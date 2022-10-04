Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury

While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29.

Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.

The agent is in recovery.

——-

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .