Texas inmate who fought prayer, touch rules to be executed
A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide is scheduled for execution Wednesday, despite efforts by a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in 2004. Prosecutors said Castro was taking the trash out from the store in Corpus Christi when Ramirez robbed him of $1.25 and stabbed him 29 times.Castro’s killing took place during a series of robberies; Ramirez and two women had been stealing money following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez fled...
Judge rules Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole competent to be executed Oct. 20
McALESTER — At a mental health evaluation in July, death row inmate Benjamin Cole told a state psychologist he was "just a super-duper hyperbolic Jesus freak." He denied ever having hallucinations, knew his execution was set for Oct. 20 and knew he was being put to death for murdering his baby daughter, according to the psychologist's report. He expressed hope his spirit would return "to my Father in Heaven."
‘Innocent is innocent, period’: Richard Glossip on facing execution again
Oklahoma man has had his execution temporarily called off several times since he was sentenced as the list of flaws in the case grows longer by the day
Alabama prison escape: Inmate Casey White, guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls
Alabama murder suspect Casey White and now-deceased jail guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while he was incarcerated in prison before his escape and a subsequent police manhunt. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said investigators think the pair, who are not related, may have plotted his escape over...
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Inmate 'Tortured' With Hours Of Listening To 'Baby Shark' Found Dead
John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive at Oklahoma County Detention Center amid an ongoing lawsuit that alleges correction officers forced him to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat for hours.
'Scared To Die': Emaciated Inmate Remains In Prison As Health Deteriorates
Attorneys for Kastellio Vaughan say the inmate lost 75 pounds in a month while at the Elmore Correctional Facility in Alabama.
Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die
The state of Alabama can’t execute a death row prisoner via lethal injection, a federal court ruled this week, holding that the man elected to die by nitrogen gas using a process the state hadn’t adequately finalised.Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Once on death row, he claims he opted to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a process which Alabama authorised in 2018 as it struggled to secure lethal injections drugs from wary pharmaceutical companies. The Alabama Department of Corrections then...
Video appears to show Oklahoma deputy punching teen at state fair
The attempted arrest of a 17-year-old boy was captured in widely shared video, officials said Tuesday, appearing to show him being punched in the head by an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy. The incident unfolded Saturday night at the Tulsa State Fair as the teenager was being detained by Tulsa County...
Convicted DC-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s parole denied as board rules he’s still a risk
Virginia corrections officials have denied parole to convicted Washington, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner shot and killed 10 people. Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 people and wounded...
Police investigating whether white-supremacist prison gang behind bodies found in Oklahoma
Oklahoma police are investigating whether a group of human remains found earlier this year in a heavily secured, rural compound is linked to a murderous white supremacist prison gang.Officials have largely kept quiet about the search, which is probing the potential involvement of the violent Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB) group, for fear that members could attack those connected to the investigation.“We’re just trying to keep some people alive at this point,” an anonymous Oklahoma official told the Washington Post this week.The gang, which was founded in 1993 in Oklahoma prisons and modeled after California’s Nazi prison gangs, has been...
Mississippi man convicted of murder and previously sentenced to death will now be paroled
Those convicted of murder are not eligible for parole in Mississippi, but court rulings paved the way for a man previously sentenced to death to receive parole and be scheduled for release. Frederick Bell had been serving a sentence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for the May 1991...
A Texas pastor welcomed a death row inmate into his church and is set to pray over him at his execution
CNN — Once a month, Pastor Dana Moore gets into his car and drives 300 miles across Texas to Livingston, where he walks into a state prison, takes off his belt and shoes and is ushered through a metal detector before stepping through metal gates that clang shut behind him.
Alabama inmate Casey White asks judge to toss felony murder charge for jail guard's alleged suicide
Attorneys for the Alabama inmate, who escaped for 11 days with the help of a female corrections officer who later shot herself in the head, are urging a judge to drop the murder charge against him because the woman’s death was caught on camera and was "clearly a suicide," court papers show.
Alabama man dies in jail after being arrested for not paying a fine
A man in Alabama died last month after being arrested and placed in a city jail for not paying a fine. According to a lawsuit filed in August in federal court, John Wayne Snider, 30, was arrested in Piedmont, Alabama, after failing to pay and incarcerated in the Piedmont City Jail. Shortly after his time behind bars began, Mr Snider began allegedly experiencing severe pain medication withdrawl symptoms including chest pain, tachycardia, chills and repeated vomiting.Despite his medical distress and an EMS recommendation, the lawsuit alleges, the city’s former police chief and a captain refused to take Mr Snider...
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
The Mississippi attorney general's office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress.Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., now 58, has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.Mississippi's most recent execution was in November.According to documents the attorney general filed Tuesday with the state Supreme Court, Loden kidnapped Leesa Marie Gray, who was stranded on the side of a road in northern Mississippi's Itawamba County. Court records...
Alabama wants executions by nitrogen hypoxia: What is it?
Alabama told a federal judge that it could soon be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence. The disclosure came Monday at a court hearing over inmate Alan Miller's request to block his scheduled Sept. 22 execution by lethal injection. Miller maintains that prison staff lost paperwork he returned in 2018 requesting nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method that the state has authorized but never used. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. asked whether Alabama was ready to carry out executions by nitrogen hypoxia. James Houts, a deputy state...
Federal judge blocks lethal injection for Alabama inmate who says he prefers execution by nitrogen
Montgomery, Ala. — - A federal judge on Monday blocked Alabama from executing an inmate who says the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state from executing Alan Miller on Thursday by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia, an untested method Miller says he requested but Alabama isn't ready to use. Miller was sentenced to die after being convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace shooting.
Inmates across Alabama's notoriously macabre prisons are on strike: 'I'm just a slave'
Thousands of Alabama inmates are participating in a labor strike to draw attention to the cruel conditions behind bars in the state.
Convicted Killer Serving a Life Sentence Dies from ‘Sharp Force Injuries’ Inflicted by Another Alabama Inmate: Coroner
A 29-year-old inmate serving a life sentence in the Alabama prison system for murdering a man in what was described as a marijuana deal gone wrong was himself stabbed to death behind bars earlier this week. Joseph Agee III was killed Monday at the Donaldson Correctional Facility, which AL.com notes...
