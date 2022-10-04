Read full article on original website
Related
North Dakota insurance commissioner cautions parents on school bus safety
Godfread says most families have auto policies that include a minimum of $30,000 of no-fault coverage. But he says any changes to a policy can be done relatively quickly.
tsln.com
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association elects officers and directors at 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) members elected 35-year member and Arnegard, N.D., cattleman Jason Leiseth as the organization’s president at the NDSA’s 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show, “All In,” Sept. 24 in Bismarck, N.D. Leiseth operates a commercial Red Angus cow-calf operation and raises...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck/Mandan school bus drivers navigate employment obstacles
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School is back in session and that means bus drivers are back on the road. Fox Business reports nationally that there continues to be a bus driver shortage. Bismarck and Mandan’s public schools contract student transportation services through Harlow’s Bus Service, which handles more than 7,500...
KFYR-TV
Small Business of the Year Bismarck Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Small businesses are at the heart of every community; many struggled through the pandemic and were able to come out the other side. For the first time, a Small Business of the year was recognized at the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC annual Celebrate Bismarck Mandan banquet. Christa Kiedrowski met with the winner to find out what separated them from the rest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Mandan school board meeting discussed teacher contracts
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - At the Mandan Public School Board meeting on Monday evening, the discussion centered around three teachers who are asking to be released from their contracts early. One was released from her contract early, and the other two contracts have been tabled for discussion until a later...
Bismarck’s NoodleZip reopens despite staffing shortage
Like many restaurant owners, Lee says he just can't convince workers to come back.
KFYR-TV
Mandan Dairy Queen offers incentives to keep workers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Help-wanted ads are everywhere in Bismarck Mandan right now. One Mandan business owner may have cracked the code on keeping employees around. College Bound Inccorperarted is a business that works with small businesses to help retain their staff by helping them set up college tuition programs. Mandan Dairy Queen started the program eight years ago.
CHI St. Alexius hosts community hiring event
Some job openings focus on supply chain, phlebotomy, food and nutrition, clinic office assistants, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Essentia finalizes Mid Dakota merger
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After months of speculation and waiting, Essentia and Mid Dakota have officially merged. In a press release sent out Monday, Essentia reported the merger was ratified on Saturday. The transfer will move 40 physicians and 280 staff members to Essentia. Leaders from Essentia have previously said...
Life Hack: Take a trip through a community orchard in North Dakota
Now, the park provides peace, nutrition, and community.
KFYR-TV
Noodlezip reopens with new service style
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Workforce shortages are hitting local restaurants hard. One downtown restaurant was forced to close last month due to no staff, however Noodlezip is making another attempt to keep their business going with their innovative reopening today. Noodlezip is switching to a new style of service. Now...
Bismarck Businesses Closing For Good – A Sad Taste Of Reality
I'm sure you have noticed like the rest of us the awful trend that is going on here in Bismarck and Mandan... ....and throughout North Dakota, and around the country - "Out of Business" - those signs seem to show up suddenly without much warning in restaurants and businesses. Places that at one time flourished with customers and had a full staff running around with smiles on their faces seemed to go dark overnight. There has been a lot of talk on social media lately with some of the same questions - "If Bismarck is experiencing an unusual amount of restaurants that have had to make that dreaded decision and close their doors for good, then WHY are some new places being built as we speak?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
KFYR-TV
Head lice not a reason to keep kids home
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Head lice is a common problem in schools, and the standard practice has been to keep students at home until they are nit free. But the American Academy of Pediatrics says children don’t need to be isolated. In a new report, the doctors responding say head lice aren’t really a health hazard and pointing it out could serve to stigmatize children suspected of having them.
KFYR-TV
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mug shots for people arrested Tuesday in Burleigh and Morton County looked a little different. Individuals were seen wearing black plastic over their clothes. The sheriff’s department said the new look is due to a request from investigators. Those booked into the jail were wearing disposable...
KFYR-TV
Moose on the loose in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -There was a moose spotted at N Fourth Street and Shady Lane around seven Monday morning. Police were worried it would interfere with morning drop-off at North Ridge Elementary School. Most Bismarck residents would be alarmed by a moose in their front yard, but Nicole was rather,...
ND State Penitentiary sergeant charged with terrorizing and wielding a knife at Bismarck bar
Cianni then got into her vehicle and left the scene.
KFYR-TV
More than 20,000 fentanyl pills recovered in Bismarck bust
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say they found more than 20,000 fentanyl pills in his possession. Police said they searched the Bismarck residence of 34-year-old David Rogers on Sept. 30. They said they were entering the residence while Rogers attempted to flush pills...
Gas prices in some North Dakota counties above the national average
Places like Ward County are already seeing cheaper gas prices with an average of $3.60 per gallon, the same as the east side of the state, thanks to more gasoline supplied to them.
A Killing Freeze Expected This Week In North Dakota & Bismarck
The coldest air that we've seen in some time is moving into the state.
Comments / 0