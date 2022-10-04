ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, FL

WESH

Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend

The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

