Kaukauna High School teacher receives $50,000 prize

A high school teacher in Kaukauna received a big surprise Tuesday with a $50,000 prize recognizing excellence in skilled trades education.

Van Boxtel, who teaches Automotive Technology at Kaukauna High School, is one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Van Boxtel and his school were presented with a $50,000 check at a surprise ceremony Tuesday morning at the campus. Kaukauna high school’s skilled trades program will receive $35,000, and Van Boxtel will receive $15,000.

In total, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is awarding $1.25 million in prizes to 20 skilled trades teachers nationwide.