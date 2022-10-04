ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Health
High Point University

HPU’s Physician Assistant Studies Program Receives 100% Pass Rate

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 – High Point University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies Class of 2022 received a top score on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE). The Program First-Time Taker Pass Rate for the Class of 2022 was 100%, which is 7% higher than...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Sculpture artist selected to design piece for Cone Hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital has selected Cliff Garten to create a sculpture at their facility. Garten, an artist, known for his work creating pieces for medical institutions such as the Laurance S. Rockefeller Outpatient Pavilion at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, New York and the Mark Ridley Thomas Behavioral Center at the Martin Luther King Hospital in Los Angeles has been selected for the honor.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Halloween decorations on a budget

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When shopping for Halloween one of the biggest complaints is the cost of costumes but did you know that decorations are a very close second when it comes to expense?. Goodwill Industries has the solution. "People are very concerned about costs this year due to inflation...
GREENSBORO, NC
#Anxiety Disorder#Cdc#Mental Health Counselor#Novant Health#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
newsoforange.com

To move, or not to move: It’s a tough call

We stood looking out the living room window at the source of the smoke that our youngest son had brought to our attention a few minutes earlier by yelling, “What’s on fire?” There was no emergency, but we all were somewhat stunned to see our landlord in her pajamas, sitting on an old milking stool next to a small, black trashcan she was filling with burning dried magnolia leaves.
MEBANE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Triangle job seekers, take note: 40 companies look to fill nearly 4,300 positions

Editor’s Note: We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in last week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report and as such month-over-month comparisons cannot be made. The list appears alphabetically.
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
thestokesnews.com

Horror film festival returns to Walnut Cove

As Halloween quickly approaches, annual traditions of donning costumes, trick or treating, and bravely navigating through haunted houses are among us. One event coming up that is sure to get patrons in the spooky holiday spirit is the 5th annual Horror Movie Freaks Film Festival that is scheduled to be held at The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.
WALNUT COVE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

UNCG uses grant to develop tech for first responders

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dr. Regis Kopper at UNC Greensboro (UNCG) has received $1.8 million in National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST) funding to develop augmented reality (AR) interfaces for use by first responders. “AR displays information and images over a person’s real-world vision – think Google Glass meets...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

PETA to bring ‘life-size chicken transport truck’ to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think […]
randolphnewsnow.com

Local Halloween Events

It’s getting colder, leaves are turning, pumpkins are in stores and it’s time for some Halloween Events. Below is a list of events from our event calendar. (Know of an event we missed? Let us know) Family Friendly Events. Boo at the Zoo. Saturday & Sunday – October...
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
