Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Lauren Anderson: A Trailblazer in Dance

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Famed ballet dancer, Lauren Anderson, joins us to discuss with us her early dancing career, how she became the first African...
Houston Press

Houston Concert Watch 10/5: The Chicks, Stevie Nicks, and More

Why so cryptic? Ed Sheeran, everyone’s favorite British ginger, has announced his upcoming concert tour, billed as: +-=÷x. Not exactly a logical marketing strategy. Not to mention the fact that he’s making scribes around the world (this one included) figure out how to type a division sign. The collection of symbols is pronounced, so Sheeran says, “The Math Tour.” I supposed it all sort of makes sense when you consider that his last album was titled =. If you’re interested in going to the show, study up, as tickets go on sale soon. You can sign up for a Verified Fan Presale at Sheeran’s website until October 9. The concert will be on May 23, 2023, at NRG Stadium. Taking a look at more immediate concert action, here is what’s coming up this week:
defendernetwork.com

Mary J. Blige delivers a ‘Gorgeous’ concert to Houston fans

Mary J. Blige gave a whole new meaning to the saying “Life is better in boots” because she put on her tall boots and left a Texas-size print on the hearts of the Houston metro area. The ‘Queen of R&B’ gave fans 90 minutes of high-energy performance recently...
forwardtimes.com

Black Heritage Fest to Host Two-Day Festival Featuring Eric Benet and Elle Varner

The Black Heritage Fest is back and better than ever!. Black Heritage Fest founder Richard Andrews is excited to continue with the mission to produce a quality recreational, cultural, educational, family-oriented celebration. The two day-long festival, which draw thousands each year, will be held on October 8-9, 2022, from 4-10...
City
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
papercitymag.com

Charlie Wilson’s War Heroine Shares Tales of the Earliest Days of the Houston Symphony League — Joanne King Herring Has Been Involved Since 1946

Heidi Rockecharlie, Joanne King Herring, Tammie Johnson, Lilac Guzman at the Junior League of Houston for the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Houston Symphony League Fall Membership Luncheon. Where: The Junior League of Houston. PC Moment: The age-defying Joanne King Herring — who...
therecordlive.com

Big artists fill the schedule this fall

The fall season is now in full-swing, but the local and regional concert lineup remains red hot. Whether you enjoy country music or rock and roll or something in between, there is plenty to see and hear. Take a look at the list and find what suits your tastes. Oct....
Person
André De Shields
stthom.edu

Celebrity Mother and Son at University of St. Thomas-Houston

For any college freshman, meeting new people, studying with classmates, and forming lifelong relationships are an added bonus of attending college. Yet, for one particular freshman at the University of St. Thomas-Houston, there is one already-familiar person he may bump into on campus, a person with whom he shares a lifelong bond; his mom.
houstoniamag.com

Clutch City Clubs: 11 of Houston's Greatest Nightclubs

Houston’s crop of nightlife hotspots pumps up the energy for all types of clubgoers. In addition to our illustrious food and fine-dining offerings, Houston has one of the country’s liveliest nightlife scenes. Post-pandemic-era club and bar openings have flooded areas like East Downtown with the emergence of warehouses-turned-dance hubs galore. Each has distinct design characteristics, from Paradise Palace’s neon maximalism to Sekai Night and Day’s over-the-top outdoor pool amenities.
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Enchiladas

There are enchiladas on every menu of every Tex-Mex restaurant in town and they generally lean toward the “Mex” side of the hyphen. You’ve eaten them, you’re familiar with them. At Candente, the restaurant skews “Tex,” and the prime example is the Museum District eatery’s brisket enchilada plate. One of the signature dishes on the restaurant’s smoke-heavy menu, these rolled beauties are filled with chopped, smoked brisket from the restaurant’s sister establishment, The Pit Room. The USDA prime beef is accentuated lovingly with cheddar cheese, tangy pickled red onion and barbecue sauce. Yes, you read that right – barbecue sauce drizzled lightly over enchiladas rather than a customary gravy.
