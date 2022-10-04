“Hey, my name is Leigh, and my sister Brandee disappeared 16 years ago.”. Leigh Scoggin never imagined what would happen when she decided to share the story of her sister’s disappearance on TikTok. “I was really nervous to post that first video,” she told Dateline. “It took me a couple of months to even get the gall to post that video.”

DAVIE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO