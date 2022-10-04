LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- It's bad enough for Louisville's struggling football team that its Mr. Everything, otherwise known as quarterback Malik Cunningham, is questionable for Saturday's game at Virginia (2-3, 0-2 ACC). But the Cardinals (2-3, 0-3) are also likely to be far from full strength at running back, thus limiting some options for whoever takes the snap from center Bryan Hudson.

