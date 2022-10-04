ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Jordan, Turner next in line to help Cards' 'beat up' running backs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- It's bad enough for Louisville's struggling football team that its Mr. Everything, otherwise known as quarterback Malik Cunningham, is questionable for Saturday's game at Virginia (2-3, 0-2 ACC). But the Cardinals (2-3, 0-3) are also likely to be far from full strength at running back, thus limiting some options for whoever takes the snap from center Bryan Hudson.
Kentucky men's basketball schedule revealed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky officially released its basketball schedule Tuesday. The Wildcats will play Howard in the season opener on Nov. 7, followed by a home game against Duquesne four days later before facing Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis. Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY

