The Denver Broncos are a mess. On Thursday night, the Broncos snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory, falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 12-9, in an ugly overtime affair. Powered by a big night from their defense, the Broncos seemed to have a lock on the field goal-fest but let things slip away late, ultimately falling to 2-3 on the young season.

