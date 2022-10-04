UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO