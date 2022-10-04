Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Police identify man booked in Mid-City manhunt after shooting of deputy, property manager
New Orleans police have identified a man who was arrested in Mid-City on Wednesday following a manhunt that began after a law officer was shot serving an eviction notice. Jason Tillman, 24, was captured in the 3200 block of Iberville Street after a SWAT roll shut down the surrounding area. Police confirmed the search was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. During that incident, a deputy constable and a property manager were shot serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex.
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
houmatimes.com
Two Arrested in connection with Drive-By Shooting
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested 2 offenders, in connection with a shooting investigation. Rontrell Leon Holmes, 20, of Gray, along with, a 17-year-old male juvenile, were arrested on charges stemming from the investigation. On October 4, 2022,...
Deputy Constable, landlord shot while serving eviction in Louisiana
There was a heavy police presence in New Orleans East Wednesday morning near South Coronet Ct. as police searched for a suspect accused of shooting a deputy constable and a building representative.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man that deputy constable served eviction notice to
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man who was cornered in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect accused in a shooting of a deputy constable. Jason Tillman was arrested and booked on a probation charge. NOPD confirms that Tillman was the person arrested in Mid-City,...
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
NOLA.com
10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school
Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
Suspect in constable's shooting apprehended after SWAT presence shuts down Canal in Mid-City
New Orleans Police say they have apprehended a suspect after a manhunt shut down Canal Street near N. Lopez Street in Mid-City this afternoon.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon
Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
WDSU
New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
WDSU
New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism
A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
Police officer's connection with New Orleans girl he saved goes across the country
NEW ORLEANS — A former NOPD officer and little girl bonded for life when he was the first to arrive on the scene of street violence. And now, in his crime-fighting job, thousands of miles away, he is hoping, with your help, to make her Christmas special. For a...
wbrz.com
Livingston deputy's deadly crash under criminal investigation, heading to grand jury
LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish deputy who killed a woman after slamming into her car is under a criminal investigation, according to documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Watch live WBRZ newscasts here. That case, involving the death of Christinia Estave on July 15, is scheduled to go before...
Woman arrested for severely stabbing juvenile. Woman says juvenile was attempting a vehicle burglary.
A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.
Covington student allegedly threatening classmate, arrested Thursday
Another classmate's parent alerted the school administration and the Sheriff's Office was called.
WDSU
Victim shot in the arm in Algiers, police searching for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a victim in the arm in Algiers on Monday. According to police, Jacolby Simmons, 21, was in a verbal argument with the victim before Simmons shot the victim in the arm as they drove away in their car on the 3300 block of Behrman Highway.
Man escapes after being barricaded inside room in 7th Ward home invasion
According to the New Orleans Police Department, three suspects forced their way into a 54-year-old man's residence located in the 2600 block of Allen St.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate double shooting on Thalia Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Thalia Street around 4:40 p.m. According to police, two men arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing into this incident. Anyone with...
WWL-TV
1st City Court Deputy Constable shot in New Orleans East
Warren Smith is a current Deputy Constable and former NOPD officer. He was shot in the back in New Orleans East while serving an eviction notice.
NOLA.com
Two men wounded in shooting on Erato Street, New Orleans police say
Two men were wounded in a B.W. Cooper-area shooting Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police responded to a call to the 3500 block of Erato Street just before 5 p.m. Two men who were hit by gunfire in the area were transported to a hospital. Investigators worked...
