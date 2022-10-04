Brent Shelton, 61, (formerly of Unionville, Missouri) passed away unexpectedly in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Brent Eugene Shelton was born in Unionville, Missouri, on November 25, 1960, the son of Philip and Helen (Bland) Shelton. He was raised in Unionville and graduated from Putnam County R-1 High School in 1979. Brent worked at Banquet/Con-Agra Foods in Milan and Young Radiator in Centerville, Iowa. He worked there with his father, and they made radiators for army tanks. He managed his father and mother’s business in Unionville, West End Pack, for several years before retiring. Brent was an avid gun collector and liked to attend gun shows. He also liked to attend car shows and he liked to watch action movies. He was a devoted father and Papa who loved to spend time with family. He also liked to spend time with friends remembering fun times of the past.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO