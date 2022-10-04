ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Ready for Launch – How To Watch

The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is complete. Liftoff is targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, October 5, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. Four SpaceX Crew-5 crew members arrived in Florida on Saturday ahead of their launch aboard the Dragon Endurance on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronaut#Kennedy Space Center#American#Japanese#Russian#Falcon 9
scitechdaily.com

Russian Cosmonauts Undock From Space Station and Return to Earth

Yesterday, September 29, the Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:34 a.m. EDT (12:34 a.m. PDT), carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov back to Earth. Expedition 68 officially began onboard the station at the time of undocking. Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
satnews.com

Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS

UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Santa Barbara Edhat

Falcon 9 Rocket to Send More SpaceX Satellites Into Orbit

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday afternoon with plans to send additional satellites into orbit. This will be SpaceX's ninth launch, this time delivering 52 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit to support global internet users. The launch is planned for 4:56 p.m....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy