Fort Myers, FL

‘That’s my everything’: Man recounts riding out Ian aboard sailboat in Fort Myers

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man who said he’d rather die than leave his boat rode out Hurricane Ian in the hardest-hit area of Fort Myers in that very boat.

The boat ended up in a tree, and the owner said he still won’t leave it. Now, he’s living out of it.

The man is determined to get the boat out of the tree and back on the water.

