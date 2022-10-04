ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wis. Republicans quickly adjourn special session on abortion without discussion

By Mary Jo Ola
 2 days ago
Republican state lawmakers were defiant Tuesday in taking only seconds to gavel in and gavel out of a special session on abortion that was ordered by Governor Tony Evers.

That has been their response to the governor's multiple calls for special sessions on controversial issues.

Evers called on the Republican-controlled legislature to give voters a way to decide whether to repeal the current state law which bans nearly all abortions. When the U.S. Supreme Court tossed Roe v. Wade it reinstated the state law from 1849.

The governor, who is up for re-election this fall, drew supporters to the capitol shortly after and widely criticized Republicans.

He was asked why he thought this special session would be different.

"It’s a huge issue and we expect that state representatives will actually care enough about the will of the people and care enough about women’s rights in the state of Wisconsin that they‘d show up," Evers said. "They could've they could've came in for a day and at least had a discussion. They're telling the women of Wisconsin go jump in a lake and that is the wrong position," Governor Evers said.

TMJ4 News reached out to Republican leadership and was told they were unavailable.

Speaker Robin Vos' staff referred back to a joint statement from September calling the special session a political stunt.

"No matter where people stand on abortion voters tell TMJ4 News that it is a subject that is top of mind as they get ready to fill out their ballot for November's election.

Comments / 14

bill zollweg
2d ago

Right and then tell me who is stopping the people from deciding the issue? The people should have a voice, but under Republican rule, what the people want means NOTHING!

DR for me
2d ago

Vote blue. 💙💙💙 straight down the ballot. The MAGA republicans are ruining our state. This is just one thing. Johnson has to go and Michels has to be stopped too. He had employed women who were sexually harassed and he shrugged it off or fired them. He’s totally against women’s rights and our voting rights.

Repubs r SHEEP
2d ago

And then republicans whine nothing is getting done this is the 3rd time they have done that vote blue

