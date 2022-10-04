Read full article on original website
Love for animals gave birth to high-end Mesa thrift store
A Mesa boutique has gone to the dogs – and cats – but that’s exactly what it’s there for. Paige Beville and Donna Geisinger opened Cause4Paws Resale Boutique at 9911 E. Baseline Road in July. Geisinger said she’s loved animals her entire life and believes that...
Over 100 rabbits rescued from 'unsanitary' Glendale home
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Over 100 rabbits are looking for foster homes in the Valley after they were rescued from living in squalor in Glendale. The Arizona Humane Society says its technicians were dispatched out to a Glendale home on Sept. 30 to help law enforcement rescue 139 rabbits living in unsanitary conditions.
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
AZFamily
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
AZFamily
Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Advocates working to make trails safer after 2...
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Advocates working to increase hiker safety after 2 deaths at Cave Creek trailhead
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Exactly one month ago today, a doctor died while hiking in Cave Creek. Since then, another person has died in that same area. Both deadly hikes started at the Spur Cross Trailhead, and now people are looking for ways to prevent more tragedies there.
AZFamily
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents
Gripping videos show officers shooting an armed man at a Phoenix 7-Eleven and a witness says it sounded like a warzone. Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner spoke to Gayle King about the fears and worries she is having before an appeal hearing on Oct. 25. Family wants answers after man...
AZFamily
Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
Arizona family forced to start over after car crashed into home, started fire
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Not staying at her home, in her bed, possibly saved Samantha Cueva’s life. “If I were to be home, that night, I wouldn’t be alive standing here today,” Cueva said. On Saturday, a car plowed through Cueva's bedroom, ending up in the...
scottsdale.org
Local Realtor gets 25 years for stalking, killing wife
In April 2017, Scottsdale Realtor Stephen Mora was on top of the world. He had married Janell Leach, a then-37-year-old divorced mom of two boys, ages 8 and 9. She had earned master’s degrees in education and business and frequently traveled around the world to recruit students in her capacity as associate director for international student professional development for Arizona State University.
AZFamily
Advocates working to make trails safer after 2 people die on Cave Creek trailhead
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes. City and county officials agree the most important thing we can do is check on neighbors who live alone to make sure their A/C is functioning. Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek. Updated: Sep....
AZFamily
Tempe mayor blasts Phoenix over mailers about entertainment district
Gripping videos show officers shooting an armed man at a Phoenix 7-Eleven and a witness says it sounded like a warzone. Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner spoke to Gayle King about the fears and worries she is having before an appeal hearing on Oct. 25. Family wants answers after man...
East Valley Tribune
County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems
Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
AZFamily
Deadly Tonopah semi truck crash noon update
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents. A mother says some of her foster kids went to the school over the years, and said they were rarely treated well. Kelly, Masters expected to address hot button issues during debate. Updated: 15 minutes ago. |. GOP nominee...
ABC 15 News
Arizona Game and Fish investigating reports of dead birds, geese
PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating reports of dead birds in the Valley and working to determine possible cases of avian flu. A spokesperson with the department confirmed Wednesday that they have received reports of about two dozen Canada geese and three to four ducks that have died at Phoenix-area parks with water features.
AZFamily
Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
iheart.com
Thieving 'Porch Ninja' On The Loose In Arizona
We have all heard of porch pirates stealing packages and other items from people's doorsteps. But now a "porch ninja" is on the loose in Arizona. 12 News reported that Buckeye police are searching for someone who was captured on security cameras wearing a mask and dressed in dark clothing while stealing people's packages from their doorstep.
