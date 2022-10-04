Read full article on original website
Related
Abston prison record shows 20 indecent exposure charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, committed more than 50 offenses during his incarceration beginning in 2002, according to jail records obtained by WREG. Most of Abston-Henderson’s charges are sexual in nature. Abston-Henderson allegedly committed 20 acts of indecent exposure. The Tennessee Department of Corrections […]
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after a fight. The shooting happened sometime after 5 a.m. on August 20 at Bud’s Car Wash and Laundry on Lamar Avenue. According to court documents, a woman drove her boyfriend to Regional One and said that her ex-boyfriend […]
Inmate dies at 201 Poplar, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate died at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Avenue Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI identified the inmate was 33-year-old Gershun Freeman. “I want to know why they haven’t called us and told us anything...
Man accused of dragging a man with stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of pushing another man out of a car and dragging him down the road is behind bars after being on the run for months. It’s been a long three months for one family living in a Raleigh neighborhood. The incident happened in July along McGowan road. Memphis Police said […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Accused mass shooter pleads not guilty in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mass shooting suspect Ezekiel Kelly appeared in court on Tuesday. He has been indicted on over 26 charges relating to a September 7 shooting spree that left three dead and others injured. Kelly has also been indicted on 24 additional charges including five counts of reckless endangerment, four counts of criminal attempt […]
1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings have left one person dead and two others in the hospital. All of this happened across Memphis in less than an hour and a half. A woman was shot in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at just after 7 p.m. She was taken to Regional One hospital in […]
Man accused of threatening neighbor with machete, axe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say they were called to a Raleigh street after a man threatened his neighbor with a machete and an axe. Ricky Thompson, 52, was booked in the Shelby County Jail this week and charged with aggravated assault and stalking. One incident happened last month outside a home on Yale Road. […]
100 fentanyl pills, other drugs found after MS police chase
BATESVILLE, Miss.– A Mississippi man is behind bars following a police chase that led to a drug bust Sunday. Batesville Police said Derrick Stevenson of Marks, Mississippi led officers on a chase until he lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Stevenson attempted to run away, but officers were able to quickly take him into […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com
Memphis man pleads not guilty in series of shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges connected to a shooting rampage in Memphis that led to a citywide shelter-in-place order and a frantic manhunt. The lawyer for 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly entered the plea Tuesday during a brief hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Kelly was indicted last week on 26 charges stemming from a series of shootings Sept. 7 that killed three people and wounded three others in Memphis. The indictment includes two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, plus other alleged offenses including attempted first-degree murder and commission of an act of terrorism.
Man robs family in East Memphis driveway, drops wallet at crime scene: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges. Police say Taquarius Bynum and an accomplice followed a family from the Q-Mart to their home along Echles Street last month. They reportedly ambushed the family as they pulled into their driveway. The men forced the family inside at gunpoint and then demanded […]
Woman gets 5 years after I-40 traffic stop yields 5 kilos of heroin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly a year after five kilograms of heroin was found during a traffic stop on I-40, a woman has now been sentenced to five years in prison, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). Bereniz Cavazos, 31, was pulled over on the interstate in...
Man forces his way to airplane: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of forcing his way to an airplane at Memphis International Airport. On October 1, Memphis Police received a report stating a man dressed in black and carrying a black backpack had forced his way through a restricted door. Once through the door, the suspect reportedly […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver accused of hitting paramedics appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man accused of running into first responders while they were helping crash victims on I-240 appeared in court for the first time Monday. Reginald McKenzie, 48, was arraigned on a slew of charges including failure to stop for an emergency vehicle and DUI. McKenzie stood in front of Judge Louis Montesi to […]
Man charged with reckless homicide in fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl in Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — An 18-year-old man is now charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Millington. On Sept. 11, officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Cedar Creek Drive. They found an unresponsive female laying on the living room floor with what appeared...
Man uses counterfeit check, steals over $7K from bank, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for using a counterfeit check to get money at a bank. On Aug. 24 at approximately 1:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene off Poplar Avenue, on Valleybrook Drive. Officers were told that a man had a $7,200...
WSMV
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
‘Guns are not toys’: 15-year-old charged after string of Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Memphis teen could spend most of his life in prison after a string of violence. A 15-year-old faces four counts of attempted murder for several September shootings in Midtown Memphis. Those three shootings happened over the span of about 18 hours. One of them took...
Man found shot to death, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death in Memphis around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the gunfire happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road. When police arrived, one man had been shot and was pronounced...
localmemphis.com
Woman critically injured in northeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at 7:16 p.m. Police said the woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Carjacker Takes Dodge Charger At Gunpoint In Memphis
There’s a real problem with crime in Memphis, Tennessee which was put in the national spotlight recently with some horrific homicides. Another big problem there is carjackings, like a man who had his Dodge Charger stolen at gunpoint as he left a barber shop. This kind of crime can strike at any time anywhere, requiring everyone to be more vigilant.
Comments / 0