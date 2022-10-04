Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
News Channel 25
Texas man tased by police dies from injuries sustained during detainment
FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the detainment that lead to the death of a detained suspect on Sept. 14 in Frisco. Genesis Hicks was accused of using fake identification to purchase a vehicle from a local car...
Police searching for man accused of threatening Euless elementary school
EULESS, Texas — Euless police are searching for a man accused of threatening an elementary school Wednesday. Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, 34, faces a charge of terroristic threat for allegedly making a threat toward Oakwood Terrace Elementary School, near Simmons Street and West Euless Boulevard. Police issued a warrant for...
SWAT scene cleared, three arrested after shooting at Dallas home, police say
DALLAS — SWAT officers responded to a shooting at a home in southern Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police said that scene has since been cleared. The incident was being treated as a barricaded person inside a home in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane in South Oak Cliff, near South Marsalis Avenue and Ann Arbor Avenue.
Life in prison for Plano man who shot a stranger for looking at his girlfriend
It was July 2021, that prosecutors say Steven Gambles was at the Shops of Legacy, when the 25 year old Jacobs, a complete stranger, passed him outside of the Mini Mart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sachsenews.com
Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery
Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at gunpoint, according to an Oct. 5 news release. Three suspects were identified by the Murphy Police Department.
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens
DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
Dallas Observer
Texas Rangers and Collin County DA Investigate Death of Man Tased by Frisco Police
The Texas Rangers and Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death of a man who was chased down and tased by Frisco police officers. According to a Sept. 30 press release from the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to a report about a man who was trying to use a fraudulent ID to buy a car at a local dealership in the 9600 block of State Highway 121. When the officers tried to detain the man, he ran, according to the department. The officers gave chase, telling the man that if he didn’t stop, they would tase him.
14-year-old boy shot, two women also injured in separate shootings near high school in Dallas
DALLAS — Dallas police officers are investigating two separate shootings that happened off-campus on streets near South Oak Cliff High School. Neighbors described the scenes as chaotic Wednesday morning when police showed up to investigate two shootings. “I heard it and I [saw] it,” said Sonya Jones. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oak Ridge Police Department Chief Thomas Peoples arrested on solicitation/prostitution charge
OAK RIDGE, Texas — Oak Ridge Police Department Chief Thomas Peoples has been arrested on a solicitation/prostitution charge, inForney.com learned Thursday. Peoples was arrested on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, by the Arlington Police Department, where Peoples is a resident, and charged with solicitation/prostitution involving a person under 18 years of age.
Motorcyclist in serious condition following Fort Worth crash
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a major crash in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At 11:35 p.m. Oct. 5, police were sent to 12765 Trinity Blvd. in response to a crash. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and sedan had collided.The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in serious condition, police said. The condition of the sedan driver is unknown at this time.This is an ongoing investigation.
14-year-old boy shot, injured near South Oak Cliff High School
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 14-year-old boy is in stable condition after getting shot at a park near South Oak Cliff High School Wednesday morning.At about 9:23 a.m. Oct. 5, witnesses flagged down Dallas police officers in regard to a shooting at Renaissance Park. When officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old shooting victim and had him taken to a local hospital.Because of the shooting's close proximity to the high school, officials said the school was placed on a temporary lockdown. Police said there is no suspect information at this time and that this remains an ongoing investigation.
Texas man pleads guilty to flying drone loaded with drugs, contraband into Fort Worth correctional center, officials say
TEXAS, USA — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to flying a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into a Fort Worth correctional facility, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, of Smithville, was arrested and charged in August...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
3 arrested after shooting at Dallas home
Officers at the scene told WFAA that one person was shot during the incident. It was later confirmed that at least two people were shot.
24-year-old man dies after medical episode at Dallas County jail
DALLAS — A 24-year-old man died after a medical episode at the Dallas County jail, officials announced Monday evening. Shamond Lewis, an inmate at the jail, was hospitalized after an unspecified episode on Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. One week later,...
Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.
Woman found deceased in dumpster, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a dumpster behind an Arlington business, police say. Tuesday morning, officers were called to 360 and Avenue J in response to a call concerning a female found unresponsive in a dumpster. Police said there were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Dallas woman now connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County
A Dallas woman missing for two years has now been connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County. Mercedes Clement was last seen with a man police say is a person of interest.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mom Demands Answers in 24-Year-Old's In-Custody Death: ‘What Happened to My Son?'
A North Texas mother is pleading for answers after her 24-year-old son died while in police custody. On Monday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office released a statement stating that Shamond Lewis was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after "a medical episode" while in jail. Sophia Lewis says she is...
WFAA
$2.6 million in meth seized after traffic collision in North Texas, police say
WATAUGA, Texas — An estimated $2.6 million dollars in methamphetamine was confiscated by Wautauga police, along with the assistance of Haltom City police. Police say the drugs were found while working a traffic crash in the area of Littlepage Street and U.S. Route 377. Police have not released additional...
Dallas 7-Eleven robbery: Thieves fire shots at clerk, rip ATM out of store with truck
Police are searching for suspects accused of firing a gun at a 7-Eleven clerk and attempting to rip an ATM out of the store on Tuesday morning in Dallas, Texas.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
352
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 1