scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Ready for Launch – How To Watch
The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is complete. Liftoff is targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, October 5, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. Four SpaceX Crew-5 crew members arrived in Florida on Saturday ahead of their launch aboard the Dragon Endurance on Wednesday.
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
Gizmodo
If SpaceX's Starship Goes Boom on the Launch Pad, NASA Has a Backup Plan
SpaceX is moving ahead with plans to upgrade a launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which will serve as a backup to the Kennedy Space Center pad the company currently uses to launch cargo and crews to space. During a press briefing last week, Bill Gerstenmaier, SpaceX’s vice...
SpaceX is targeting late Wednesday afternoon for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
scitechdaily.com
Russian Cosmonauts Undock From Space Station and Return to Earth
Yesterday, September 29, the Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:34 a.m. EDT (12:34 a.m. PDT), carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov back to Earth. Expedition 68 officially began onboard the station at the time of undocking. Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
The Crew-5 astronaut mission is on target to launch Wednesday (Oct. 5), provided SpaceX and NASA clear up three minor issues.
satnews.com
Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS
UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
After a series of delays, NASA’s latest SpaceX mission to ready launch, making history by launching American and Russian astronauts to the International Space Station with a female led crew. NBC News’ Lindsey Reiser and former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino break down the details of the historic mission.Oct. 5, 2022.
NASA and SpaceX are looking for a way to restore Hubble’s orbit
NASA and SpaceX are working on a study that could lead to new missions to restore Hubble’s orbit. The space telescope has been running since 1990. Throughout its over 30 years of service, Hubble has received five servicing missions designed to help boost the telescope’s orbit and keep it working at optimum levels. The last service mission, though, was in 2009.
Hawthorne-based SpaceX launched four astronauts on a journey to the International Space Station Wednesday, including the first Russian cosmonaut to travel aboard one of the company's capsules and the first Native American woman to ever fly into space.
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday afternoon with plans to send additional satellites into orbit. This will be SpaceX's ninth launch, this time delivering 52 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit to support global internet users. The launch is planned for 4:56 p.m....
TODAY.com
Despite extreme tension with Russia, a SpaceX rocket at the Kennedy Space Center is ready to carry a crew of an American, Japanese and Russian to the International Space Station. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Oct. 5, 2022.
SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship in Pacific
SpaceX launched 52 more of its Starlink internet satellites Wednesday evening (Oct. 5), just hours after launching the Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA.
