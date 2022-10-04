ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’

NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'

A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
Newsweek

Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered after granting citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who went on the run after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency detailing its surveillance of U.S. citizens. In a Tweet Monday morning, Graham mocked...
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Zelensky vows to NEVER negotiate with Putin, as Ukrainian forces destroy 31 Russian tanks

UKRAINE'S President Zelensky has vowed that he won't be entering any negotiations with Russia if President Putin is in power. President Zelensky insisted there was no prospect of constructive talks with President Putin, as Ukraine's impressive counter offensive continued to make huge breakthroughs after destroying 31 Russian tanks aboard a train in transit.
Newsweek

Russian State TV Urges Putin to 'Destroy' West, Says 'Real War' Starting

A Russian lawmaker appeared on state-run TV to urge President Vladimir Putin to "destroy" the West and said that the "real war" with Ukraine is starting. In a video posted to Twitter by Daily Beast reporter Julia Davis, who is also the creator of the Russian Media Monitor, Russian Senator Igor Morozov is heard speaking about the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and said, "the phase of us conducting a special military operation, while Ukraine and the entire West waged a powerful hybrid war, is over. Today, we need to understand: The real war is starting.
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘may pin blame for losses on new commander’

Vladimir Putin may try to pin the blame for future Russian losses in eastern Ukraine on a recently appointed commander, observers said.Russian media reported that Lieutenant-General Roman Berdnikov had been appointed to head a Russian military division operating in Kharkiv Oblast, where Mr Putin’s forces had lost almost all of their territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive launched at the start of September. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Mr Putin may have made the appointment in order to have a scapegoat for future losses in the region. He may also be trying to redirect mounting criticism...
The Associated Press

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and...
The Guardian

Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war

China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
MSNBC

In Mar-a-Lago case, Trump reportedly told lawyer to mislead Archives

In the world surrounding Donald Trump, Alex Cannon is not a figure with an especially high profile, but it’s a safe bet the former president knows who he is. After all, Cannon started working for the Trump Organization in 2015, and worked for the Republican’s 2016 campaign. With...
