Putin's top spokesman slapped down warlord Kadyrov's call to use nuclear weapons
Dmitry Peskov said Russia would use nukes only after "balanced, objective assessments," responding to the Chechen warlord's proposal to use them.
NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’
NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Russian officials call for Putin to be toppled as Moscow suffers ‘significant’ military setback in Ukraine
Angered by their country’s war in Ukraine, some Russian officials have taken the brave step of publicly calling for Vladimir Putin’s resignation. District councils in the long-serving leader’s home city of St Petersburg are among those who have urged the country to oust the 69-year-old. As Ukraine...
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
Four of Putin’s top chiefs in Ukraine are assassinated in twin blasts by ‘saboteurs’ in latest killings to rock tyrant
FOUR of Vladimir Putin’s top officials in occupied Ukraine have been killed in explosions in the latest blow to the Russian tyrant. In one attack, an official organising a bogus referendum on joining Russia was killed alongside her husband. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in the Zaporizhzhia region,...
Daily Beast
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
A superyacht linked to Vladimir Putin was a Christmas present from oligarchs, Russian opposition website claims
Funds for the Scheherazade were a Christmas gift to Putin from Russian oligarchs, per Dossier Center. The $700 million superyacht is said to have been used by his lover Alina Kabaeva, per the report. The vessel features two helipads as well as a swimming pool, cinema and beauty salon. The...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered after granting citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who went on the run after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency detailing its surveillance of U.S. citizens. In a Tweet Monday morning, Graham mocked...
Ukraine makes ‘biggest breakthrough’ on Southern front in latest blow to Putin days after he declared the region Russian
UKRAINIAN forces have achieved their biggest breakthrough on the southern front since the war as they are now storming towards the key city of Kherson. Brave soldiers have reportedly made rapid progress along the Dnipro River on Monday, encircling thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the...
Belarus TV Guest Hits Back After Being Told Country Is 'Part of Russia'
A Russian State TV guest was corrected by a Belarus guest in a tense moment that has now gone viral on social media. Dmitry Sablin, the deputy chairman of the Defense Committee, gave a monologue about where he feels Russia is currently in its war with Ukraine before speaking about Belarus.
Ukraine news latest: Zelensky vows to NEVER negotiate with Putin, as Ukrainian forces destroy 31 Russian tanks
UKRAINE'S President Zelensky has vowed that he won't be entering any negotiations with Russia if President Putin is in power. President Zelensky insisted there was no prospect of constructive talks with President Putin, as Ukraine's impressive counter offensive continued to make huge breakthroughs after destroying 31 Russian tanks aboard a train in transit.
Three in four Americans say U.S. should support Ukraine despite Russian threats: Reuters/Ipsos poll
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nearly three-quarters of Americans say that the United States should continue to support Ukraine, despite Russian threats that it could use nuclear weapons to protect its territory, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Wednesday.
Ukraine news latest: CHILLING images of Russia’s Poseidon nuclear weapon released as Ukraine wins stolen territory
PUTIN'S huge submarine was spotted transporting the terrifying Poseidon torpedo across the Arctic in new satellite images. Belgorod, Russia's monster submarine weighing 30,000 ton, disappeared off NATO's radar, alerting it to issue a warning, after being spotted again in the Artic Ocean above Russia. It is the world's largest working...
Russian State TV Urges Putin to 'Destroy' West, Says 'Real War' Starting
A Russian lawmaker appeared on state-run TV to urge President Vladimir Putin to "destroy" the West and said that the "real war" with Ukraine is starting. In a video posted to Twitter by Daily Beast reporter Julia Davis, who is also the creator of the Russian Media Monitor, Russian Senator Igor Morozov is heard speaking about the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and said, "the phase of us conducting a special military operation, while Ukraine and the entire West waged a powerful hybrid war, is over. Today, we need to understand: The real war is starting.
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘may pin blame for losses on new commander’
Vladimir Putin may try to pin the blame for future Russian losses in eastern Ukraine on a recently appointed commander, observers said.Russian media reported that Lieutenant-General Roman Berdnikov had been appointed to head a Russian military division operating in Kharkiv Oblast, where Mr Putin’s forces had lost almost all of their territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive launched at the start of September. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Mr Putin may have made the appointment in order to have a scapegoat for future losses in the region. He may also be trying to redirect mounting criticism...
Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and...
Russia’s allies China and India call for negotiations to end Ukraine war
China and India have called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. After a week of pressure at the United Nations general assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the general assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.
MSNBC
