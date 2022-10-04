ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Man at large after his on-again, off-again girlfriend’s body is found inside SUV

 2 days ago
PASADENA, Texas (TCD) -- An arrest warrant has been obtained for a 30-year-old man accused of kidnapping and fatally shooting his on-again, off-again girlfriend, whose body was found inside an SUV earlier this week.

According to a Pasadena Police Department press conference posted by KHOU-TV, on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 9:51 a.m., dispatchers received two calls from two witnesses who saw a male assaulting a woman in a parking lot. The male, later identified as Daniel Chacon, was reportedly seen dragging the woman, Maira Gutierrez, into a car.

Chacon allegedly held a gun in his hand as he did so.

At around 3 p.m., KHOU reports, Gutierrez’s body was located inside the vehicle near Mykawa Road and the South Loop.

Police said Chacon and Gutierrez had an on-again, off-again relationship and share a 5-month-old child together. Prior to the alleged kidnapping and shooting, the victim reportedly visited the suspect’s apartment to see their child in September. At the time of the incident, they were not living together, police said.

Police obtained a warrant for Chacon’s arrest on charges of aggravated kidnapping, and police said he remains at large. Police have asked for the public’s help in finding him.

During the press conference, police said they spoke with the District Attorney’s Office, and they are considering upgrading charges.

According to KPRC-TV, Chacon was previously charged with assault of a family member in 2012 and 2017, and he violated a protective after he was charged in 2012.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

