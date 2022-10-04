Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Woman, 76, Had ‘Seemingly Benign’ Shoulder Pain That Spread To Her Arm And She Failed To Get It Checked: It Turned Out To Be Lung Cancer
A recently published case report illustrates the scary reality that lung cancer can widely spread before a patient starts feeling any symptoms. Diagnosis and treatment of the lung cancer can be tricky since symptoms often don’t appear until the cancer has spread. Lung cancer, the second most common type...
A pregnant woman's rare surgery to treat her unborn child: Doctors took her fetus out of the womb, operated, then put it back to carry to term
Jacqueline Schumer went viral on TikTok for saying she had to give birth 14 weeks early so her fetus could have surgery for spina bifida.
survivornet.com
Hairdresser Mom, 36, Gets Elbowed In The Chest By Her Toddler Daughter And Feels A ‘Sharp Pain:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kim Clack-Whelan was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes following the discovery of a lump in her breast at age 36. Thankfully, she was paying more attention to her health after feeling an intense pain after her then-2-year-old daughter’s elbow landed on her chest while playing together.
survivornet.com
‘Little Lion’ Toddler, 1, Was Vomiting And Strangely Twisting And Turning His Head: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kennedy Cloutier is a 13-month-old cancer warrior. He was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor at 9 months after displaying symptoms like vomiting and torticollis (a condition where a baby’s neck muscles cause their head to twist and tilt to one side) on one side of his neck that switched to the other side.
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
survivornet.com
‘The Lord Was Telling Her She Shouldn’t Have Her Organs Removed:’ Pregnant Cancer Patient, 31, Thanks Doctor For Saving Her Fertility
Hope Mavridis, 31, thought her dreams of giving birth were over when she was diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancer. Thankfully, a doctor performed preserved her fertility while treated her cancers. Now, Mavridis is expecting in November. The term gynecologic cancer refers to any cancer of the female reproductive organs.
Treating strokes and heart problems: New catheter techniques are saving lives
DALLAS — From heart procedures to treating stroke, more than a million cardiac catheterization procedures are performed each year in the United States. This minimally invasive procure can be a lifesaver. Now, new research is giving patients another option. For decades, catheters have been inserted through the groin. “The...
TODAY.com
Mom, 30, details her experience with heart failure that mimics pregnancy symptoms
When Jessica Grib of St. Louis was about 32 weeks pregnant with her second child, her blood pressure started rising. At the time, the then-30-year-old thought little of it. “I wasn’t really concerned,” Grib, now 36, told TODAY. “I didn’t think that anything was going to happen.”
heart.org
Severe preeclampsia treated safely with nifedipine during labor and delivery
Pregnant women with severe preeclampsia who took a daily dose of extended-release nifedipine (an oral, once-daily pill) when labor was induced had better blood pressure control during labor and were less likely to need fast-acting medicine including intravenous medicine to lower very high blood pressure, compared to those who got a placebo.
Springfield High School students pack thousands of meals for children in South Africa
SPRINGFIELD — Hundreds of Springfield High School worked together Thursday to pack meals to help children in Lesotho, South Africa. This is the fourth year the school has partnered with the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative to host a meal pack. The goal each year is to pack 30,000 meals in...
Dear Doctor: Does narrow angle glaucoma call for immediate surgery?
DEAR DR. ROACH: My eye doctor told me I’m in danger of an “acute attack” of narrow angle glaucoma and that I need iridotomy in both eyes right away. He also said this may be related to my headaches. I wanted to get a sense of whether to go ahead with it pretty quickly or to possibly get a second opinion, since this ophthalmologist is new to me. I’m kind of nervous about it, since it seems that only about 65% of folks are “cured,” with others sometimes needing a follow-up surgery later on. -- G.M.
MedicalXpress
A simple new tool allows primary caregivers to detect young kids at high risk of asthma
A team of researchers working with the CHILD Cohort Study (CHILD) has developed a simple new symptom-based screening tool that detects asthma risk in children as young as two years of age. The efficacy of the tool—the CHILDhood Asthma Risk Tool, or CHART—is detailed in a study published in the...
Healthline
What Is a Robotic Hysterectomy?
A hysterectomy — the removal of your uterus — is a major surgical procedure that triggers lasting physical changes. This surgery was traditionally done through an incision in your abdomen. Technological and medical advances have taken some of the risk out of this surgery by allowing surgeons to...
artofhealthyliving.com
How To Find Your Healthcare Provider When Suffering From Leg Vein Issues
Leg vein issues can be a serious problem, and finding the right healthcare provider to help you manage them is essential. However, it can be difficult to know where to start. This blog post will outline some tips on how to find the best healthcare provider for your leg vein issues.
Study examines brain structure that may help 'super-agers' stay sharp
Researchers have discovered another clue as to how some older people stay sharp as a tack into their 80s and beyond: Their brain cells are really big. The study focused on what scientists have dubbed "super-agers" -- a select group of elderly adults who have the memory skills of people decades younger.
