Northern Missouri man dies when farm tractor overturns into creek
PURDIN, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is dead after a farm tractor overturned into a Linn County creek. The tragedy happened at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Falk Road, two miles northeast of Purdin. State troopers say a tractor driven by Dale L. Floyd, 65, of Purdin, ran off...
Deer in roadway blamed for northeast Missouri motorcycle crash
NEAR GREEN CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured when he struck a wild animal with his motorcycle. It happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Sullivan County Route N, four miles west of Green City. State troopers say Jason D. Howard, 40, of Milan, was eastbound...
Kirksville track hoe fire prompts temporary closure of Franklin Street
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A track hoe fire at a Kirksville demolition site prompted the temporary closure of Franklin Street. It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 412 South Franklin, where a crew is tearing down a condemned apartment building. Battalion Chief Mikey Bishop from the Kirksville Fire Department...
Adair County Courthouse Renovation Project completion date delayed to start of 2023
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — After a few months without an update on the renovation project at the Adair County Courthouse, Tuesday we visited the building to see what progress has been made. The project will be paid for by a quarter-cent sales tax that was passed in April 2021. That...
Kirksville firefighters participate in trench rescue training
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Last month, 17 City of Kirksville Fire Department personnel completed a trench rescue technician training course. The course, which lasted 40 hours, qualifies fire department personnel to respond to incidents involving trenches and other excavation emergencies. Trenching and excavation work is performed routinely in Kirksville and...
Hannibal Regional Healthcare System's new center officially coming to Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It's official. Kirksville will be getting a new health care center. Monday evening at the city council meeting, the council voted to approve the rezoning of approximately 170 acres of land from residential, to C-1 local business. With Hannibal Regional Healthcare System using the land to...
Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
Kirksville man charged in attempted stabbing incident
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Formal charges have now been filed against a Kirksville man arrested Tuesday morning following an attempted stabbing. The suspect is Robert Arthur Davis, 59, of Kirksville. Davis now faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a weapon. Kirksville...
Burning brush pile outside Queen City sparks cornfield fire
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — A burning brush pile in northeast Missouri sparked a cornfield fire late Tuesday night. It happened on East Lone Pine Road just southeast of Queen City. Fire departments were called out just after 11:30 p.m. to property owned by David Anderson. Chief Carl Snider with...
City of Kirksville and Kirksville R-III to enter a lease agreement for the Rieger Armory
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — In 2021, the City of Kirksville was leasing the Rieger Armory from the state of Missouri for various purposes. Those include speaking events, parks and recreation activities and even birthday parties. This year, the Missouri Legislature passed a bill that would transfer the ownership of the...
Hannibal Regional CEO excited to move forward after rezoning approval
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On October 3, the Kirksville City Council wrapped up the rezoning process that would allow Hannibal Regional Healthcare System to move forward with its plans to bring a new healthcare center to Kirksville. That was discussed for three city council meetings, with members of the council...
Brent Shelton, 61, formerly of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Brent Shelton, 61, (formerly of Unionville, Missouri) passed away unexpectedly in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Brent Eugene Shelton was born in Unionville, Missouri, on November 25, 1960, the son of Philip and Helen (Bland) Shelton. He was raised in Unionville and graduated from Putnam County R-1 High School in 1979. Brent worked at Banquet/Con-Agra Foods in Milan and Young Radiator in Centerville, Iowa. He worked there with his father, and they made radiators for army tanks. He managed his father and mother’s business in Unionville, West End Pack, for several years before retiring. Brent was an avid gun collector and liked to attend gun shows. He also liked to attend car shows and he liked to watch action movies. He was a devoted father and Papa who loved to spend time with family. He also liked to spend time with friends remembering fun times of the past.
Kirksville skateboarder slams into SUV, injuring himself
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A skateboarder was injured Tuesday afternoon when he collided with an SUV in Kirksville. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cottonwood Street and Mohawk Drive. The impact broke the skateboard in two and dented the front driver's side quarter panel of the...
Former longtime Kirksville businesswoman turns 100
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman turned a century old on Thursday. Marjorie “Marj” Weber, of Kirksville, celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at "The Pines." Weber is a lifelong Adair County resident. She fell in love with her bus driver, the late Kenny...
Billie Joanne Morris, 58 of Brashear, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Billie Joanne Morris, 58 of Brashear, departed her loving family unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The daughter of William “Bill” & Darlene (McMurtrey) LaCore, she was born in Kirksville, MO on July 2, 1964. After graduating from Kirksville Senior High School in 1982, she married her best friend Richard “Rick” Morris at Hamilton Street Baptist Church on March 11,1983.
Heartland band prepping for Parade of Champions
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — If you’re driving through Schuyler County in the mornings during the school year, chances are you’ll see them. Starting back in the summer, the Schuyler County marching band began practicing for their long list of events, be it halftime shows, concerts or parades.
