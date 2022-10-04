Read full article on original website
Construction woes: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille calling out city through messages on sign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local restaurant is calling out the city of Charlotte amidst construction headaches. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of East Morehead St. and South McDowell St. is causing traffic and safety issues for customers. According to the city, work has been underway in this intersection since November 2021 to install wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure.
Sister takes to TikTok for help finding Brandee Canipe missing from North Carolina since 2006
“Hey, my name is Leigh, and my sister Brandee disappeared 16 years ago.”. Leigh Scoggin never imagined what would happen when she decided to share the story of her sister’s disappearance on TikTok. “I was really nervous to post that first video,” she told Dateline. “It took me a couple of months to even get the gall to post that video.”
Car collison at Old Dowd Road
Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Camden McClain, a freshman, says it happened when he was going into second period. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink. Updated: 6 hours ago. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured...
