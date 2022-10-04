DEAR DR. ROACH: My eye doctor told me I’m in danger of an “acute attack” of narrow angle glaucoma and that I need iridotomy in both eyes right away. He also said this may be related to my headaches. I wanted to get a sense of whether to go ahead with it pretty quickly or to possibly get a second opinion, since this ophthalmologist is new to me. I’m kind of nervous about it, since it seems that only about 65% of folks are “cured,” with others sometimes needing a follow-up surgery later on. -- G.M.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO