Anderson County, TN

wvlt.tv

Tennessee basketball set to open new season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Gonzaga, both of which are projected as preseason Top-10 programs, will play in the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic, a charity exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Tennessee returns four of its top-five scorers from last season’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tonyspicks.com

Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers 10/5/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The 8th ranked Tennessee Volunteers (2nd in SEC- East) host visiting 25th ranked LSU Tigers (1st in SEC- East) at Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The Volunteers are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Southeastern Conference after a 38-33 victory over the Florida Gators on September 24. Tennessee played...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lady Vols softball to hold drive for on-campus pantry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols softball team is looking to collect personal hygiene items at their scrimmage against Duke on Saturday. In a tweet by Tennessee Softball, it was announced that the team would hold a drive for Smokey's Pantry, an on-campus pantry for students, faculty and staff of the University of Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history

Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: It's a big deal to everyone but the networks

Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium doesn’t seem very intimidating. LSU is playing Tennessee, the Tigers’ most significant game since the 2019 national championship season on Saturday. And kickoff against Tennessee in Tiger Stadium is 11 a.m. local time. That means for the crowd to simulate its demeanor for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WBIR

Tevian Whitehurst

Hey there! I moved to Knoxville and joined WBIR at the end of August 2022 to be a meteorologist and journalist. Personally, I’m always looking for the next adventure, and I can feel that Rocky Top has something special about it that I want to be a part of.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel

Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs

As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WBIR

Drier and Cooler: A look back at September's weather trends

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The month of September is usually one full of change but there was an especially stark shift this year as we transitioned from summer to fall. The week before the first day of fall, nearly every day was above average in temperatures, yet September as a whole saw below-average temperatures and rainfall.
KNOXVILLE, TN

