barnesville enjoys a connection with the rhythms of the natural world while being within commuting distance of the nation’s capital. Barnesville is served by the MARC commuter rail system. The town’s motto, “A Caring Community,” is a testament to the sense of place enjoyed by the town’s residents and their neighbors in the Agricultural Reserve of Western Montgomery County.
Lawsuit filed against disk jockey for not providing advertised services
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit has been filed against a disk jockey who allegedly failed to provide advertised services to numerous clients in West Virginia. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking the court to prohibit her “from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in connection with the sale of disc jockey and wedding planning services…”
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
