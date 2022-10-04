Read full article on original website
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
'It was difficult, especially being the age that I am' | Clemmons mom leans on faith as she battles ovarian cancer
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Nearly 100,000 women are diagnosed with gynecological cancer each year, with annual 30,000 deaths. 36-year-old Katie Warren of Clemmons is living out one of her lifelong dreams—to me a mother. “I've been married now 11 years to my husband Will and we have adopted two...
publicradioeast.org
NC professor receives grant to study social media impact on health of Black women
A professor at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has received a grant to study the impact social media has on Black women’s health. The research will focus specifically on younger generations who have grown up with social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok. The four-year grant...
Denied! How to appeal when your health insurance doesn't approve a test, medicine, or treatment
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What do you do if your health insurance provider refuses to cover a test, treatment, or medication your doctor says you need? Before you dig into savings and pay out of pocket, Consumer Reports says you have a guaranteed right to appeal. And the good news is that it’s not that hard to do.
City of Greensboro works to tackle staffing shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is hoping to fill more than 400 open positions, they held a hiring event Tuesday. Maria Hicks-Few works as the Chief DEI officer for the city and helped organize the event. "So what we decided to do as a group of us...
High Point University
HPU’s Physician Assistant Studies Program Receives 100% Pass Rate
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 – High Point University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies Class of 2022 received a top score on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE). The Program First-Time Taker Pass Rate for the Class of 2022 was 100%, which is 7% higher than...
WXII 12
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
Sculpture artist selected to design piece for Cone Hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital has selected Cliff Garten to create a sculpture at their facility. Garten, an artist, known for his work creating pieces for medical institutions such as the Laurance S. Rockefeller Outpatient Pavilion at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, New York and the Mark Ridley Thomas Behavioral Center at the Martin Luther King Hospital in Los Angeles has been selected for the honor.
Halloween decorations on a budget
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When shopping for Halloween one of the biggest complaints is the cost of costumes but did you know that decorations are a very close second when it comes to expense?. Goodwill Industries has the solution. "People are very concerned about costs this year due to inflation...
Fill up on barbecue, bid on exclusive items, and help Hospice of Randolph
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Save the date to get your barbecue plate! On Saturday, October 15, you can pick up a $10 plate of barbecue, hush puppies, and all the fixings to benefit Hospice of Randolph, an affiliate of Hospice of the Piedmont. The other stars of the 37th annual...
newsoforange.com
To move, or not to move: It’s a tough call
We stood looking out the living room window at the source of the smoke that our youngest son had brought to our attention a few minutes earlier by yelling, “What’s on fire?” There was no emergency, but we all were somewhat stunned to see our landlord in her pajamas, sitting on an old milking stool next to a small, black trashcan she was filling with burning dried magnolia leaves.
Caswell County high school on 'soft' lockdown, according to district officials
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caswell County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carter, said Bartlett Yancey Senior High School went into a soft lockdown Thursday morning. EMS addressed the medical needs of two students after reportedly being unresponsive. This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.
wraltechwire.com
Triangle job seekers, take note: 40 companies look to fill nearly 4,300 positions
Editor’s Note: We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in last week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report and as such month-over-month comparisons cannot be made. The list appears alphabetically.
Reidsville boil water advisory extended to Friday; how it's impacting schools and businesses
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — On Thursday, the city of Reidsville said water service has been restored after a contractor hit the city's main water line Wednesday afternoon. The boil water advisory is still in effect. Crews worked through the early morning hours to make the repairs. The boil water advisory...
thestokesnews.com
Horror film festival returns to Walnut Cove
As Halloween quickly approaches, annual traditions of donning costumes, trick or treating, and bravely navigating through haunted houses are among us. One event coming up that is sure to get patrons in the spooky holiday spirit is the 5th annual Horror Movie Freaks Film Festival that is scheduled to be held at The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.
UNCG uses grant to develop tech for first responders
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dr. Regis Kopper at UNC Greensboro (UNCG) has received $1.8 million in National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST) funding to develop augmented reality (AR) interfaces for use by first responders. “AR displays information and images over a person’s real-world vision – think Google Glass meets...
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.
PETA to bring ‘life-size chicken transport truck’ to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think […]
Why you should turn on your heat, even if you're not cold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you look at this seven-day forecast, the big standout is all the sunshine. After a long rainy weekend from Hurricane Ian, the sun is a welcome sight. So, with such nice weather, why would you want to turn on the heater?. “We all love to...
randolphnewsnow.com
Local Halloween Events
It’s getting colder, leaves are turning, pumpkins are in stores and it’s time for some Halloween Events. Below is a list of events from our event calendar. (Know of an event we missed? Let us know) Family Friendly Events. Boo at the Zoo. Saturday & Sunday – October...
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
