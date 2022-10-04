ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Channel 2 Action News anchor turns author

By Berndt Petersen, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i08Nf_0iM3c32J00

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — John Pruitt is a big believer in finishing what you start.

“I’m telling people I actually developed the idea my first week on the job at WSB,” Pruitt said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Longtime WSB-TV anchor John Pruitt is now a published author.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in Peachtree City as Pruitt was signing his book today.

Pruitt remembers it like it was yesterday.

“July of 1964. I was hired as a very naïve, young, college graduate,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt went on to record history.

Days after the passage of the Civil Rights Act, Pruitt covered a segregationist rally outside of Atlanta where four African American students were severely beaten.

He then reported on the murder of a Black U.S. Army veteran who was shotgunned to death by the Klan near Athens.

Those events, as terrible as they were, were an inspiration.

“The first chapter is called ‘The Bridge,’” Pruitt said. It’s all woven together in a novel, fiction based on actual events. It’s called ‘Tell It True.’ As news people, we always tell it true. Right?”

At a book signing Tuesday at the Peachtree City Library, residents remembered Pruitt’s decades as Atlanta’s most trusted newsman.

Nearly 60 years after reporting that first story, the novel that it inspired is ready. “I’ve always loved to write. I like to think of this as being a new venture, even at my somewhat advanced age.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Pruitt will have book signings all over the metro area in the coming weeks, including at the Carter Center and the Atlanta History Center.

For more information and to purchase “Tell It True,” click here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fire station left without water as main break erupts in DeKalb County Repair crews at the scene said they don't have a time frame of when the main will be fixed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Magazine

Timothy P. Ryan, MD

In addition to being named a Top Doctor for 2022, Dr. Timothy Ryan is also the specialty lead physician for Wellstar Ear, Nose & Throat, a team of 18 physicians dedicated to providing world-class healthcare across 11 locations in the greater Atlanta metro area for head and neck cancer, sinus conditions, pediatric care, sleep disorders, hearing loss, and allergy treatment. The post Timothy P. Ryan, MD appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
SMYRNA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

John Pruitt to sign books in McDonough

Former WSB-TV anchor John Pruitt will be at Story on the Square on Thursday, October 6 at 6 p.m. to talk and sign his novel, “Tell it True,” a story loosely based on the murder of Lemuel Penn in Georgia by Ku Klux Klansmen in 1964. There is...
MCDONOUGH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Athens, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
emmys.com

A Creative Community at Trilith Studios

Frank Patterson believes in television. That's why he's positioned Trilith Studios to serve small companies making streaming shows right alongside big companies making blockbusters. "Television is the medium of our age," he says. "It's where a lot of creativity is happening, and it's where a lot of storytellers are finding...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tv News#Book Signing#Veteran#Channel 2 Action News#Wsb Tv#African American#A Black U S Army
11Alive

Two chances to see Michelle Obama's 'The Light We Carry' book tour in Atlanta

ATLANTA — There will be two chances to see former First Lady Michelle Obama on her new nationwide book tour in Atlanta this year. Due to overwhelming demand, Live Nation announced a second tour date has been added at the Fox Theatre. Tickets are now available at the Fox on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. The first lady will be joined by moderator Tyler Perry for both dates.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds

ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
MARIETTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta

Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Athens
Eater

Antico Pizza Slides Open in Tucker for Neapolitan-Style Pies and Sandwiches

Giovanni Di Palma just opened another outpost of his popular Atlanta pizzeria Antico. Located in Tucker at the Publix-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace, this location of Antico features a smaller menu of the Neapolitan-style pizzas found at the original Home Park location in Atlanta, along with a tight list of the restaurant’s calzones and Italian sandwiches. The Tucker restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and includes seating inside and on the patio, with people ordering their food at the counter.
TUCKER, GA
atlantafi.com

Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta

Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
192K+
Followers
132K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy