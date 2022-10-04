ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

POLITICO

A nice jolt for the Fed

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Make Puerto Rico a state

When former President Donald Trump launched rolls of paper towels into a crowd of desperate victims of Hurricane Maria in 2017, it was a perfect representation of how the U.S. treats its territory of Puerto Rico — with neglect and carelessness. Two weeks ago, Hurricane Fiona devastated the island....
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: ‘Putin is not joking’ about nuclear weapons, Biden warns

US president Joe Biden has warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.“We have not faced the prospect of armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” Mr Biden said.The US president said he knew his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin very well.“He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly...
CNET

Inflation Slows but Remains Sky High, Rising 8.3% Over the Past Year

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation sits at 8.3% year over year. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. High prices mean that gas, food and...
Reuters

Fed's delayed inflation fight sparks fears of a policy overcorrection

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Faced with mounting evidence that loose U.S. monetary policy contributed to the breakout of inflation last year, the Federal Reserve now faces the risk it jumped too far the other way with its plans to fight price pressures through continued aggressive interest rate hikes even as the world economy wobbles.
Markets Insider

Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist

Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
Washington Examiner

Soaring interest rates mean debt reckoning could come years sooner than thought

Interest rates have exploded over the past several months, threatening to raise dramatically the cost of servicing the federal debt and accelerate a fiscal reckoning. Yields on 10-year Treasury securities soared to above 3.8% as of Friday evening, up from about 1.5% at the start of the year and the highest since 2010.
960 The Ref

Fed's Cook says more rate hikes needed to combat inflation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — More interest rate increases will be necessary to wrestle inflation under control, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said Thursday, echoing several tough speeches by other central bank officials this week. Cook said she has revised her views on inflation in the past several months...
