US president Joe Biden has warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.“We have not faced the prospect of armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” Mr Biden said.The US president said he knew his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin very well.“He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly...

MILITARY ・ 58 MINUTES AGO