Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
WKRC
ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
spectrumnews1.com
BLINK 2022 MAP: Organizers unveil map of all planned installations, other event spaces
CINCINNATI — After months of planning and artist announcements, BLINK organizers have released a map of the 101 installations set to make downtown Cincinnati glow this October. What You Need To Know. The map for all 101 BLINK installations is now available online. The event spans 30 city blocks...
Fox 19
Police search for driver who plowed into sidewalk tables at OTR ‘streateries’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for the driver who plowed through sidewalk tables outside an Over-the-Rhine cocktail lounge and then fled late Wednesday. It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge,...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati awards millions of dollars for housing every year. How does the process work?
By now, you've seen the news coverage and the social media posts proclaiming a housing crisis both nationally and here in Cincinnati. You've probably also seen the studies showing Cincinnati has a big shortage of housing affordable to people with low and moderate incomes. The city of Cincinnati has a...
The Mad Frog demolished, 270-unit housing complex will be built on property
The Mad Frog was demolished over the weekend. The land on the corner of Vine and McMillan Streets was sold to Uptown Rentals last January.
WLWT 5
Archives: Steamboats ruled Cincinnati's riverfront during first Tall Stacks celebration in 1988
CINCINNATI — Thirty-four years ago, flanked by fireboats, Cincinnati's steam-powered Delta Queen led the flotilla of tall stacks passing under the suspension bridge and into the appreciative gaze of tens of thousands who waited down by the riverside. Fourteen tall stacks traveled along the river in October 1988, along...
WLWT 5
Truck slams into outdoor dining area in Over-the-Rhine, raising safety concerns
A truck slammed into an outdoor dining area in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday night demolishing the structure and raising concerns about safety. The space is known as a streatery. The truck slammed into the one outside of Sundry and Vice at 13thStreet and Republic Street. No one was in the streatery when...
WKRC
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Cincinnati: Police Searching For A Car That Plowed Into Sidewalk Downtown
The Police Are searching for a car that plowed into the side walk downtown. Via Fox19 It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge, referred to as “streateries,” at 13th and Republic streets, police said early Thursday. The driver bailed […]
linknky.com
Crowds pack Wilder City Council meeting: ‘Please defer the vote’
A crowd of local residents attended the Wilder City Council meeting on Monday, where the Council discussed and voted on three resolutions relating to economic development. The city building’s small chambers struggled to contain the attendees. Most chairs were occupied, and several people had no choice but to stand at the back of the room, even after council members and Police Chief Chad Martin brought in additional folding chairs to accommodate everyone.
wvxu.org
Clermont County to develop a hike, bike, paddle plan
A committee is being put together to draft a hike, bike and paddle plan for Clermont County. The goal is improving quality of life opportunities and growing economic development. The inaugural meeting was held at the end of September. "The first objective is to really identify our strengths, weaknesses, opportunities...
WLWT 5
Family locates tortoise that escaped from farm on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — A family was searching for their 10-year-old tortoise that escaped from their farm on Cincinnati's west side. The 10-year-old tortoise named Gunner went missing from a farm on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights, the family said. They said he escaped when goats pushed the gate of his...
linknky.com
New Covington neighborhood bar, The Well, set to open this month
For The Well founders, Chase Daoud and Will Hodges, the name of their business was derived from a community’s ability to share a drink together. Hodges, a manager at Tin Roof in Cincinnati, is a seasoned veteran of the restaurant industry. “I think we had over 100 names picked...
eaglecountryonline.com
4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year
The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on West Fork Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on West Fork Road in Green Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
spectrumnews1.com
Five Ohioans inducted into Civil Rights Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame inducted five new members in a ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday, including an influential leader from Cincinnati. What You Need To Know. The Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame began inducting members in 2009. This year's class...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Woodlawn. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Developer sues NKU, Highland Heights for ‘scuttling’ a 16-year, $112m project at campus’ entrance
A large development firm is suing Northern Kentucky University, its president, Ashish Vaidya, and the city of Highland Heights for allegedly scuttling a 16-year, $112 million building project at the main entrance of NKU’s campus. In a 24-page lawsuit filed Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort, Fairmount Properties...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Five Mile Road and I-275 in Forestville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Five Mile Road and I-275 in Forestville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
