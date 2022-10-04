ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
WKRC

Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum

CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Crowds pack Wilder City Council meeting: ‘Please defer the vote’

A crowd of local residents attended the Wilder City Council meeting on Monday, where the Council discussed and voted on three resolutions relating to economic development. The city building’s small chambers struggled to contain the attendees. Most chairs were occupied, and several people had no choice but to stand at the back of the room, even after council members and Police Chief Chad Martin brought in additional folding chairs to accommodate everyone.
WILDER, KY
wvxu.org

Clermont County to develop a hike, bike, paddle plan

A committee is being put together to draft a hike, bike and paddle plan for Clermont County. The goal is improving quality of life opportunities and growing economic development. The inaugural meeting was held at the end of September. "The first objective is to really identify our strengths, weaknesses, opportunities...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

New Covington neighborhood bar, The Well, set to open this month

For The Well founders, Chase Daoud and Will Hodges, the name of their business was derived from a community’s ability to share a drink together. Hodges, a manager at Tin Roof in Cincinnati, is a seasoned veteran of the restaurant industry. “I think we had over 100 names picked...
COVINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year

The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on West Fork Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on West Fork Road in Green Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Five Ohioans inducted into Civil Rights Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame inducted five new members in a ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday, including an influential leader from Cincinnati. What You Need To Know. The Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame began inducting members in 2009. This year's class...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance

A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

