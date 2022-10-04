Read full article on original website
Related
Several states are sending out inflation relief checks, but some economists say they could further fuel rising prices
Washington CNN — Several states are sending taxpayers money to help them cope with inflation, but some economists warn that the payments will do little to alleviate the pain of rising costs and could further fuel inflation. In California, for example, about 23 million qualifying taxpayers are expected to...
Kelly criticizes Biden, Masters backtracks in Senate debate
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly distanced himself from President Joe Biden during his first and only debate against Republican Blake Masters on Thursday
POLITICO
A nice jolt for the Fed
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Make Puerto Rico a state
When former President Donald Trump launched rolls of paper towels into a crowd of desperate victims of Hurricane Maria in 2017, it was a perfect representation of how the U.S. treats its territory of Puerto Rico — with neglect and carelessness. Two weeks ago, Hurricane Fiona devastated the island....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers warns the Fed may need to hike rates above 5% to defeat inflation - and sees unemployment spiking to 6%
Larry Summers warned the Fed may have to hike interest rates above 5% to beat back inflation. He predicted the cost would be a severe recession, and unemployment surging to about 6%. The former Treasury secretary underlined the slew of issues plaguing the global economy. The Federal Reserve may have...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers said he could not remember a time when there were as many economic “cross-currents” as there are right now.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: ‘Putin is not joking’ about nuclear weapons, Biden warns
US president Joe Biden has warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.“We have not faced the prospect of armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” Mr Biden said.The US president said he knew his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin very well.“He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Inflation Slows but Remains Sky High, Rising 8.3% Over the Past Year
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation sits at 8.3% year over year. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. High prices mean that gas, food and...
Could the 2023 Social Security COLA Make Inflation Even Worse?
The Social Security benefits increase will pump even more money into the economy.
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
Dallas Fed says inflation surge badly eroding many American's wage gains
NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Americans' wages are losing ground to inflation at a steep rate, a report on Tuesday from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said, a finding that offers some support for the central bank's super-charged campaign to lower price pressures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fed's Jefferson says inflation is U.S. central bank's most worrisome problem
ATLANTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Inflation is the most serious problem facing the Federal Reserve and "may take some time" to address, Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said on Tuesday in his first public remarks since joining the U.S. central bank's governing body.
Fed's delayed inflation fight sparks fears of a policy overcorrection
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Faced with mounting evidence that loose U.S. monetary policy contributed to the breakout of inflation last year, the Federal Reserve now faces the risk it jumped too far the other way with its plans to fight price pressures through continued aggressive interest rate hikes even as the world economy wobbles.
Larry Summers says a hard landing is ‘substantially more likely’ as the Fed fights to bring down inflation
The intense debate over the fate of the U.S. economy continues. Will the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes trigger a “hard landing” and a recession? Or is there still a chance that the Fed can bring down inflation without bringing down the economy?. Former Treasury Secretary Larry...
Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Soaring interest rates mean debt reckoning could come years sooner than thought
Interest rates have exploded over the past several months, threatening to raise dramatically the cost of servicing the federal debt and accelerate a fiscal reckoning. Yields on 10-year Treasury securities soared to above 3.8% as of Friday evening, up from about 1.5% at the start of the year and the highest since 2010.
Fed's Cook says more rate hikes needed to combat inflation
WASHINGTON — (AP) — More interest rate increases will be necessary to wrestle inflation under control, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said Thursday, echoing several tough speeches by other central bank officials this week. Cook said she has revised her views on inflation in the past several months...
UBS says the surging US dollar has yet to hit its peak, because the Fed doesn't think its job is done yet
The surging US dollar faltered this week as hopes grew for a Fed pivot away from jumbo rate hikes. But the Fed is unlikely to start cutting rates, which means the greenback has room to rise, UBS said. The Ukraine war is dragging on, which will weigh on the euro...
Morale is plummeting in Putin's private army as Russia's war in Ukraine falters
Putin’s private military company, Wagner Group, struggles with supplies, ammunition, and morale as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to falter. CNN’s Melissa Bell reports.
Comments / 0