WBTV

Construction woes: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille calling out city through messages on sign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local restaurant is calling out the city of Charlotte amidst construction headaches. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of East Morehead St. and South McDowell St. is causing traffic and safety issues for customers. According to the city, work has been underway in this intersection since November 2021 to install wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
