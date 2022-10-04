Read full article on original website
lakenormanpublications.com
New investment accompanies expectations for NC 115 intersection improvements
MOORESVILLE – In a consent agenda item during Monday’s town board meeting, Mooresville commissioners authorized additional investment in a prioritized project to add travel lanes and enhance signal operations at the intersection of Faith Road and N.C. 115 on the town’s south side. The $243,537 expenditure is...
wccbcharlotte.com
BREAKING: Large Crash on I-85 Southbound at Brookshire Blvd
CHARLOTTE N.C. – A crash on I-85 Southbound at Brookshire Blvd has two left lanes blocked and has created delays back to I-485. No updates on any injuries. To avoid delays, drivers are advised to get off 85 at University City Blvd and use North Tryon Street to get around this crash.
WBTV
Construction woes: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille calling out city through messages on sign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local restaurant is calling out the city of Charlotte amidst construction headaches. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of East Morehead St. and South McDowell St. is causing traffic and safety issues for customers. According to the city, work has been underway in this intersection since November 2021 to install wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure.
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
WBTV
I-77 South reopens in Mooresville after multi-vehicle crash
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three lanes of I-77 South were closed on Thursday evening at the Langtree Road exit in Mooresville due to a multi-vehicle crash. The lanes have since reopened. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Officials have not yet said if any injuries occurred.
WBTV
Meck Co. Commissioners to discuss spending options from American Rescue Plan
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday night, Mecklenburg County Commissioners will discuss how to spend the remaining money that the county got from the American Rescue Plan. It’s nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. One of the biggest priorities is about affordable...
Charlotte leaders may spend $5 million on new plan for commuter line from Uptown to Mooresville
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte transportation leaders want to spend $5 million in taxpayer money to plot out a commuter rail line from Uptown to Mooresville. Discussion about adding a Red Line has gone on for years and Channel 9 has followed every development. There’s one big catch that may keep...
WBTV
Duke Energy allows power to stay on for Econo Lodge residents still searching for homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week WBTV introduced you to families living in a south Charlotte motel with no place to go after receiving notices to vacate. They were also under warning that electricity and other utilities would be cut off, but things have changed. “I did have word...
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Explains Why It’s Sticking With Low-level Traffic Stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff announced changes to the department’s traffic stop policy, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it is sticking with its policy on regulatory traffic stops. In a news release, CMPD said it does not intendent to end regulatory traffic stops....
WBTV
Introducing a new way to explore the Cabarrus County budget
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County officials unveiled a new way to explore the adopted budget through a comprehensive, interactive format that allows users to quickly find information about fund allocation, program development, strategic planning and more. The FY23 Online Budget Book features an extensive department directory, along with...
WBTV
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
corneliustoday.com
Update: Drowning off Brigadoon
[Updated 10:30 am Oct. 6] A search and rescue operation in the lake off Brigadoon turned into a recovery late Wednesday afternoon, with the Cornelius Police and Fire departments on the scene at a construction site. A worker apparently drowned behind a mansion under construction on Brigadoon. Cornelius Police have...
DR Horton plots Gastonia development with nearly 700 apartments, homes
GASTONIA, N.C. — A prominent national homebuilder with a large portfolio in the Charlotte market is seeking approvals for a Gastonia project with hundreds of residential units. Documents show the Gastonia Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Thursday on a rezoning request led by D.R....
WBTV
CATS hears what riders want in new transit center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday marks the next step towards a new and improved Transit Center for Charlotte. After a lengthy meeting with the city council last month, the Charlotte Area Transit System is now turning to riders for input on the future project. CATS expressed to the Charlotte city...
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
lakenormanpublications.com
House surrounded by big-box stores denied rezoning
MOORESVILLE – Regular commuters along N.C. 150 have likely passed by this lonely property at least twice a day, if not more. It’s located at the corner of the entrance to the Mooresville Crossing shopping center — home to Best Buy, Staples, Bed Bath & Beyond and several local and national brand retailers.
WBTV
Two people in critical condition from a multi-car collision near north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg EMS Agency said a multiple car collision near Charlotte Douglas International Airport left two patients in the hospital in critical condition. The collision happened on a two-way road on 8200 Old Dowd Road behind the airport. Two vehicles were involved in the collision. One car...
WBTV
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
WBTV
Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
