Junior-college DL schedules official visit to Tennessee after offer
A former SEC defensive lineman who's now at a junior college in Mississippi picked up an offer from Tennessee last week, and he says he already has made plans to visit the Vols.
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Ole Miss among biggest September recruiting winners
Taking a look at the entirety of September, there were multiple SEC Basketball teams who added a commitment during the last month. Of that group overall, which teams were the biggest recruiting winners during the month of September? (NOTE: Recruiting rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite) Tennessee, Ole Miss among...
LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff
LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans. ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium. Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night...
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
Tyreke Key, Tennessee transfer guard, explains biggest difference between mid-major and power-conference hoops
Tyreke Key decided to head back home following 4 strong playing years at Indiana State. The Celina, Tennessee native missed his 2021-22 season with an injury and decided to transfer back to play for the Vols at the end of last season. Key, who was described by Tennessee forward Olivier...
Tennessee basketball set to open new season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Gonzaga, both of which are projected as preseason Top-10 programs, will play in the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic, a charity exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Tennessee returns four of its top-five scorers from last season’s...
Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers 10/5/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The 8th ranked Tennessee Volunteers (2nd in SEC- East) host visiting 25th ranked LSU Tigers (1st in SEC- East) at Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The Volunteers are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Southeastern Conference after a 38-33 victory over the Florida Gators on September 24. Tennessee played...
Tennessee football at LSU: Prediction and odds for Week 6 college football
Two weeks ago, Tennessee football failed to cover for the first time all season. They were 10.5-point favorites over the Florida Gators and did lead 38-21 in the fourth quarter but then took their foot off the pedal and let them score two touchdowns late. Still, the Vols are 4-0,...
Lady Vols softball to hold drive for on-campus pantry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols softball team is looking to collect personal hygiene items at their scrimmage against Duke on Saturday. In a tweet by Tennessee Softball, it was announced that the team would hold a drive for Smokey's Pantry, an on-campus pantry for students, faculty and staff of the University of Tennessee.
Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history
Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
A look at what to expect when Tennessee's up-tempo offense comes into Tiger Stadium
The LSU Tigers finally reach the top 25 this week, and are immediately greeted with a matchup against the #8 Tennessee Volunteers. Such is life in the SEC. It’s a battle of strength vs strength this week. Let’s take a look at how the Vols have gotten, and deserved, their top ten ranking.
Tennessee vs. LSU: It's a big deal to everyone but the networks
Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium doesn’t seem very intimidating. LSU is playing Tennessee, the Tigers’ most significant game since the 2019 national championship season on Saturday. And kickoff against Tennessee in Tiger Stadium is 11 a.m. local time. That means for the crowd to simulate its demeanor for...
Tevian Whitehurst
Hey there! I moved to Knoxville and joined WBIR at the end of August 2022 to be a meteorologist and journalist. Personally, I’m always looking for the next adventure, and I can feel that Rocky Top has something special about it that I want to be a part of.
NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel
Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
Drier and Cooler: A look back at September's weather trends
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The month of September is usually one full of change but there was an especially stark shift this year as we transitioned from summer to fall. The week before the first day of fall, nearly every day was above average in temperatures, yet September as a whole saw below-average temperatures and rainfall.
Family of five presented with new home
The new house is one of 35 in a new neighborhood called Ellen's Glen. It's named in honor of Knoxville Habitat founder Ellen Roddy Mitchell.
