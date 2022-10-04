ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

‘The Lord Was Telling Her She Shouldn’t Have Her Organs Removed:’ Pregnant Cancer Patient, 31, Thanks Doctor For Saving Her Fertility

Hope Mavridis, 31, thought her dreams of giving birth were over when she was diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancer. Thankfully, a doctor performed preserved her fertility while treated her cancers. Now, Mavridis is expecting in November. The term gynecologic cancer refers to any cancer of the female reproductive organs.
heart.org

Severe preeclampsia treated safely with nifedipine during labor and delivery

Pregnant women with severe preeclampsia who took a daily dose of extended-release nifedipine (an oral, once-daily pill) when labor was induced had better blood pressure control during labor and were less likely to need fast-acting medicine including intravenous medicine to lower very high blood pressure, compared to those who got a placebo.
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Does narrow angle glaucoma call for immediate surgery?

DEAR DR. ROACH: My eye doctor told me I’m in danger of an “acute attack” of narrow angle glaucoma and that I need iridotomy in both eyes right away. He also said this may be related to my headaches. I wanted to get a sense of whether to go ahead with it pretty quickly or to possibly get a second opinion, since this ophthalmologist is new to me. I’m kind of nervous about it, since it seems that only about 65% of folks are “cured,” with others sometimes needing a follow-up surgery later on. -- G.M.
Healthline

What Is a Robotic Hysterectomy?

A hysterectomy — the removal of your uterus — is a major surgical procedure that triggers lasting physical changes. This surgery was traditionally done through an incision in your abdomen. Technological and medical advances have taken some of the risk out of this surgery by allowing surgeons to...
