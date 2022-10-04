When is the best time to book holiday travel? It’s an age-old question, but there is no simple answer to it. That’s because it depends on where you want to go, how you want to pay, and when you want to make your holiday booking. For many, it’s like rolling the dice to get the best deal, but airlines and hotels are becoming more flexible with changes. Whether you choose to navigate the booking process alone or rely on an expert travel advisor, it’s never too early to start planning as the holiday travel season approaches. When planning for holiday travel especially, starting early can pay dividends since high demand is a guarantee, and prices aren’t going to do anything but rise. Travel advice is often dependent on a variety of personal circumstances, but when planning holiday travel: start early and keep watching for price drops. Different kinds of trips demand different types of planning, but as the saying goes, the early bird often gets the worm.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO