Kitty Hawk, NC

Kitty Hawk officer on administrative leave after dog shot, killed

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
A Kitty Hawk officer is currently on administrative leave after the fatal shooting of a dog.

On October 1, police responded to the 4000 block of Smith Street after a 911 call for a dog running at large and being aggressive towards children.

Police say when they located the dog's owner, the dog came from under the home, aggressively charged the officer and bit him.

The officer discharged his weapon to stop the attack and unfortunately, the dog did not survive, police said. Police will be investigating this incident to ensure all policies and criteria were followed.

The Town Manager has placed the officer involved on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

