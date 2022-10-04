ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

New investment accompanies expectations for NC 115 intersection improvements

MOORESVILLE – In a consent agenda item during Monday’s town board meeting, Mooresville commissioners authorized additional investment in a prioritized project to add travel lanes and enhance signal operations at the intersection of Faith Road and N.C. 115 on the town’s south side. The $243,537 expenditure is...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

BREAKING: Large Crash on I-85 Southbound at Brookshire Blvd

CHARLOTTE N.C. – A crash on I-85 Southbound at Brookshire Blvd has two left lanes blocked and has created delays back to I-485. No updates on any injuries. To avoid delays, drivers are advised to get off 85 at University City Blvd and use North Tryon Street to get around this crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Construction woes: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille calling out city through messages on sign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local restaurant is calling out the city of Charlotte amidst construction headaches. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of East Morehead St. and South McDowell St. is causing traffic and safety issues for customers. According to the city, work has been underway in this intersection since November 2021 to install wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Traffic
WBTV

I-77 South reopens in Mooresville after multi-vehicle crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three lanes of I-77 South were closed on Thursday evening at the Langtree Road exit in Mooresville due to a multi-vehicle crash. The lanes have since reopened. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Officials have not yet said if any injuries occurred.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Explains Why It’s Sticking With Low-level Traffic Stops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff announced changes to the department’s traffic stop policy, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it is sticking with its policy on regulatory traffic stops. In a news release, CMPD said it does not intendent to end regulatory traffic stops....
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Introducing a new way to explore the Cabarrus County budget

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County officials unveiled a new way to explore the adopted budget through a comprehensive, interactive format that allows users to quickly find information about fund allocation, program development, strategic planning and more. The FY23 Online Budget Book features an extensive department directory, along with...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
CORNELIUS, NC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
corneliustoday.com

Update: Drowning off Brigadoon

[Updated 10:30 am Oct. 6] A search and rescue operation in the lake off Brigadoon turned into a recovery late Wednesday afternoon, with the Cornelius Police and Fire departments on the scene at a construction site. A worker apparently drowned behind a mansion under construction on Brigadoon. Cornelius Police have...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

CATS hears what riders want in new transit center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday marks the next step towards a new and improved Transit Center for Charlotte. After a lengthy meeting with the city council last month, the Charlotte Area Transit System is now turning to riders for input on the future project. CATS expressed to the Charlotte city...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

House surrounded by big-box stores denied rezoning

MOORESVILLE – Regular commuters along N.C. 150 have likely passed by this lonely property at least twice a day, if not more. It’s located at the corner of the entrance to the Mooresville Crossing shopping center — home to Best Buy, Staples, Bed Bath & Beyond and several local and national brand retailers.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

