Glendale, AZ

Love for animals gave birth to high-end Mesa thrift store

A Mesa boutique has gone to the dogs – and cats – but that’s exactly what it’s there for. Paige Beville and Donna Geisinger opened Cause4Paws Resale Boutique at 9911 E. Baseline Road in July. Geisinger said she’s loved animals her entire life and believes that...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Over 100 rabbits rescued from 'unsanitary' Glendale home

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Over 100 rabbits are looking for foster homes in the Valley after they were rescued from living in squalor in Glendale. The Arizona Humane Society says its technicians were dispatched out to a Glendale home on Sept. 30 to help law enforcement rescue 139 rabbits living in unsanitary conditions.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s

See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school

See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Advocates working to make trails safer after 2...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Local Realtor gets 25 years for stalking, killing wife

In April 2017, Scottsdale Realtor Stephen Mora was on top of the world. He had married Janell Leach, a then-37-year-old divorced mom of two boys, ages 8 and 9. She had earned master’s degrees in education and business and frequently traveled around the world to recruit students in her capacity as associate director for international student professional development for Arizona State University.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe mayor blasts Phoenix over mailers about entertainment district

Gripping videos show officers shooting an armed man at a Phoenix 7-Eleven and a witness says it sounded like a warzone. Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner spoke to Gayle King about the fears and worries she is having before an appeal hearing on Oct. 25. Family wants answers after man...
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly Tonopah semi truck crash noon update

Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents. A mother says some of her foster kids went to the school over the years, and said they were rarely treated well. Kelly, Masters expected to address hot button issues during debate. Updated: 15 minutes ago. |. GOP nominee...
TONOPAH, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona Game and Fish investigating reports of dead birds, geese

PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating reports of dead birds in the Valley and working to determine possible cases of avian flu. A spokesperson with the department confirmed Wednesday that they have received reports of about two dozen Canada geese and three to four ducks that have died at Phoenix-area parks with water features.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Thieving 'Porch Ninja' On The Loose In Arizona

We have all heard of porch pirates stealing packages and other items from people's doorsteps. But now a "porch ninja" is on the loose in Arizona. 12 News reported that Buckeye police are searching for someone who was captured on security cameras wearing a mask and dressed in dark clothing while stealing people's packages from their doorstep.
BUCKEYE, AZ

