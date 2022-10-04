ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Kaukauna High School teacher receives $50,000 prize

NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8fHv_0iM3b8U900

A high school teacher in Kaukauna received a big surprise Tuesday with a $50,000 prize recognizing excellence in skilled trades education.

Van Boxtel, who teaches Automotive Technology at Kaukauna High School, is one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Van Boxtel and his school were presented with a $50,000 check at a surprise ceremony Tuesday morning at the campus. Kaukauna high school’s skilled trades program will receive $35,000, and Van Boxtel will receive $15,000.

In total, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is awarding $1.25 million in prizes to 20 skilled trades teachers nationwide.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Kaukauna teacher wins national prize, awarded $50,000

KAUKAUNA, Wis. – Amidst the hammering and clamoring of automotive technology class, a surprise was brewing at Kaukauna High School. Longtime teacher Dan Von Boxtel won the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence and the big reveal was Tuesday morning. “I’m overwhelmed and filled with...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kimberly teacher charged with Winneconne child enticement

From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
KIMBERLY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kaukauna, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Kaukauna, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Valley VNA Senior Care breaks ground on massive expansion project

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 114-year-old nonprofit that helps seniors stay engaged with activities is getting a makeover in the City of Neenah. Valley VNA Senior Care broke ground on Thursday for its 9,835-square-foot space that will enhance the safety of common areas such as kitchens, dining rooms, and lounges.
NEENAH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Kaukauna High School#Automotive Technology
CBS Minnesota

13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash

NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
NEW LONDON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wearegreenbay.com

Renard’s Cheese closing Algoma store on County S

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local cheese staple usually found in northeast Wisconsin is closing one of its stores. Renard’s Cheese announced the closure of its Algoma retail store on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The store was found on County S in Kewaunee County. The post stated that staffing...
ALGOMA, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh Defense suing local supplier

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Corporation is suing one of its local supply chain vendors alleging low-quality parts for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Oshkosh Defense is taking J. Stadler Machine of Oshkosh to court claiming control arm pins the company produced for the suspensions on the J-L-T-V broke and had to be replaced throughout the military’s fleet.
OSHKOSH, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

Oshkosh Defense sues local supplier alleging defective part for JLTV

In a new lawsuit, Oshkosh Defense says it had to conduct “two costly and widescale retrofits” on one of its most important products–the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle–because of a defective part from a local supplier. The defendant in the case, J. Stadler Machine, is a family-owned...
OSHKOSH, WI
cw14online.com

Kimberly looking to respond after loss

KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- The Kimberly football program has been one of a kind, but the Papermakers are on alert this week as something bad could happen that hasn't occurred since 2005 -- lose two games in the same regular season. Last week, Kimberly was surprised at Fond du Lac 31-21,...
KIMBERLY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Little Suamico murder victims identified as newly wed longtime couple

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a man and woman found dead outside their Little Suamico home on Sunday have identified the victims as Lori and Paul Brennan. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide on Melissa Blvd. Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man, who they refer to as a person of interest.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy