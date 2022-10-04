Read full article on original website
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lauren Anderson: A Trailblazer in Dance
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Famed ballet dancer, Lauren Anderson, joins us to discuss with us her early dancing career, how she became the first African...
Houston Press
Houston Concert Watch 10/5: The Chicks, Stevie Nicks, and More
Why so cryptic? Ed Sheeran, everyone’s favorite British ginger, has announced his upcoming concert tour, billed as: +-=÷x. Not exactly a logical marketing strategy. Not to mention the fact that he’s making scribes around the world (this one included) figure out how to type a division sign. The collection of symbols is pronounced, so Sheeran says, “The Math Tour.” I supposed it all sort of makes sense when you consider that his last album was titled =. If you’re interested in going to the show, study up, as tickets go on sale soon. You can sign up for a Verified Fan Presale at Sheeran’s website until October 9. The concert will be on May 23, 2023, at NRG Stadium. Taking a look at more immediate concert action, here is what’s coming up this week:
defendernetwork.com
Mary J. Blige delivers a ‘Gorgeous’ concert to Houston fans
Mary J. Blige gave a whole new meaning to the saying “Life is better in boots” because she put on her tall boots and left a Texas-size print on the hearts of the Houston metro area. The ‘Queen of R&B’ gave fans 90 minutes of high-energy performance recently...
forwardtimes.com
Black Heritage Fest to Host Two-Day Festival Featuring Eric Benet and Elle Varner
The Black Heritage Fest is back and better than ever!. Black Heritage Fest founder Richard Andrews is excited to continue with the mission to produce a quality recreational, cultural, educational, family-oriented celebration. The two day-long festival, which draw thousands each year, will be held on October 8-9, 2022, from 4-10...
papercitymag.com
Charlie Wilson’s War Heroine Shares Tales of the Earliest Days of the Houston Symphony League — Joanne King Herring Has Been Involved Since 1946
Heidi Rockecharlie, Joanne King Herring, Tammie Johnson, Lilac Guzman at the Junior League of Houston for the Houston Symphony League fall membership luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Houston Symphony League Fall Membership Luncheon. Where: The Junior League of Houston. PC Moment: The age-defying Joanne King Herring — who...
50th annual Bayou City Art Festival welcomes brand-new food experience
Houston's top talent will participate in the weekend festivities with the first-ever Chef's Table.
therecordlive.com
Big artists fill the schedule this fall
The fall season is now in full-swing, but the local and regional concert lineup remains red hot. Whether you enjoy country music or rock and roll or something in between, there is plenty to see and hear. Take a look at the list and find what suits your tastes. Oct....
Hidden Gem: Black's Bodega in Houston's Warehouse District
HOUSTON — In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, two women wanted to help a Houston neighborhood stay afloat. Together, they created a unique space where you can spend a lot of time and a lot of cash – if you’re not careful!. "‘What a cute store!’ We...
thepostnewspaper.net
La Marque receiver Dylan Thomas (10) celebrates with teammate Michael Deyon (2)
La Marque receiver Dylan Thomas (10) celebrates with teammate Michael Deyon (2) following his touchdown catch in Friday’s 27-9 win over Wharton that gave head coach Wade Oliphant his first win. Thomas finished with two touchdown receptions while Deyon added one himself to the Cougars to the Homecoming victory.
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
stthom.edu
Celebrity Mother and Son at University of St. Thomas-Houston
For any college freshman, meeting new people, studying with classmates, and forming lifelong relationships are an added bonus of attending college. Yet, for one particular freshman at the University of St. Thomas-Houston, there is one already-familiar person he may bump into on campus, a person with whom he shares a lifelong bond; his mom.
houstoniamag.com
Clutch City Clubs: 11 of Houston's Greatest Nightclubs
Houston’s crop of nightlife hotspots pumps up the energy for all types of clubgoers. In addition to our illustrious food and fine-dining offerings, Houston has one of the country’s liveliest nightlife scenes. Post-pandemic-era club and bar openings have flooded areas like East Downtown with the emergence of warehouses-turned-dance hubs galore. Each has distinct design characteristics, from Paradise Palace’s neon maximalism to Sekai Night and Day’s over-the-top outdoor pool amenities.
The '90s restaurants Houstonians miss the most, from 59 Diner to Eatzi's
From 59 Diner to Eatzi's, here are the old-timey hot spots that inspire nostalgia for locals.
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Enchiladas
There are enchiladas on every menu of every Tex-Mex restaurant in town and they generally lean toward the “Mex” side of the hyphen. You’ve eaten them, you’re familiar with them. At Candente, the restaurant skews “Tex,” and the prime example is the Museum District eatery’s brisket enchilada plate. One of the signature dishes on the restaurant’s smoke-heavy menu, these rolled beauties are filled with chopped, smoked brisket from the restaurant’s sister establishment, The Pit Room. The USDA prime beef is accentuated lovingly with cheddar cheese, tangy pickled red onion and barbecue sauce. Yes, you read that right – barbecue sauce drizzled lightly over enchiladas rather than a customary gravy.
papercitymag.com
NextGen Real Estate Sells Former NFL Standout Mario Williams’ Beyond Princely Houston Estate — Get a Look Around
NextGen Luxe managed the sale of former NFL star Marion Williams' 701 W Friar Tuck estate to anonymous buyers, also represented by the brokerage. This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. If you have your finger on the pulse of the Houston...
cw39.com
The best Mexican restaurant in Texas is in Houston: Serving up flavors of Oaxaca to its diners
DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food is one of the most sought-after foods in the country, let alone Texas, and finding the best spots to dine on this exquisite cuisine is always top of mind. Thankfully, Love Food put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state...
Before Pappas there was Luther's BBQ, a restaurant with very '90s TV ads
Acquisition of the '90s-classic chain allowed Pappas to expand its barbecue business across Houston.
stthom.edu
Keeping the Tradition on All Soul’s Day: Spotlight on the Memorial Mass Committee
Each year on All Souls Day, November 2, the University of St. Thomas remembers its alumni, faculty and staff who passed away in the previous academic year. UST’s 2022 Memorial Mass will be held in the Chapel of St. Basil and will be officiated by Fr. Eduardo Rivera, CSB ’14, and Deacon Thad Kudela, M.A. ’18. View the.
