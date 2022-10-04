ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

News Channel 25

Texas man tased by police dies from injuries sustained during detainment

FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the detainment that lead to the death of a detained suspect on Sept. 14 in Frisco. Genesis Hicks was accused of using fake identification to purchase a vehicle from a local car...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Police searching for man accused of threatening Euless elementary school

EULESS, Texas — Euless police are searching for a man accused of threatening an elementary school Wednesday. Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, 34, faces a charge of terroristic threat for allegedly making a threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary School, near Simmons Street and West Euless Boulevard. Police issued a warrant for...
EULESS, TX
Frisco, TX
Frisco, TX
sachsenews.com

Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery

Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at gunpoint, according to an Oct. 5 news release. Three suspects were identified by the Murphy Police Department.
MURPHY, TX
WFAA

Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens

DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Rangers and Collin County DA Investigate Death of Man Tased by Frisco Police

The Texas Rangers and Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of a man who was chased down and tased by Frisco police officers. According to a Sept. 30 press release from the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to a report about a man who was trying to use a fraudulent ID to buy a car at a local dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121. When the officers tried to detain the man, he ran, according to the department. The officers gave chase, telling the man that if he didn’t stop, they would tase him.
FRISCO, TX
Ben Crump
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist in serious condition following Fort Worth crash

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a major crash in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At 11:35 p.m. Oct. 5, police were sent to 12765 Trinity Blvd. in response to a crash. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and sedan had collided.The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in serious condition, police said. The condition of the sedan driver is unknown at this time.This is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

14-year-old boy shot, injured near South Oak Cliff High School

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 14-year-old boy is in stable condition after getting shot at a park near South Oak Cliff High School Wednesday morning.At about 9:23 a.m. Oct. 5, witnesses flagged down Dallas police officers in regard to a shooting at Renaissance Park. When officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old shooting victim and had him taken to a local hospital.Because of the shooting's close proximity to the high school, officials said the school was placed on a temporary lockdown. Police said there is no suspect information at this time and that this remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us. 
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
