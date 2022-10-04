Read full article on original website
Charmed by San Roque
Q: Marsha, I recently moved to Santa Barbara, and my wife and I are looking to purchase a home in the city. The one area we keep going back to is San Roque. It is so charming and different from other locations. What can you tell us about San Roque?
Santa Barbara Supes Move to Banning Natural Gas
By a 3-2 majority, the county supervisors took the first step toward banning the use of natural gas in new residential and commercial developments in hopes of lessening the county’s cumulative greenhouse-gas footprint. Natural gas used for cooking and heating, the supervisors were told by their sustainability experts, accounts for fully one-third of the county’s carbon emissions, and natural gas — methane — is 25 times more environmentally destructive when it comes to climate change. There was considerable debate by dueling public stakeholders, but the outcome was never in doubt. The supervisors’ action puts the county on track to get ahead of new state rules and regulations soon to take effect, but only by a few years. The real fight will be over possible exemptions. Andy Caldwell of the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture & Business asked that agricultural operations be exempt. Activists with a host of environmental organizations argued there was little time left for the supervisors to act, given the pace of climate change. Natural gas, they noted, increased asthma in young children by 40 percent.
COVID Numbers Are Down, Bringing a New Normal to Santa Barbara
The good news is that the numbers of COVID tests, positive cases, and people hospitalized are dropping throughout Santa Barbara County. By statewide standards, the county qualifies in the “low” tier. Accordingly, restrictions are being relaxed and more signs of a return to a time before COVID are beginning to appear. For example, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office has reinstated visitation at the county jail. And after a 30-month hiatus, the 560 members of the Jehovah’s Witness community have announced that they will resume their door-knocking efforts to spread the word within Santa Barbara city limits, adding that they supported the wearing of masks and vaccinations throughout the COVID pandemic, as it reflected the sacredness with which they regard life and the love they have for their neighbors. In the meantime, county supervisors voted to spend an additional $30,000 on a public information contract to keep the county website and dashboard with COVID factoids operating.
Poodle | Can State Street Pianos Bring Rain to Santa Barbara?
TICKLED IVORIES: The painted pianos are back. For more than 10 years now, they magically appear on State Street around this time, usually but not always near busy intersections. They offer portals in invisible storms, an invitation for a musical dalliance, even for those who don’t play. Maybe especially for those of us who don’t play. If we’re lucky, these pianos — warbly of voice and never quite in tune — will be up for a couple of weeks. The sound of “Chopsticks,” Bartók, and Elton John will fill the air. Or maybe it will be a whole lot of random plinkety-plunk chasing each other across the keyboards like a cartoon cat chasing a cartoon mouse.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Wildfire Preparedness Exposition 2022
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department would like to invite the community and local media. to attend the second 2022 Wildfire Preparedness Exposition October 14-15, 2022. Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council in partnership with the UCSB Wildfire Prevention...
A Home With a Secret Garden
Standing on the sidewalk in front of the charming white picket fence at 317 West Micheltorena Street, there is little indication of the lush foliage that inhabits much of the home’s backyard. The yard was bare when Grace and Woodie Wilde (pronounced WILL-dee) bought the house in the mid-1980s. Little by little, and on a tight budget, they filled the backyard with many species of plants that thrive in our climate. Sitting on a small bench amid the greenery, it’s possible to imagine you are in a tropical forest. Another small home — a former carriage house — is located at the back of the 200-foot-deep property and is accessed by an alley that extends to Castillo Street.
From the Family of Lady Ridley-Tree
We knew Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree as the “Philanthropist of Santa Barbara.” As we lay her to rest, her presence in our city will continue as we pass by the many buildings and plaques that carry her name: The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, the Ridley-Tree Education Center at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. It is not hyperbole to say that if Lady Ridley-Tree’s name was attached to a charitable event, it leveraged additional significant contributions. She became a symbol of giving for the city and, for many, she set an example about how to give. She began to define philanthropy in the way that brands come to identify the thing — to “Google” means to search or to “Xerox” is to copy.
Suspense Ends with Approval of New Goleta Bike and Pedestrian Path
The 101 has long divided the Goleta community to the north and south, a gap the city hopes to bridge with a new bike and pedestrian path running under the highway and railroad tracks. A “yes” vote from Councilmember Roger Aceves on Tuesday ended a suspenseful two weeks during which the San Jose Creek project’s $18 million in state and federal transportation grant funding was in doubt. Because two councilmembers recused themselves from voting because they lived near the project, Aceves’s vote was essential for a majority vote of three. And he had stated at the previous meeting that he could not support the project without knowing more.
