Gretna, LA

NOLA.com

Police identify man booked in Mid-City manhunt after shooting of deputy, property manager

New Orleans police have identified a man who was arrested in Mid-City on Wednesday following a manhunt that began after a law officer was shot serving an eviction notice. Jason Tillman, 24, was captured in the 3200 block of Iberville Street after a SWAT roll shut down the surrounding area. Police confirmed the search was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. During that incident, a deputy constable and a property manager were shot serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Two Arrested in connection with Drive-By Shooting

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested 2 offenders, in connection with a shooting investigation. Rontrell Leon Holmes, 20, of Gray, along with, a 17-year-old male juvenile, were arrested on charges stemming from the investigation. On October 4, 2022,...
GRAY, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Braithwaite, LA
Gretna, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Gretna, LA
Harvey, LA
NOLA.com

10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school

Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
COVINGTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested on GSU campus with drugs, weapon

Grambling State University police recovered a gun on campus Sunday, one of several found in the past month. A GSU officer stopped a 2017 Chrysler about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon after seeing the car run a stop sign and commit other traffic violations. The Chrysler, driven by Patrick D. McCoy,...
GRAMBLING, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism

A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Victim shot in the arm in Algiers, police searching for suspect

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a victim in the arm in Algiers on Monday. According to police, Jacolby Simmons, 21, was in a verbal argument with the victim before Simmons shot the victim in the arm as they drove away in their car on the 3300 block of Behrman Highway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate double shooting on Thalia Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Thalia Street around 4:40 p.m. According to police, two men arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing into this incident. Anyone with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

