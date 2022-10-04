Read full article on original website
WESH
Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
fox35orlando.com
'Your whole life is disrupted': Florida residents commute to homes by canoe through flooded neighborhoods
SANFORD, Fla. - Water levels continue to rise in Sanford, Florida. One neighborhood is buried in almost three feet of water, as people are commuting to and from their homes by canoe, trying to make the best of the situation. The riverside community is located off Orange Blvd., near Lake...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford neighborhoods still buried underwater following Ian's destruction in Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Imagine having a foot of water inside your home and having to row a half-mile every day, just to get to your car. It’s what people in one Central Florida neighborhood are doing multiple times a day. It’s the new reality for homeowners along Beacon Dr....
click orlando
Orlando residents sift damage left behind by Hurricane Ian at flood-ravaged condo complex
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents are sifting through damage at an Orlando condo complex that saw dozens of rescues after Hurricane Ian. A week after the storm hit, floodwater receded from Dockside at Ventura, but waterlogged belongings remain. [TRENDING: ‘We were part of the swamp:’ Gatorland talks recovery after Hurricane...
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
mynews13.com
Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
WESH
Survivor returns to find Volusia County home in flames after flooding
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The city of Edgewater in Volusia County had massive flooding on streets and plenty of power outages. For one resident, that was bad enough, but then her home caught fire. “In the big scheme of things, we're lucky, but we're not lucky. I don't know how...
Happening today: Food, diaper giveaway for Orlando residents reeling from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Several local organizations have teamed up for a Hurricane Ian relief event on Wednesday morning. Orlando residents impacted by the storm will be able to pick up baby supplies, food boxes and limited amounts of water starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Dr. James R. Smith Center.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man drowning in ditch saved by others who were hauling out flooded items
GENEVA, Fla. - One of the dangers of flooding covering roads is you can’t see what’s beneath – or if there’s anything beneath you at all. That’s what put one senior in danger on Thursday evening in Geneva, Florida. Fortunately, there were people nearby who...
fox35orlando.com
American flag found in Florida river after Hurricane Ian now flies high above water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A U.S. flag now flies high and dry above the St. Johns River after it was rescued from the swollen river by Central Florida deputies during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing its deputies rescuing the...
German Shepherd survives Hurricane Ian only to narrowly escape alligator attack
Can you help find his owners or offer a suitable home?
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
theapopkavoice.com
Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend
The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
click orlando
👋Plea for help on social media leads to 50+ volunteers showing up at Sanford restaurant
SANFORD, Fla. – This isn’t a story about devastation, but a story about community and support. A Sanford business owner is sharing a special experience that brought together dozens of neighbors, helping her get back to business quickly after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. “Hollerbach’s has been here...
fox35orlando.com
Video from inside flooded Florida homes: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
GENEVA, Fla. - New video shows how much flooding there is inside several homes in Geneva, Florida. Residents brought FOX 35 News into their flooded homes by boat to see the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Couches, beds, refrigerators, and much more inside their homes are underwater. People...
pethelpful.com
Florida Parrot Rescue Completely Flooded by 'Hurricane Ian' Is in Dire Need of Help
Hurricane Ian has been tragic for the state of Florida, but it's not just people who need help in its aftermath. Countless animals have been displaced as well. Luckily, there are incredible heroes and animal rescues out there who are making sure these furry and feathered friends find their way to safety.
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