Vote Yes on Measure B
If you care about Goleta’s future, please join me in voting YES on Measure B on this year’s ballot. I’ve lived in Goleta for more than 40 years with my husband, Peter, raising our children — and helping with our parents and grandchildren! — in this community we love. Committed to the well-being of the Goodland, I’ve served on many boards, including First 5, the Santa Barbara Area Safety Committee, the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, Home for Good, numerous PTAs, and for the past 12 years on the Goleta City Council, including the last four years as mayor. Along the way, I’ve learned so much about the key issues our city faces when it comes to public safety, roads and infrastructure, housing affordability and homelessness, the environment, and more.
Carpinteria’s Big Choice: Al Clark, Gregg Carty, or Patrick O’Connor?
From left: Al Clark, Gregg Carty, and Patrick O’Connor | Credit: Ryan P. Cruz; Courtesy. For the first time in its history, Carpinteria voters will cast their ballots for City Council candidates who live within their districts, not for at-large nominees who live anywhere in the city, as they have in previous years.
New White Paper Brings New Approach to Solving Homeless Issues
In the past year, local Santa Barbara governments spent almost $90 million trying to get people living on the streets — or in their cars — into housing. In that same time, private philanthropists spent $6 million. A white paper co-authored by Jon Clark of the Bower Foundation and Ben Romo — a political consultant with a bent for nonprofits — suggested a myriad of ways private donors can and are uniquely positioned to do more. Perhaps the most obvious need, Romo and Clark suggested, is helping keep people from becoming homeless in the first place. With COVID-inspired eviction protections poised to evaporate, that possibility is becoming more urgent. “A wave of new evictions has the potential to overwhelm the homeless-serving system,” they opined, “and undermine the efforts of many excellent organizations and strong leaders who have been successfully helping people escape encampments and other unsheltered situations.”
Campaign Lawn Sign Theft Reported
The theft of lawn signs is a perennial problem that crops up during election season. Around midnight on Tuesday, three signs for Goleta school board candidate Bert Haley were stolen from a house along Cathedral Oaks Road. The home, however, belongs to Bert Haley, and he reported the theft to the Sheriff’s Office the next day.
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
Society Matters | Hillside House Reveals 168 Unit Mixed-Use Housing Project at Garden Party
On September 25, Hillside House (HH) hosted a garden party friend-raiser to introduce the nonprofit, which is a residential facility for 59 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), to more community members and to share more details about its plan for a 168-unit integrated, mixed-abilities development on its property.
How to Clean Your Dryer Vent: 9 Mistakes to Avoid
Dryer fires are a real and very scary hazard, and they most often originate in the metal tube between your dryer and the wall. That’s what you need to clean out. Plus it will help your dryer lasts longer and more efficiently. Cleaning a dryer vent goes way beyond...
Trucks to Begin Oil Removal from Ellwood Onshore Oil and Gas Processing Facility
Since the California State Lands Commission assumed operation of Platform Holly and the Ellwood Onshore Oil and Gas Processing Facility (EOF) in 2017, the Commission has processed limited amounts of oil and gas from the Platform that is coming up from between casing strings (steel pipes in the wells) in order to manage pressure within the well. This limited stream of oil will continue until the wells on Holly have been completely plugged and abandoned. The oil and gas is treated at the EOF to remove the toxic hydrogen sulfide (H2S) from the gas stream and oil.
Augustine Joseph Saragosa
Augustine Joseph “Joe” Saragosa passed away on September 14 at the age of 92. A kind man who was unwavering in his faith, he loved spending time with his family. Joe was born in Carpinteria in 1930 to Julio and Teodora Saragosa. He was the ninth of ten children in his family. He graduated from Santa Barbara Catholic High School in 1949. He was inducted into the United States Army on May 23, 1951 and served as a rifleman on the front line in Korea.
SBPD Seeking New Applicants for the Volunteer in Policing Program￼
SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 5, 2022. The Santa Barbara Police Department Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program is accepting applications for interested community members wanting to volunteer their time at SBPD. Our current VIPs have different professional experiences, strong character, and a dedication to public service. The VIP Program...
Special Delivery: Santa Barbara Humane Receives a Feline Surprise
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. It’s not unusual for staff at Santa Barbara Humane to find packages at the shelter when they arrive in the morning. Generous donors frequently leave blankets, pet food, and other supplies near the door to help animals in need. But one sunny July day, staff at the Santa Maria campus were greeted by a different kind of unexpected surprise: a cat left abandoned in a cardboard box.
TV Santa Barbara Welcomes Three New Board Members And Announces the 2022 / 2023 Board of Directors
SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 4, 2022 – TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), the region’s community media access center since 1975, welcomes James Joyce III, Justin Gunn and David Hefferman to their Board of Directors. In addition, TVSB announces the continuation of the Executive Council with Meighann Helene...
