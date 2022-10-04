ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, MO

ktvo.com

Northern Missouri man dies when farm tractor overturns into creek

PURDIN, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is dead after a farm tractor overturned into a Linn County creek. The tragedy happened at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Falk Road, two miles northeast of Purdin. State troopers say a tractor driven by Dale L. Floyd, 65, of Purdin, ran off...
PURDIN, MO
ktvo.com

Deer in roadway blamed for northeast Missouri motorcycle crash

NEAR GREEN CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured when he struck a wild animal with his motorcycle. It happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Sullivan County Route N, four miles west of Green City. State troopers say Jason D. Howard, 40, of Milan, was eastbound...
GREEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville track hoe fire prompts temporary closure of Franklin Street

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A track hoe fire at a Kirksville demolition site prompted the temporary closure of Franklin Street. It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 412 South Franklin, where a crew is tearing down a condemned apartment building. Battalion Chief Mikey Bishop from the Kirksville Fire Department...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville firefighters participate in trench rescue training

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Last month, 17 City of Kirksville Fire Department personnel completed a trench rescue technician training course. The course, which lasted 40 hours, qualifies fire department personnel to respond to incidents involving trenches and other excavation emergencies. Trenching and excavation work is performed routinely in Kirksville and...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BRAYMER, MO
ktvo.com

Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
BEVIER, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville man charged in attempted stabbing incident

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Formal charges have now been filed against a Kirksville man arrested Tuesday morning following an attempted stabbing. The suspect is Robert Arthur Davis, 59, of Kirksville. Davis now faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a weapon. Kirksville...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Burning brush pile outside Queen City sparks cornfield fire

QUEEN CITY, Mo. — A burning brush pile in northeast Missouri sparked a cornfield fire late Tuesday night. It happened on East Lone Pine Road just southeast of Queen City. Fire departments were called out just after 11:30 p.m. to property owned by David Anderson. Chief Carl Snider with...
QUEEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Hannibal Regional CEO excited to move forward after rezoning approval

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On October 3, the Kirksville City Council wrapped up the rezoning process that would allow Hannibal Regional Healthcare System to move forward with its plans to bring a new healthcare center to Kirksville. That was discussed for three city council meetings, with members of the council...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Brent Shelton, 61, formerly of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Brent Shelton, 61, (formerly of Unionville, Missouri) passed away unexpectedly in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Brent Eugene Shelton was born in Unionville, Missouri, on November 25, 1960, the son of Philip and Helen (Bland) Shelton. He was raised in Unionville and graduated from Putnam County R-1 High School in 1979. Brent worked at Banquet/Con-Agra Foods in Milan and Young Radiator in Centerville, Iowa. He worked there with his father, and they made radiators for army tanks. He managed his father and mother’s business in Unionville, West End Pack, for several years before retiring. Brent was an avid gun collector and liked to attend gun shows. He also liked to attend car shows and he liked to watch action movies. He was a devoted father and Papa who loved to spend time with family. He also liked to spend time with friends remembering fun times of the past.
UNIONVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville skateboarder slams into SUV, injuring himself

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A skateboarder was injured Tuesday afternoon when he collided with an SUV in Kirksville. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cottonwood Street and Mohawk Drive. The impact broke the skateboard in two and dented the front driver's side quarter panel of the...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Former longtime Kirksville businesswoman turns 100

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman turned a century old on Thursday. Marjorie “Marj” Weber, of Kirksville, celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at "The Pines." Weber is a lifelong Adair County resident. She fell in love with her bus driver, the late Kenny...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Billie Joanne Morris, 58 of Brashear, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Billie Joanne Morris, 58 of Brashear, departed her loving family unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The daughter of William “Bill” & Darlene (McMurtrey) LaCore, she was born in Kirksville, MO on July 2, 1964. After graduating from Kirksville Senior High School in 1982, she married her best friend Richard “Rick” Morris at Hamilton Street Baptist Church on March 11,1983.
BRASHEAR, MO
ktvo.com

Heartland band prepping for Parade of Champions

QUEEN CITY, Mo. — If you’re driving through Schuyler County in the mornings during the school year, chances are you’ll see them. Starting back in the summer, the Schuyler County marching band began practicing for their long list of events, be it halftime shows, concerts or parades.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO

